valleynewslive.com
Man hurt after truck is hit by train in Polk County
WINGER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A driver was injured after officials say he parked too close to the tracks and got hit by a train. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash near Highway 59 and 460th Avenue SE just after 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Deputies say a freightliner box truck was hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound.
kfgo.com
Monday morning south Fargo crash sends two to hospital
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened at approximately 8:45 this morning on 25th St. S. at 36th Ave. in Fargo, in front of Hope Lutheran Church. State Patrol says a northbound Fargo Schools bus rear-ended a Jeep which had stopped to...
kfgo.com
Couple who died in Lisbon fire identified, investigation is ongoing
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO) – The two people who died in a house fire in Lisbon earlier this month have been identified by their family. Jon and Courtney Person were the victims of the November 18 fire. The Lisbon Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 18 Oak Street in the southeast North Dakota town just after 11 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and fire at the residence.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RESPONDS TO TRUCK VS TRAIN CRASH AT CROSSING SOUTH OF WINGER
On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a truck vs. train crash near 460th Ave SE and HWY 59, south of the City of Winger. A Freightliner box truck had stopped too close to the train tracks and was ultimately hit by a Canadian Pacific train traveling southbound. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
froggyweb.com
Wahpeton police identify man who died after domestic incident last week
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – Wahpeton Police have released the name of a man who died last week after a domestic argument. Police said 54-year-old Charles Cox, of Wahpeton, and a woman both had serious injuries when they arrived at a home in the 400 block of 8th Street S. after the woman called police to report she was being assaulted by a man. He later died at the hospital in Breckenridge.
wdayradionow.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. The collision happened Saturday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. No word on his current condition.
valleynewslive.com
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash in Otter Tail County
(Otter Tail County, MN)--On Saturday, one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, the crash took place on Minnesota Highway 108 and County Road 21 west of Pelican Rapids. A 2009 Toyota Prius, driven by Paul Stenholm, 88,...
valleynewslive.com
FPD Asking for publics help finding missing woman
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They are looking for 23-year-old Salacia Jewett, who last contacted family and friends from a hotel possibly in the Fargo area on November 19. Salacia is 5′6″ and approximately 120 pounds with...
wdayradionow.com
Man injured in two-vehicle Otter Tail County crash
(Otter Tail County, MN) -- An elderly man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Otter Tail County. The Minnesota State Patrol tells WDAY Radio that the crash happened Saturday evening at the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 21. The man, identified as 88-year-old David Stenholm of Pelican...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo woman facing charges for alleged assault of officer
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Officers responded to a report Monday that 39-year-old Amy Goodsky broke into a woman's apartment and began destroyed property. Police say Goodsky kicked an officer while being escorted to a squad car and later tried to kick a paramedic.
kvrr.com
West Fargo man charged with threatening to kill probation officer
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder his probation officer. The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s office says 69-year-old Robert Ivers became upset following a hearing to revoke his probation for a previous felony conviction. Ivers was taken to an interview room where...
North Dakota Man Charged After Incident with St. Cloud Police
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A North Dakota man faces several charges after an incident in St. Cloud on Thanksgiving Day. According to the charging complaint, 49-year-old Leroy Schmidt of West Fargo approached a group of people in his vehicle and was making racial slurs and sexual comments to them.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead man shot during Jamestown hunting trip
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead man is recovering after being shot while hunting. Authorities say the 26-year-old man and his friend were hunting coyotes Friday night in Jamestown. That's when officials say the 26-year-old was shot by the other man. The victim's condition hasn't been released. The incident is still...
kvrr.com
Fargo South Band Teacher Arrested for Corruption of a Minor, Placed on Leave
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo South High School band teacher is in the Cass County Jail accused of the corruption of a minor. 43-year-old Sebastian Tackling was arrested and jailed on Saturday according to the jail roster. A Fargo Police Department spokesperson says Tackling was arrested at the...
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
trfradio.com
West Fargo Man Charged with Threatening to Murder a United States Official
A West Fargo man has been charged with threatening to murder a United States official. According to The Minnesota State’s Attorney’s Office, Robert Philip Ivers, 69, left a profanity-laced voicemail on his probation officer’s telephone September 1st, 2020. Officials say this constituted a violation of his supervised release.
kvrr.com
First Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota is in Valley City
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — CHI Mercy Health Valley City is named the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. The criteria for the designation was developed by a task force of cardiovascular health experts. It was based on nationally recognized guidelines including pre-hospital care, the emergency assessment of...
valleynewslive.com
Stone Town Grill in West Fargo closing
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Stone Town Grill in West Fargo announced in a social media post it will be closing on Sunday, December 4th. The restaurant had a popular TikTok back in October of last year. They opened in November of 2020, which they say was ill-timed...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo teen in need of heart transplant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The community is coming together in a big way to support a Fargo teenager diagnosed with heart failure. 16-year-old Reese Scufsa thought he was having flu symptoms, but doctors discovered he had an enlarged heart causing issues with his organs and an associated blood clot in his heart.
