Read full article on original website
Related
On The Money — Why Democrats are breaking with rail workers
Congress is set to take action to prevent a rail strike from upending the economy, but some workers object. We’ll also look at the increasing likelihood of a stopgap funding bill and a tepid economic prediction from a big bank chief. 🤒 But first, a warning about the brewing...
Railroads, Unions Draw Their Lines in Sand as Biden, Congress Move to Prevent Strike
Railroads says the future of collective bargaining for many industries including airlines is at stake after President Biden urged Congress to prevent a rail strike by passing legislation. The rail unions say Congress mandating the labor deal without changes to paid sick leave will worsen the supply chain and further...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
U.S. Rail Strike More Likely After Workers Reject Biden Deal
We might have a massive work stoppage after all.
U.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. senators from Nebraska and Minnesota introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand nationwide sales of E15, a gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, after gaining support for the bill from an oil industry trade group for the first time, Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska told Reuters.
Schiff on complying with GOP subpoenas: ‘We will have to consider the validity’
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said he’d have to “consider the validity” of any subpoena from Republicans when they take control of the House of Representatives in the next Congress. “We will have to consider the validity of the subpoena. But I would certainly view my...
straightarrownews.com
US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War
As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
Texas energy industry responds to Biden's pledge to tax it for high gas prices
(The Center Square) – Members in the Texas oil and gas industry are crying foul over President Joe Biden's plan to tax the industry as its workers are enabling Texas to lead the U.S. in oil and natural gas production and job growth. In a speech Biden gave one...
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
Why the president of the Western Energy Alliance says Biden ‘wants to kill American oil and gas’
President Joe Biden has threatened to shut down the nation’s coal-fired power plants, end domestic production of oil and gas leasing and has put up roadblocks for new natural gas pipelines. But at the same time, green energy advocates say he is not moving fast enough toward a transition away from fossil fuels.
Secret Service agent Robert Engel, who was with Trump on Jan. 6, testifies before House select committee
Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Donald Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6, 2021, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol, committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said. "We learned some additional information and at some point we plan to...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Oil markets are headed for an 'incredible' week, with a significant chance of another production cut by OPEC just ahead of fresh EU sanctions
There's a big chance OPEC+ could slash production quotas again, spelling trouble for energy markets ahead of EU sanctions, RBC's Helima Croft said. "I still think it's up for grabs, but there's certainly a significant chance they do another cut," she told CNBC. Croft said OPEC could base its decision...
Supreme Court justices may finally have to decide if the White House can write immigration rules
When the Supreme Court heard arguments Tuesday over whether the Biden administration is flouting federal immigration law by prioritizing certain non-citizens for deportation, some justices revealed an underlying concern about how the government can realistically deal with more than 11 million undocumented people in the United States.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Democrats Prepare To Impose A Rail Union Contract That Many Workers Rejected
The party of paid family leave finds itself in a very awkward position.
U.S. Could Take Back Remote Island Seized by Russia Nearly 100 Years Ago
Bolsheviks seized Wrangel Island, located near Alaska, from American settlers in 1924.
Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile
A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
Here's What Trump Will Do If He Wins in 2024, According to Kellyanne Conway
"The reason he wants to run is he thought he would still be there," Conway said about the former president.
Comments / 2