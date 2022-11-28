Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
I paid $15 per person for Disney's Genie+ service for part of my family's Disney World vacation — here's how it works and when I think it's worth it
My family used Genie+ on our first day at Disney World in Magic Kingdom and Epcot, but decided not to use it the next day at Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
disneyfoodblog.com
CEO Bob Iger Comments on Disney Park Pass Reservation System
In case you missed it, there has been a major change in leadership at The Walt Disney Company recently — Bob Chapek has been replaced with Bob Iger as CEO of the company. There has been a lot going on with the change, like why it happened, the changes that could potentially happen at Disney due to the former CEO’s return, and what Iger might do first. Now, Bob Iger is holding a Town Hall meeting for Cast Members, and he has made some comments about the current Theme Park Pass Reservation system at the Disney theme parks.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Disney Upsets Guests By Continuing On With The Splash Mountain Retheme
It seems like the days of Splash Mountain are numbered as Disney World is a few steps closer to totally expunging it. The company had announced its intent to revamp the attraction center in 2020 as a result of the petitions that were gotten during the Black Lives Matter movement. The water park ride which is tied to the racist and slavery-glorifying movie, Song of the South, will be replaced by the 2019 movie, The Princess and the Frog.
disneyfoodblog.com
A NEW Amazon Exclusive Disney Loungefly Is Now Available for Pre-Order!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Quick! Name your favorite Disney elephant. If you said Dumbo, then you’ll love this news. We saw lots of Disney Loungefly bags as a part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but in case you didn’t find the perfect one, don’t worry. We keep an eye out for new Amazon Exclusive Loungefly bags (since there’s only ONE place to get them), and we spotted one that you won’t want to miss!
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices
Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Wilderness Lodge Resort Guide 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you know you want to stay close to Magic Kingdom, but might want something a little outside a more traditional hotel vibe. But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney World Will Be DIFFERENT in December — Here’s How!
We’re in the home stretch of 2022 and there’s one month left to enjoy Disney World this year! So what’s going to be different in the parks before we enter the year that the TRON coaster will open, the EPCOT transformation will be almost done, and 2 new nighttimes spectaculars debut? Let’s find out!
I've been to Disneyland over 300 times. Here are 12 things I always do in the parks.
I've gone to the California theme parks at least once a week for over six years. Whether I visit solo or with friends, here's what I do, see, and eat.
WDW News Today
Minivan Starts Fire at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, More Purple Road Signs Replaced, WDWNT’s 50 Hour Marathon for Toys for Tots Continues, and More: Daily Recap (11/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, November 26, 2022.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Staffing Points to Reopening of the Walt Disney World Railroad Before Christmas 2022
Recent staffing changes indicate that Disney is aiming to reopen the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom before this Christmas, December 25. The Railroad has been closed since October 2018, when it was shut down in order to reroute the tracks for the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run.
disneyfoodblog.com
Save BIG on Disney-Themed Luggage NOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. ‘Tis the season…for SALES! We’ve had pre-Black Friday Sales, Black Friday Sales, Cyber Monday Sales, and even Cyber Week Sales. Right now, you can get everything from...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Spirit Jersey That’s NOT for You
Things are winding down after a busy holiday week in Disney World, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any updates at the parks. We go to Disney World every day to try out new snacks, search for the latest merchandise, and look for any other changes at the parks and hotels. Come along with us to Disney’s Animal Kingdom to find out what’s NEW at this park!
