‘Students are out of control’: Brevard County school discipline plan gains support from teachers
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County’s new school board chairman said it’s time for the disruptive behavior in classrooms to come to an end. The sheriff’s office, state attorney’s office and unions representing teachers and support staff are already part of the discussion after Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced the initiative on a Facebook Live.
Central Florida ‘fake cop’ Jeremy Dewitte arrested again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One of Central Florida’s most notable fake cops has again found himself on the wrong side of the law. Less than three months after being released from prison for impersonating a police officer, Jeremy Dewitte was arrested Tuesday evening for violating his probation. According...
‘Not sure what it is:’ Hurricanes unearth large mystery object on Florida beach
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Officials in Volusia County are at a loss trying to figure out what kind of structure was unearthed on the beach after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, WKMG in Orlando reported. The long wooden object was found poking out of the sand during low tide...
Florida homeowner says hurricanes triggered sinkholes in neighborhood
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Volusia County homeowner is worried after she says a sinkhole opened up in her front yard after the recent storms. Ciara Vetro owns a home in the Fawn Ridge subdivision off Enterprise Road in Orange City. She tells FOX 35 News that the hole first opened up after Hurricane Ian and became worse after Hurricane Nicole.
Wedding guest sues Florida caterer after allegedly being served marijuana-laced food
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who attended a wedding in Longwood, Florida earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the caterer after the food served during the wedding allegedly had marijuana in it. According to a lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, Virginia Ann Tayor-Svoboda said she suffered...
Officials search for 73-year-old Florida pastor who vanished on Thanksgiving
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — UPDATE:. On Monday, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez gave an update on the search. He said crews are focusing their efforts on looking in the area where Herman McClenton Sr. was last seen. "We're hoping he's still in this area," he said. Lopez asked residents...
'Unimaginable nightmare': Florida boy missing after falling off boat, sheriff says
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A search is underway for a 9-year-old Florida boy who reportedly fell from a boat and was struck by the boat's propeller during a family outing on Lake Annie in Polk County. Divers with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching the lake south of Dundee.
Deputies looking for missing Central Florida child who fell off boat
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Polk County are looking for a 9-year-old boy who they say fell off of a pontoon boat near Dundee over the weekend. The Polk County sheriff’s office said the boy was on Lake Annie with his father and two brothers on Saturday afternoon when he fell off and was hit by the boat’s propeller.
Brevard County sheriff asks for help naming next generation of crimefighting K-9s
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eight future crimefighting canines need names and the Brevard County sheriff is asking for the community’s help to choose them. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the bloodhound puppies are getting ready to start their training for their futures as K-9 officers. He said two additional female dogs from the litter are taking on a brand-new role as part of a new educational partnership with the Brevard Zoo’s Barnyard.
Grinch cuts 1,400 feet of holiday lights on Florida town's pier
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - An unknown "Grinch" tried to steal holiday cheer in on Florida town. On Monday, Melbourne Beach's public works crews were doing their morning check of the historic town pier and discovered someone cut up their 1,400 feet of holiday lights. "Whoever did it knew how to do it to make them irreparable," said Tom Davis, the Melbourne Beach Public Works Director.
Four Florida Teens Arrested Running From Deputies In Stolen Car
Four Florida teens have been arrested after running from deputies, and a rash of vehicle robberies was thwarted over the weekend. Deputies say when a License Plate Reader flagged a stolen car coming into Deltona around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies swarmed the area. According to
Driver dies after crashing into Florida fireworks store
A driver died after they crashed into a fireworks store in Melbourne, causing the building to erupt in flames on Monday afternoon.
Disney CEO Bob Iger Addresses Reedy Creek Concerns
Today, the newly returned CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger, addressed concerns over the Reedy Creek Improvement District during a Town Hall meeting open to all Disney Cast Members. In 1967, Disney filed the Reedy Creek Improvement Act with the local state legislature, which allows Walt Disney World...
3 people taken to hospital after Brevard County crash, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on U.S. 1 in Port St. John. Three people were transported to trauma centers following the crash. Fire Rescue said there was one other person who did not want to be...
Driver flown to hospital after crash involving tractor-trailers on I-95
A crash involving two tractor-trailers has closed a stretch of the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Indian River County.
