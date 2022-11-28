On Nov. 22 at 9:40 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the RTA bus depot in response to a man who was unconscious on a bus. Officers found the man and determined he was experiencing symptoms of an overdose. Narcan was administered and the man was able to regain consciousness. A substance, believed to be narcotics, was also found in the man’s possession. The 27-year-old Fairview Park man was taken to a local hospital. Charges for possession of narcotics and paraphernalia are pending laboratory testing.

