Fairview Park, OH

Suspected drug overdose at RTA bus depot: Fairview Park Police Blotter

On Nov. 22 at 9:40 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the RTA bus depot in response to a man who was unconscious on a bus. Officers found the man and determined he was experiencing symptoms of an overdose. Narcan was administered and the man was able to regain consciousness. A substance, believed to be narcotics, was also found in the man’s possession. The 27-year-old Fairview Park man was taken to a local hospital. Charges for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia are pending laboratory testing.
Lorain Police seize guns, drugs, make multiple arrests in enforcement detail

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A focused enforcement detail concentrated on weapons offenses, illegal narcotics, and liquor violations led to several guns seized and multiple arrests made, Lorain Police confirmed. The Lorain Police Patrol Impact Team, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the ATV conducted the detail on Nov. 11. Officers seized three...
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands

SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police on scene told...
