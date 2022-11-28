ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Highway Patrol is looking a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run

 2 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol is still looking for a car that is suspected to be involved in a hit and run.

FHP is asking residents if they see a Chevy or GMC pickup with dark metallic gray or blue color and damage to the left front headlight to contact them with any information.

The crash occurred Nov. 26 at U.S. Route 1 and plantation Bay Road.

