‘Students are out of control’: Brevard County school discipline plan gains support from teachers

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s new school board chairman said it’s time for the disruptive behavior in classrooms to come to an end. The sheriff’s office, state attorney’s office and unions representing teachers and support staff are already part of the discussion after Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the initiative on a Facebook Live.
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for a 9-year-old boy who they say fell off of a pontoon boat near Dundee over the weekend. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
Brevard County sheriff asks for help naming next generation of crimefighting K-9s

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eight future crimefighting canines need names and the Brevard County sheriff is asking for the community’s help to choose them. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the bloodhound puppies are getting ready to start their training for their futures as K-9 officers. He said two additional female dogs from the litter are taking on a brand-new role as part of a new educational partnership with the Brevard Zoo’s Barnyard.
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns

Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
