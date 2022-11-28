ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

RBC announce replacements for LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell

The Royal Bank of Canada has announced PGA Tour players Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Sam Burns will fill the void left by LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III. In case you didn't know, the professional golf world has been particularly interesting in 2022. The emergence...
102.5 The Bone

Tiger Woods concedes he's almost done playing golf, unloads on LIV's Greg Norman

Tiger Woods' playing days are almost done. But his influence on the game will clearly continue long after he's holed his last putt. Woods spoke Tuesday morning in advance of the Hero World Challenge, his own tiny-field tournament in the Bahamas, and as has become the norm at this event, he was unusually open and forthright, both about his own game and the state of the sport in general.
The Spun

Look: Phil Mickelson Has Already Responded To Tiger Woods

On Tuesday afternoon, LIV Golf star Phil Mickelson fired back at PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods. Mickelson highlighted the supposed wealth the PGA Tour possesses and how that money was not shared with the players. "Pga tour IRS 990 form from 2018: 1.6 billion in stocks, 700 million in cash,...
InsideHook

Tiger Woods Doesn’t Think PGA Tour Owes Phil Mickelson an Apology

During a wide-ranging press conference at Albany in the Bahamas ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods was asked if Phil Mickelson deserved an apology from the PGA Tour after his criticism of the golf circuit’s “obnoxious greed” was followed by purse increases and other large-scale changes.
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods: Why I would 'never' take a cart on the PGA Tour

Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament he's charged with hosting this week, the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. It was a bitter blow for golf fans, ever-excited for a return of their icon, and obviously for Tiger himself. The cause was Plantar fasciitis in his right foot, an inflammatory...
GolfWRX

Report: Familiar PGA Tour venue defects to LIV Golf

One of the great European Tour venues has been lost, and now the PGA Tour is feeling the same. Once venue for the seasonal finale, Valderrama has since had an off-on relationship with the European and DP World Tours, but was welcomed back in 2017. The short but extremely tricky track has since seen victories for Sergio Garcia (twice), Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Catlin, Matt Fitzpatrick and, this year, Adrian Otaegui.
GolfWRX

An inside look at Tiger Woods’ golf swing at the 2022 “Hero Shot” challenge

Hero World Challenge tournament host Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from the event due to pain caused from plantar fasciitis. Despite the WD, Woods still maintained his hosting duties by competing in the “Hero Shot” bullseye challenge on Tuesday against competitors Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Thomas.
GolfWRX

November build will pay dividends for 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill

From a recent press release on the PGA Championship, to be contested next in May of 2023, at Rochester’s Oak Hill Country Club:. “For the first time in PGA of America’s history, the groundbreaking of a major championship has started the year prior. In anticipation of any snow that falls in Rochester, and potentially lingers in early 2023, service providers are at Oak Hill Country Club laying the framework and beginning to construct the massive temporary infrastructure for the 2023 PGA Championship buildout.”
