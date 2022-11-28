Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: David and Ruth Groom
David and Ruth Groom, both 73, and residents of Spickard, Missouri died Monday, November 28, 2022, at their residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Half Rock Cemetery northeast of Spickard, Missouri. Family visitation will...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Melvin R Akers
Melvin Ray Akers, age 80, a resident of rural Chillicothe, Missouri, died at 4:05 am on November 24, 2022, at his home while under hospice care, surrounded by loved ones. Melvin was born the son of Olen Ray and Idella Frances (Reeter) Akers on May 22, 1942, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He graduated from Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he served his country in the Air Force. Upon returning home he was employed with John Deere, then Rock Island Railroad until it ceased operation. He worked as a bank courier until retirement.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Eddie Ray Wilson
Eddie Ray Wilson, born November 18, 1953, to Bryant A. and Ollie M. (Nelson) Wilson, passed into his heavenly home on November 25, 2022. Ed accepted Christ at the age of 12 at the First Baptist Church in Bethany, MO. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. After his service, he worked various jobs, but later found his calling, which he had since a child, and became a police officer and detective with the St. Joseph Police Department. He retired in 2015 after 28-plus years.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Edith Elaine McClure
Edith Elaine McClure passed away on November 24, 2022, at a Bethany nursing home at the age of 84 years. She was born December 9, 1937, in Harrison County, MO, and was the daughter of Frank and Lona (Bensyl) Milligan. Edith attended various Harrison County schools growing up and graduated...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Charles Lindley Stephenson
Charles Lindley Stephenson, 72 years old, of Milan, MO, passed away Saturday, November 26th, 2022 at Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. Charles was born May 8, 1950, in Reger, MO to Robert and Ila (McClaren) Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Jones Stephenson, his parents, brother Keith Stephenson, and stepdaughter Shelley Elting Gear. Charles was blessed to have an extended family and is survived by children; Marie Pipes of Altoona, IA, Charles L Stephenson, Jr. (Junior) of Altoona, IA, Jamie Damewood of Clark, MO, Brandi Davis (Pat) of Huntsville, MO, Shawn Elting of Milan; grandchildren Dylan Powless (Rayanna), Samantha Cheney, Kolby Cheney, Makayla Cheney, Josh Regnier, and Mindy Elting; brother David Stephenson (Nedra), sister-in-law Barbara Stephenson; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
kttn.com
Barnes Baker Motors sells to Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany
A change in ownership has been announced for a long time Trenton business. Barnes Baker Motors is being sold to the Pettijohn Auto Center in Bethany. The deal is effective December 1, 2022. After a career spanning 41 and a half years in the automobile business, Brent Wyant is retiring....
kmaland.com
Michael J. Maher, 63, of Des Moines, Iowa
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Inurnment:Private Graveside Service - Rose Hill Cemetery with military honors. Notes:Mike passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA, following a valiant...
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
dmcityview.com
The PS Lounge and The Blue Goose
I love the history of gay bars. One of my favorite films is “Cruising,” directed by William Friedkin, based on the book by Gerald Walker. Seedy gay bars in the New York City Underground blasted funk, disco and punk rock until the early hours in the morning. The uniform was Wranglers or Levis topped with leather or flannel. Blue-collar dudes worked hard during the day and then headed out on their motorcycles into the night. Sounds almost romantic.
Hip-hop controversy leads to a Des Moines resignation
A Parks Area Foundation board member who helped schedule lineups for a free Des Moines summer music series resigned earlier this year after a disagreement about hip-hop performances.Why it matters: Hip-hop's roots and prevalence lies within African American communities.The genre's absence at Rendezvous on Riverview (RoR) ignores the culture and identity of a large portion of the community, Tanner Briggs Faaborg, who is white, argued just before his March 7 resignation from the board.Driving the news: Last month, Briggs Faaborg provided a two-page statement about his experience to the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition with a note to "feel free...
kttn.com
Audio: Christmas caroling to be featured at area nursing homes
There will be Christmas caroling at nursing homes in Trenton next month. Spokesperson Cindy Jennings says caroling will start at Sunnyview Nursing Home on December 11th at 1:30. Caroling will then move to Eastview Manor Care Center at 2 pm. Jennings says there was a live nativity for the last...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 28
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Richard Edwards of West Des Moines was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 near the 90 mile marker when hi vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $7,000. Nov. 20, 2022. Justin Sheeder of Adair...
Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators
The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct. Earlier this week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that an administrative law judge ruled in October that an employee of Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home had contributed to the July choking death of […] The post Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
1717 Brewing Co. is permanently closing its Des Moines taproom
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines brewery is closing this weekend. The owners of 1717 Brewing Company just announced they will close the taproom permanently Sunday night. The owners said they loved meeting and serving people in East Village on East Court Avenue. They said there are several...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College celebrates Native American Heritage Month and spotlights Jillian Hettinger
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, North Central Missouri College spotlights student Jillian Hettinger. Jillian is an A+ Missouri scholarship student from Novinger, Missouri, and is currently a freshman studying psychology. After completing her degree at NCMC, Jillian plans to transfer to Central Methodist University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in psychology, then work as a therapist while getting her master’s, then doctorate. Jill would like to become a psychiatrist and open her own practice.
How to recycle old and broken Christmas lights in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Metro Waste Authority is partnering with local communities around the metro to help people get rid of their old Christmas lights. Here are the locations where Metro Waste Authority has drop boxes set up for old or broken lights: Clive Public Library East Side Library – Des Moines Public Library Central […]
kttn.com
Two to be elected to board of Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District
Two individuals are to be elected in April 2023 to the board of the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District. With three-year terms expired are Justin Anderson and Ethan Griffin. Candidates may file starting December 6th and ending December 27th at the Industrial Maintenance Supply on East 17th Street in...
Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders
A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kttn.com
Unemployment rates in the Green Hills Region up slightly in October
Unemployment rates are up slightly in October when compared to September. Grundy County’s rate for October is two and one-half percent which is an increase from one point nine percent in September, but less than the three-point one percent reported for October 2021. The two-and-a-half percent rate is based on a Grundy County labor force of 4,000 with 102 unemployed.
iheart.com
Winter Weather Advisory Through 6pm in Central Iowa
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 6pm Tuesday evening that includes most of Central Iowa, including the counties of Cass, Dallas, Guthrie, Polk, and Story. ...Snow and a Light Glazing of Ice Today... .An ongoing winter storm will continue to bring snow...
