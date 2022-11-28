BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eight future crimefighting canines need names and the Brevard County sheriff is asking for the community’s help to choose them. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the bloodhound puppies are getting ready to start their training for their futures as K-9 officers. He said two additional female dogs from the litter are taking on a brand-new role as part of a new educational partnership with the Brevard Zoo’s Barnyard.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO