Arlington, VT

New England Today

Tour 15 Vermont Inns Decked Out for the Holidays

Can you visit every decked-out Vermont inn participating in The Shires’ Holiday Inn Tours in a single Saturday? “If you’re fast!” says John Burnham, executive director of the Manchester Business Association, which is organizing and promoting this 30-plus-year-old tradition taking place on two Saturdays, December 3 and 10, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
VERMONT STATE
Hot 99.1

A Xmas Must See! Saratoga Home Boasts Free Spectacular Light Show

It's back again this year! The home at 29 Walden Circle in Saratoga Springs in the Town of Stillwater is all decked out in over 15,000 LED lights and synchronized to holiday music. You can come and enjoy this show for free but if you wish to make a donation to a children's charity, you can do so HERE. This is truly a labor of love for these homeowners. This spectacular show runs through the new year. Check out the schedule HERE.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
thevalleyside.com

Free 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar Available December 1st

Photo submitted: The cover of the 2023 Erie Canalway Calendar features Tim Stephen’s winning image of the Yankee Hill Lock at Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site near Amsterdam. The public is invited to pick up a free 2023 Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor calendar starting December 1, 2022, at...
AMSTERDAM, NY
Hot 99.1

A New Sports Craze Soon to Fill Up Space in old Latham Kmart

The old Kmart building on Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham is becoming an entertainment and sports destination. The Scarlet Knife, an upscale restaurant just recently opened and more construction is on the way including a new sports complex. What Sports Complex will Be Moving In?. With the rise of a...
LATHAM, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

New facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - The oldest existing ski area in the Berkshires is welcoming people for another season. Kevin McMillan is excited for visitors to enjoy the brand new facilities at Bousquet Mountain Ski Area. What You Need To Know. Bousquet Mountain Ski Area in Pittsfield, MA was establised in 1932.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WCAX

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express stalled in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express was stuck in Rutland Wednesday afternoon after encountering “rail congestion” to the south. The family of a passenger on the train tells WCAX they were stuck for about two hours before passengers were off-loaded from the train and put on buses to Albany, and then to continue the train ride south to NYC.
RUTLAND, VT
informnny.com

Narcan kits installed outside north country businesses

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several businesses across the north country will soon be equipped with emergency Narcan kits, as part of an Adirondack Health Institute initiative to expand public access to the lifesaving drug. The institute’s Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) has provided 125 Narcan Emergency Boxes outside businesses in five upstate counties, including Clinton, Franklin, Essex, Warren, and Washington counties.
GLENS FALLS, NY
96.9 WOUR

Farewell Tour Announced! This Band Will Say Goodbye to Saratoga in 2023!

Over the last 56 years Saratoga Performing Arts Center has been home to hundreds of artists and countless shows. Dave Matthews, for example, has performed at SPAC over 40 times in his career. The Grateful Dead drew a record setting 40,000 fans in 1985. Earlier this year Dead & Company announced their Farewell Tour with 2 final shows in Saratoga. Now we have another band about to say goodbye as well.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Woman killed in fatal tractor trailer crash

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — A woman is dead following a deadly crash in Brattleboro on Wednesday morning with a tractor-trailer. The Brattleboro Police Department said the crash happened at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road around 9:57 a.m. Investigators said the driver of the sedan, who has not...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

