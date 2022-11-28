HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new skatepark in Henderson that plans to wheel in skaters year-round is 100% indoors, and 100% free of charge. “Some pick it up a couple months at the end of the summer, and by October and November they’re just done with it because there’s nowhere to go,” said Executive Director of Gift Skateboarding, Matt Glick.

HENDERSON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO