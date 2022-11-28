ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System

In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme

It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
A NEW Amazon Exclusive Disney Loungefly Is Now Available for Pre-Order!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Quick! Name your favorite Disney elephant. If you said Dumbo, then you’ll love this news. We saw lots of Disney Loungefly bags as a part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but in case you didn’t find the perfect one, don’t worry. We keep an eye out for new Amazon Exclusive Loungefly bags (since there’s only ONE place to get them), and we spotted one that you won’t want to miss!
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices

Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
Polynesian Village vs. Wilderness Lodge Resort Guide 2023

So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you know you want to stay close to Magic Kingdom, but might want something a little outside a more traditional hotel vibe. But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
Disney World Will Be DIFFERENT in December — Here’s How!

We’re in the home stretch of 2022 and there’s one month left to enjoy Disney World this year! So what’s going to be different in the parks before we enter the year that the TRON coaster will open, the EPCOT transformation will be almost done, and 2 new nighttimes spectaculars debut? Let’s find out!
Save BIG on Disney-Themed Luggage NOW!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. ‘Tis the season…for SALES! We’ve had pre-Black Friday Sales, Black Friday Sales, Cyber Monday Sales, and even Cyber Week Sales. Right now, you can get everything from...
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Spirit Jersey That’s NOT for You

Things are winding down after a busy holiday week in Disney World, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any updates at the parks. We go to Disney World every day to try out new snacks, search for the latest merchandise, and look for any other changes at the parks and hotels. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to find out what’s NEW at this park!

