Sibley County, MN

kduz.com

Guns/Ammo/Vehicles Stolen in Sibley Co

SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 arrested in connection with stolen car in Watonwan County

Two people were arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle Sunday in Watonwan County. Shortly after noon, St. James police found a car associated with the suspects of the stolen vehicle. Police say a 45-year-old man from South Dakota fled the car and was arrested after a short pursuit on foot.
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver in Janesville drive-by shooting sentenced

One of the men involved in a drive-by shooting last summer in Janesville was sentenced Monday in Waseca County Court. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 32, of Waseca, received a four-year prison sentence on felony charges of aiding and abetting a drive-by shooting. Charges of attempted murder and assault were dismissed.
JANESVILLE, MN
fox9.com

2 bank robberies, same orange sweatshirt in Apple Valley, Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Multiple agencies are investigating the circumstances of a robbery and attempted robbery of two different credit unions Tuesday. Police believe the same suspect was involved in both incidents. According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Thieves take a dozen weapons, 3 cars from central Minnesota home on Thanksgiving

BELLE PLAINE, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota say four people stole more than a dozen weapons and three vehicles from a home on Thanksgiving Day.The burglary happened around 9:15 a.m. in Faxon Township, near Belle Plaine.The Sibley County Sheriff's Office said four people arrived at a home in a black SUV. They entered the home, two of them brandishing handguns.The sheriff's office said they took about a dozen guns, a crossbow, a compound bow, ammunition and other items. They also stole three cars, all of which were later recovered in Minneapolis, authorities said.No one was injured in the burglary, and the sheriff's office said it was likely not a random incident.The heist is under investigation.
BELLE PLAINE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

North Mankato police investigating ‘smash and grab’ at conveneice store

North Mankato police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at a convenience store early Sunday. Police were dispatched to the Casey’s store on Lookout Dr at 2:16 a.m. Responding officers found the glass front door was broken. The building was searched and was determined to be unoccupied. Investigators discovered that several cartons of cigarettes were missing.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Morning apartment fire results in one injured, $75,000 damage to structure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One person was hospitalized after a morning apartment fire at 1400 Warren St. this morning. Upon arrival, firefighters found smoke coming from the roofline and a second-story window. Crews assisted an individual who was unable to exit the apartment. Firefighters then entered the building and extinguished the fire.
MANKATO, MN
willmarradio.com

Man Involved In Prior Lake Police Standoff Facing Charges

(Prior Lake, MN) -- A man involved in a standoff with Prior Lake police is facing charges. Police say the 31-year-old suspect fired shots from inside a home where he was holed up Friday. He was taken into custody after an eight hour standoff with police and faces numerous charges. The man was already wanted on warrants for first-degree burglary and fleeing police in a vehicle.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol reports nearly 2 dozen overnight crashes

MINNEAPOLIS -- The snow petered out in the Twin Cities by late Tuesday afternoon, but still, the Minnesota State Patrol reported 21 overnight crashes and 27 more spinouts in the same time period.Of those crashes, four involved injuries, but as of 8 a.m., none were reported to be fatal.The patrol also reported five semi trucks jack-knifing during the overnight hours.Also on Wednesday morning, northbound Interstate 35 was closed near West Central Avenue and Exit 55 south of Faribault due to a semi crash. Only emergency vehicles were allowed on the stretch, but by about 8:30 a.m. traffic was starting to move again in that area.As of 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, there were more than 387 crashes, 285 vehicle spinouts and 33 jackknifed semis reported.The storm system that passed through Minnesota Tuesday brought from 7 to 9 inches of snow right across the Twin Cities area. Minneapolis, St. Paul and many other towns in Minnesota have declared snow emergencies due to the heavy snowfall. At the height of the storm, all runways at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were closed for about two hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Two women hurt in pickup-semi collision west of Hector

(Hector MN-) Two women were hurt yesterday when their pickup and a semi collided on Highway 212, about a mile west of Hector. Driver Irma Rosales and passenger 20-year-old Katerin Garciagonzalez, both of Buffalo Lake, were taken to the Olivia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver, 48-year-old Matthew Arkell of Lamberton, was not hurt. Both vehicles were westbound on 212 when the collision occured just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Roads were snow and ice covered at the time.
HECTOR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 23, injured in Plymouth shooting; suspect in custody

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting on Friday night.Plymouth Police say the shooting took place around 7:20 p.m. on the 14300 block of 40th Place North.The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A 26-year-old suspect was identified and taken into custody around 10 p.m. in Clark County, Wisconsin. He is being held in Clark County Jail.Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Minnesota Daily

Carjackings on the rise: how to protect yourself, your valuables

Ashley Krom, a senior at the University of Minnesota, woke up on the morning of Sept. 29 to discover her Ford Escape was missing. After a month without her car, Krom’s friend stumbled upon it in a guest parking lot of The Bridges on Oct. 31, It had a shattered windshield, new license plates, a missing battery and was stripped of all 15 bumper stickers. The intruder also scrawled the word “hoes” on her dashboard in permanent marker.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Not Good! Check Out This Year-To-Date Minneapolis Carjacking Map

It's been a while since I've heard anything about the carjacking problem in Minneapolis. The reason I was thinking about it, is with the holidays coming up, we visit family there and I always like to just stay out of the areas that seem to attract a lot of crime. Minneapolis as a city open-sources its crime data, including carjackings and auto theft, and maps it out. The map so far in 2022, is pretty busy, and quite frankly a little scary to think about!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

