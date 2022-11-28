Read full article on original website
Check out the map for the Granville Tractor Parade
Granville's annual Lighted Tractor Parade is back for its fifth annual holiday season. Every year, multiple dozens of tractors decorated with holiday lights parade through Granville's downtown, from Church Street to Main Street and on from now.
Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays
Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Celebrate the Magic of Christmas in Whitehall
Weekend festivities kick off with a Christmas parade that begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3.
A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show
It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
Moreau Lake State Park hosts Holiday Luminary Walk
On December 2, lanterns will light the way for a walk along the shore of Moreau Lake.
Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st
Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
Tickets on sale for Ice Castles Lake George
There's something snowy ahead. The icicles are still growing, but as of this week, tickets are on sale for Ice Castles Lake George, set to make its return in January.
A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart
The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
Hunter pronounced dead near Buck Mountain trail
On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers.
Hannaford open casting call for commercial
Calling all actors! Hannaford is hosting an open call for a commercial to shoot on December 6 and December 7, with applications online.
Hidden Gem Town in Vermont Is Straight Out of a Hallmark Movie
What a great place for a getaway!
Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug. The institute’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate counties, including Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington counties.
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!
Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
Two suspects break into Rutland Parent Child Center
Two suspects broke into the Rutland County Parent Child Center and stole holiday gift cards, a safe, and more.
Woman killed in fatal tractor trailer crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A woman is dead following a deadly crash in Brattleboro on Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer. The Brattleboro Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road around 9:57 a.m. Investigators said the driver of the sedan, who has not...
