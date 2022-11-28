FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.

FARGO, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO