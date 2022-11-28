ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Comments / 1

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury November 2022 Indictments

During the November 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 10 true bills were returned against 10 people. Carl Lee Tomlinson: Possession of a controlled substance. George Lee Bishop: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Camron Lee Creek: Possession of a controlled substance. Jamie Santana Martinez: Unauthorized use of...
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Nov. 28

On Monday, November 21, at approximately 8:23 a.m., Deputy Rita Duaine received a theft call, which was handled by public service. A complainant requested options on dealing with her most recent evicted tenant damaging the residence and stealing home appliance. Information was gathered and a report was made. On Tuesday,...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Three seriously injured in Tuesday night wreck in Early

Just after 5pm Early Police and Fire units along with Lifeguard EMS responded to a major accident in the 1800 block of Early Blvd near CR 292 (Jenkins Springs Road). A small 4 door Toyota struck a construction trailer and pickup on the left rear corner. The pickup and trailer...
EARLY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Phillip P. Contreras to receive special tribute from SALSA

Phillip P. Contreras, born in Turkey, TX but raised in Brownwood since his early childhood years, will receive a Special Tribute of Appreciation for his decades of community service. For over 50 years, he has been involved in volunteer efforts intended to improve the quality of life for individuals and families in need, strengthen the Hispanic community by helping others find work, and to just make Brownwood a better place to live.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Connie Floyd

Connie Floyd, age 70, of Goldthwaite, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Memorial Service for Connie will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Toys for Kids modifies registration schedule

With Thanksgiving in the rear-view mirror, Toys for Kids continued its tradition of modifying its post-Turkey Day registration schedule as families can now sign up for Christmas gifts at Grand Starz Ballroom, located at 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays prior to distribution day.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Fuzzy’s giving away two kids’ bicycles Dec. 21

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be giving away a boys and girls 20-inch bicycle on Wednesday, Dec. 21. To enter, purchase any kids meal at Fuzzy’s, located at 508 N. Center Avenue in Brownwood. The bicycles are fit for kids ages 10 and under.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Joe Doyle Evans

Joe Doyle Evans, age 64, of Bangs, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside services for Joe will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, December 3, at Greenleaf Cemetery, with Ron Keener officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Joe was...
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Cherry Lee

Cherry Lee, age 76, of Bangs, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at a hospital in Dallas. It was Cherry’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life for Cherry will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 4, 2022, at High Mesa Cowboy Church in Brownwood. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BANGS, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Mike Jackson

Mike Jackson, age 64, of Brownwood passed away November 29, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M Monday December 5, 2022 at New Beginnings Church with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday at Restland Cemetery in Gatesville, TX. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 P.M. Sunday afternoon at Blaylock Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brian Sanderson, 53, of Brownwood

Brian Keith Sanderson, age 53, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Brian will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 28, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

MICHAEL BUNKER: One Night in December

Maybe you’ve heard about it, but if you haven’t heard about it from a time traveler, then maybe you aren’t paying close enough attention. You see, when a time traveler tells you something, there is always a wink and a nod… like… I don’t know… like maybe you should pay attention. He can’t say too much because of the time cops, but… Anyway, Johnny Manchild is going to be playing a concert in Brownwood at the Lyric Theater on December 17th. Buy tickets now.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

BISD announces upcoming Christmas programs

Christmas is quickly approaching, and in the spirit of the season, Brownwood ISD has released a list of several upcoming Christmas programs. Visit the website calendar for each campus to check for any changes, updates, or added events. For questions or additional details regarding any upcoming BISD Christmas programs please contact the appropriate school office.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chili lunch fundraiser for Art Association set for Dec. 2

Enjoy a hot chili lunch, and get an early start on holiday gift shopping this Friday at the Brownwood Art Center, 215 Fisk Ave. The meal will be served from 11:30 to 1:30, and includes chili, with onions, cheese, and Fritos on the side, water or tea, and two cookies for $10. Eat in the Art Center gallery, or take it to go.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Lions dominate 2-4A Division I all-district football roster

The District 2-4A Division I champion Brownwood Lions were as dominant in the all-district football selections as they were on the gridiron, earning 26 selections en route to their first district championship since 2010. The Lions claimed five of the league’s six superlative honors as senior linebacker/quarterback Chance Jones was...
BROWNWOOD, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy