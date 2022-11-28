Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
cleveland19.com
Man pleads guilty to robbing North Olmsted Starbucks, shooting at North Olmsted officers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 31-year-old man who shot at North Olmsted police officers after robbing a Starbucks, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas to multiple counts. According to North Olmsted police, Dominque Hullum walked into the Starbucks in the 27100 block of Lorain Road at...
Suspected drug overdose at RTA bus depot: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Nov. 22 at 9:40 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the RTA bus depot in response to a man who was unconscious on a bus. Officers found the man and determined he was experiencing symptoms of an overdose. Narcan was administered and the man was able to regain consciousness. A substance, believed to be narcotics, was also found in the man’s possession. The 27-year-old Fairview Park man was taken to a local hospital. Charges for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia are pending laboratory testing.
Drunk Chardon woman tries to enter wrong building: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 9, a West Ridgewood Drive resident called police about a suspicious situation. The caller said a woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, was trying to get into the building. An arriving officer located the suspect. The drunk Chardon woman was cited for disorderly conduct-intoxicated. In fact, she was...
Stolen vehicle found in Cleveland parking lot: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 7, police were dispatched to Parkview Estates after a resident discovered that someone had stolen their Chevrolet Trailblazer from the parking lot overnight.
WATCH: The police surveillance tool that helped catch a Ohio murder suspect
The very latest advancement in law enforcement technology is being credited with helping police arrest a fugitive wanted for murder.
Chilling 911 call details road rage shooting in Ohio
Lake County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shot was fired at a truck during a road rage incident Monday evening.
Video: Police find, arrest suspect in Hopkins Airport breach
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows Brook Park police busting a man for driving through a Hopkins Airport fence and shutting down the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
cleveland19.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Middleburg Heights thanks to new license plate reading cameras
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Nov. 9, Middleburg Heights police were tipped off to a possible homicide suspect driving in their community. Marlon Hale was accused of purposely driving over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend a day earlier in Cleveland. It wasn’t a person who tipped off police, but instead a...
Grandma arrested on warrant after coming to rescue of girl held on drug charge: Solon Police Blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Drug paraphernalia possession: Solon Road. At 2:05 p.m. Nov. 25, an officer stopped a car he saw traveling outside of marked lanes. Approaching the car, the officer smelled the odor of marijuana. The driver, a Bedford girl, 17, handed over a marijuana grinder and a blunt. Inside...
Locked car stolen from driveway: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Nov/ 21 at 10:28 p.m. a resident reported suspicious activity at a neighbor’s house. The resident saw two men wearing hooded sweatshirts walking between the houses. Responding officers found the men who turned out to be painters, and were working at the house with the homeowner’s permission.
‘These criminals are pretty savvy’: Police warn of check washing mail thefts
An unusual spike in stolen checks from mailboxes has several police departments reminding residents to be vigilant about check washing thefts.
Thief leaves gas station without paying for beef stick and parfait: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 15, police were dispatched to Sheetz regarding a shoplifting incident at the Pearl Road gas station. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said they were suspicious that a customer had stolen merchandise from the store. It was only after checking the surveillance footage that it was...
cleveland19.com
Lorain Police seize guns, drugs, make multiple arrests in enforcement detail
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A focused enforcement detail concentrated on weapons offenses, illegal narcotics, and liquor violations led to several guns seized and multiple arrests made, Lorain Police confirmed. The Lorain Police Patrol Impact Team, Ohio Investigative Unit, and the ATV conducted the detail on Nov. 11. Officers seized three...
Cocaine-possessing New York driver backs into electrical box: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 3, police were dispatched to Amberwood Court regarding a possible drunk driver. The caller said a man driving a white Toyota Rav4 with New York licenses plates had backed out of an Amberwood Court driveway into their yard and hit an electrical box. The resident tried to make...
Investigators arrest couple in connection to Ohio murder
The Northern Ohio Violent Task Force arrested a couple wanted for a murder in Cleveland this summer.
Confused drunk driver tells officer he has water in vehicle: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, police observed a speeding Subaru Outback without illuminated taillights traveling 74 mph in a 60 mph zone heading north on I-77. At first, the driver didn’t pull over. However, eventually he pulled to the side near Richfield and continued to drive a bit before realizing that the officer was attempting to pull him over.
huroninsider.com
Four arrested for allegedly breaking into Maui Sands
SANDUSKY – Four individuals were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly broke into the abandoned Maui Sands hotel. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, police responded to the Milan Road building for a report of four individuals making entry into the building. The complainant told police that he was standing outside the nearby Sleep Inn, when he observed flashlights in the lobby area.
4 cars involved in Westlake I-90 crash
A car crash on Interstate 90 just past Clague Road has caused a huge traffic delay Wednesday morning.
cleveland19.com
Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police on scene told...
Drunken man’s phone call leaves all wondering why: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A man reported Nov. 26 that his girlfriend was present, and he wanted the “negative energy to leave the house.”. Officers found no altercation between the two and learned the man was drunk. Nobody could determine why he had called the police. The two said they would remain in...
