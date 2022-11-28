Read full article on original website
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
14news.com
Castle Bands set to host arts and crafts show on Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Castle Bands are marching into the holiday season with its annual arts and crafts show on Saturday. The show features handcrafted items from people across the area. Event organizers call the event one of the largest craft fairs in the Tri-State, and say over 170 vendors...
14news.com
Annual ‘Christmas in Boonvillage’ event starts Friday
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville is hosting their annual Christmas weekend event starting Friday. “Christmas in Boonvillage” is an event happening in Boonville that starts Friday afternoon and runs till Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, the event will begin Friday with ‘Coffee with Santa’ from 3 p.m....
14news.com
Henderson Parks Dept. hosting Candy Cane Hunt
KENTUCKY, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Candy Cane Hunt in Atkinson Park. According to a press release, the event is free and for children ages three to 10 years old. Organizers say that’s happening Saturday, December 17 below Denton Shelter next...
14news.com
Evansville Public Works approves funding for community projects
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Board of Public Works in Evansville approved funding for several community projects on Thursday. Two of those projects were from Hope of Evansville and Memorial Community Development Corporation. Hope of Evansville will receive $40,000 to provide housing counseling and down payment assistance. The Memorial Community Development Corporation received $200,000 for the Memorial CDC Youth Employment Program, which provides tools for young employees.
14news.com
Dispatch: Restaurant fire in Webster Co.
POOLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A restaurant in Webster County caught fire Saturday morning. Dispatch says the call came in just before 10 a.m. that a fire had broken out at Papaw’s Poole Mill Restaurant. Dispatch says the owner of the restaurant was the only one in the building when...
14news.com
Salvation Army of Evansville collecting donations for annual toy drive
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This holiday season 14 News is again, partnering with Salvation Army for its annual ‘Toy Town’ toy drive. Organizers are hoping you will help them help hundreds of families in need. Collection boxes are set up across the Tri-State. Our crew will be out...
14news.com
‘Night of Light’ event honors organ donors and recipients
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Donor Network’s “Night of Light” event honored organ donors and their recipients Friday night. The event took place at the Evansville Civic Center, where loved ones came to hang ornaments to honor the people that are no longer with us, and the people that they saved.
14news.com
Newburgh Winterlights illuminate Rivertown Trail for holiday season
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The third annual Newburgh Winterlights kicked off at the Gene Aurand Trailhead on Thursday night. This is located across the street from Mother Theresa’s Treasures. The community is invited to visit downtown Newburgh to walk through the trail of holiday lights. This is the...
14news.com
City of Princeton gearing up for annual Christmas Parade
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Princeton is set for their annual Snowflake Christmas parade this weekend. The event will be held on Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. with “Christmas At the Movies” as the theme. The lighted parade will feature floats and marching bands plus the arrival of...
14news.com
Tri-State law enforcement collecting toys for hospitalized children
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several law enforcement agencies are collecting toys for the 15th annual 911 Gives Hope event this weekend in Evansville. The community is invited to donate toys and gift cards for kids who are currently in local hospitals. The goal is to fill up a large box truck full of gifts. They will accept toys for toddlers to teenagers.
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
14news.com
OMU demolishing Elmer Smith Station stacks
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Nearly 60 years of history will soon come crashing down in Owensboro. Utility crews plane to demolish the Elmer Smith Station stacks this weekend. Built in 1964, the power plant has provided electricity to residents for decades until it closed in 2020. Since then, the station...
14news.com
Evansville-Vanderburgh JTF warning businesses to remove Tianeptine from shelves
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville-Vanderburgh Joint Drug Task Force is warning businesses to take Tianeptine off of their shelves. Back in March, the drug became a Schedule I controlled substance in Indiana making it illegal to sell or own. Officials say Tianeptine is commonly found in product brand names...
14news.com
Gift Skateboarding nearing finish line on free indoor skate park in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new skatepark in Henderson that plans to wheel in skaters year-round is 100% indoors, and 100% free of charge. “Some pick it up a couple months at the end of the summer, and by October and November they’re just done with it because there’s nowhere to go,” said Executive Director of Gift Skateboarding, Matt Glick.
14news.com
Classic holiday play showing in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Children’s Nutcracker is set to show tonight in Madisonville. Glema Center and Children’s Center for Dance Education are presenting the ballet at 7 p.m. You can enjoy the holiday classic on College Drive. Admission starts at $10 for adults, and students and children...
14news.com
Indiana Historical Society provides funding to Tri-State organizations
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Historical Society has awarded more than $45,000 to 10 historical societies, including two in the Tri-State area. The Evansville African American Museum received $4,999 to fund an exhibit, programming and archaeology workshop focused on Baptist-town and prohibition. Friends of the 1818 Rome Courthouse in...
14news.com
Donations to Salvation Army Red Kettles to be doubled thanks to $10k gift
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign will be getting a big boost this Friday and Saturday. According to a press release, on December 2 and 3 cash donations dropped into Red Kettles in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties will be doubled thanks to a local couple.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. tornado survivors starting to move into new homes
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Only days away from the one-year anniversary of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes that devastated parts of western Kentucky, volunteers have been working to rebuild ever since, and some areas are starting to look a little more like normal. Leslie Hunt moved into her new...
14news.com
EPD joins pledge to improve experience of women in law enforcement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is joining the nationwide push to recruit more women in the police force. Last week, EPD officials signed the 30x30 Pledge, which is a series of low and no-cost actions that policing agencies can take to improve the representation and experiences of women in law enforcement.
14news.com
Nonprofit organizations request Vanderburgh Co. Council for ARPA funding
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Six nonprofit organizations requested American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money from the Vanderburgh County Council on Wednesday. Easterseals, United Caring Services, Youth First, SWIRCA, SIMA and E-Rep presented to the council. Each nonprofit said they lost a significant amount of funding during the COVID-19 pandemic and they need the government funds for future projects.
