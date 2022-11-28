Read full article on original website
Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments
During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28
On Monday, November 21, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Deputy Rita Duaine received a theft call, which was handled by public service. A complainant requested options on dealing with her most recent evicted tenant damaging the residence and stealing home appliance. Information was gathered and a report was made. On Tuesday,...
Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early
Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
Drivers in head-on collision on SH-36 through Baird injured, assessing at hospital
BAIRD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two pickup trucks collided head-on in Baird Monday afternoon, causing a major crash. One driver was operating a vehicle owned by Airway Services, a San Angelo-based renewable energy company. Around 2:30 Monday afternoon, crews from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the crash on State Highway 36, about […]
2 People Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baird (Baird, TX)
Officials report that two pickup trucks collided on Monday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the incident that took place on SH 36, a few miles away from Camp Pecan Bayou RV Park.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic comes to a halt along SH 36 in Clyde on Black Friday, RV & pickup towed off
CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Traffic on State Highway 36 was stalled for a while in Clyde Friday afternoon, when a pickup truck and an RV were involved in a crash. An eye witness told KTAB/KRBC this traffic event took place between Denton Valley’s Backyard and Owen Field on SH-36. Crews from the Texas Department of […]
Phillip P. Contreras to receive special tribute from SALSA
Phillip P. Contreras, born in Turkey, TX but raised in Brownwood since his early childhood years, will receive a Special Tribute of Appreciation for his decades of community service. For over 50 years, he has been involved in volunteer efforts intended to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in need, strengthen the Hispanic community by helping others find work, and to just make Brownwood a better place to live.
Connie Floyd
Connie Floyd, age 70, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Toys for Kids modifies registration schedule
With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Toys for Kids continued its tradition of modifying its post-Turkey Day registration schedule as families can now sign up for Christmas gifts at Grand Starz Ballroom, located at 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays prior to distribution day.
Fuzzy’s giving away two kids’ bicycles Dec. 21
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be giving away a boys and girls 20-inch bicycle on Wednesday, Dec. 21. To enter, purchase any kids meal at Fuzzy’s, located at 508 N. Center Avenue in Brownwood. The bicycles are fit for kids ages 10 and under.
Joe Doyle Evans
Joe Doyle Evans, age 64, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside services for Joe will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, at Greenleaf Cemetery, with Ron Keener officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Joe was...
Cherry Lee
Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Mike Jackson
Mike Jackson, age 64, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M Monday December 5, 2022 at New Beginnings Church with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville, TX. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon at Blaylock Funeral Home.
Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood
Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
MICHAEL BUNKER: One Night in December
Maybe you’ve heard about it, but if you haven’t heard about it from a time traveler, then maybe you aren’t paying close enough attention. You see, when a time traveler tells you something, there is always a wink and a nod… like… I don’t know… like maybe you should pay attention. He can’t say too much because of the time cops, but… Anyway, Johnny Manchild is going to be playing a concert in Brownwood at the Lyric Theater on December 17th. Buy tickets now.
BISD announces upcoming Christmas programs
Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has released a list of several upcoming Christmas programs. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details regarding any upcoming BISD Christmas programs please contact the appropriate school office.
Arts Council grant supports Christmas concert featuring Community Chorus, HPU Concert Choir
The Brownwood Community Chorus was recently awarded a grant from the Arts Council of Brownwood for the annual “Voices of Christmas Concert,” scheduled for December 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Brownwood’s First Baptist Church. The Howard Payne University Concert Choir will join with the community ensemble for the performance.
Chili lunch fundraiser for Art Association set for Dec. 2
Enjoy a hot chili lunch, and get an early start on holiday gift shopping this Friday at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. The meal will be served from 11:30 to 1:30, and includes chili, with onions, cheese, and Fritos on the side, water or tea, and two cookies for $10. Eat in the Art Center gallery, or take it to go.
Lions dominate 2-4A Division I all-district football roster
The District 2-4A Division I champion Brownwood Lions were as dominant in the all-district football selections as they were on the gridiron, earning 26 selections en route to their first district championship since 2010. The Lions claimed five of the league’s six superlative honors as senior linebacker/quarterback Chance Jones was...
‘Be ready, because Hawley is’: Cisco/Hawley fans get hyped ahead of Friday playoff game showdown
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After not just one, but two previous losses, the Cisco Loboes are looking to make a comeback against the Hawley Bearcats. The teams will face off at 7:00 at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium on Friday, December 2. Fans of both teams are already getting in the Friday night mood to cheer their […]
