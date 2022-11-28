Read full article on original website
Related
Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations
Police in Apple Valley and Savage are investigating two armed robberies believed to have been committed by the same suspect Tuesday afternoon. The Savage Police Department said the first incident happened around noon at Wings Financial Credit Union in the 14000 block of Highway 13. Police said an unidentified suspect...
kduz.com
Guns/Ammo/Vehicles Stolen in Sibley Co
Multiple agencies are investigating a burglary that was reported Thursday morning in Sibley County. The Sheriff’s Office says they received the report at about 9:15am at a residence in Faxon Township, about 4 miles west of Belle Plaine. Authorities learned that four people pulled up in a Black SUV,...
Southern Minnesota News
2 arrested in connection with stolen car in Watonwan County
Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle Sunday in Watonwan County. Shortly after noon, St. James police found a car associated with the suspects of the stolen vehicle. Police say a 45-year-old man from South Dakota fled the car and was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.
fox9.com
Carver County inmate escapes during court hearing, caught minutes later
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man attending a scheduled sentencing for prior felony convictions attempted to flee on Tuesday, but was soon caught by law enforcement in Carver County. According to a press release from the Carver County Sheriff's Office, at 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 29, an inmate...
Southern Minnesota News
Driver in Janesville drive-by shooting sentenced
One of the men involved in a drive-by shooting last summer in Janesville was sentenced Monday in Waseca County Court. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 32, of Waseca, received a four-year prison sentence on felony charges of aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting. Charges of attempted murder and assault were dismissed.
fox9.com
2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage
SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving
BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
KEYC
North Mankato Police investigating break-in at Casey’s convenience store
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is investigating an early morning break-in at the Casey’s convenience store on Lookout Drive. Police were dispatched to a burglary alarm around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they discovered the front glass door had been broken out....
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato police investigating ‘smash and grab’ at conveneice store
North Mankato police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a convenience store early Sunday. Police were dispatched to the Casey’s store on Lookout Dr at 2:16 a.m. Responding officers found the glass front door was broken. The building was searched and was determined to be unoccupied. Investigators discovered that several cartons of cigarettes were missing.
KEYC
Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
New details revealed in Bloomington restaurant shooting that killed Prior Lake man
Surveillance footage from inside Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine allegedly shows Aaron Le wearing a face mask to conceal his identity. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. Authorities have identified the man fatally shot while dining at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant in Bloomington last week. Tu Anh Phan,...
willmarradio.com
Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges
(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
State Patrol reports nearly 2 dozen overnight crashes
MINNEAPOLIS -- The snow petered out in the Twin Cities by late Tuesday afternoon, but still, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 21 overnight crashes and 27 more spinouts in the same time period.Of those crashes, four involved injuries, but as of 8 a.m., none were reported to be fatal.The patrol also reported five semi trucks jack-knifing during the overnight hours.Also on Wednesday morning, northbound Interstate 35 was closed near West Central Avenue and Exit 55 south of Faribault due to a semi crash. Only emergency vehicles were allowed on the stretch, but by about 8:30 a.m. traffic was starting to move again in that area.As of 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, there were more than 387 crashes, 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis reported.The storm system that passed through Minnesota Tuesday brought from 7 to 9 inches of snow right across the Twin Cities area. Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other towns in Minnesota have declared snow emergencies due to the heavy snowfall. At the height of the storm, all runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were closed for about two hours.
willmarradio.com
Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector
(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, Minnesota
In an update just before 4 PM on November 29th, the Apple Valley Police Department released the following statement in regard to the bank robbery in Apple Valley, Minnesota, on their Facebook page.
Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
Minnesota Daily
Carjackings on the rise: how to protect yourself, your valuables
Ashley Krom, a senior at the University of Minnesota, woke up on the morning of Sept. 29 to discover her Ford Escape was missing. After a month without her car, Krom’s friend stumbled upon it in a guest parking lot of The Bridges on Oct. 31, It had a shattered windshield, new license plates, a missing battery and was stripped of all 15 bumper stickers. The intruder also scrawled the word “hoes” on her dashboard in permanent marker.
Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map
It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
ccxmedia.org
Nearly Two Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen from Osseo District School Buses
A number of families in Osseo Area Schools experienced busing delays Monday morning, but this wasn’t your typical delay. Nearly two dozen buses owned by the First Student transportation company had their catalytic converters stolen over the weekend. “Somehow the information got out that the bus company was going...
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Comments / 0