Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Cocaine Bear Trailer Released by Universal Pictures
Universal Pictures has released the first official trailer for Cocaine Bear, a new action-comedy based on the true story of a black bear who ate an incredible amount of cocaine after a drug runner's plane crashed in 1985. In the real world, Andrew C. Thornton II was a former narcotics officer and convicted drug smuggler, who dumped a duffel bag of cocaine out of his plane because his plane was too heavy. Thornton intended to recover the bag himself, jumping out of the plane with a parachute, but in a bizarre twist of fate, the parachute was faulty, and Thornton died. Three months later, a 175-pound black bear was found dead in Georgia, alongisde 40 opened plastic containers of cocaine.
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Finally Announces Streaming Premiere
The pandemic changed just about everything about the theatrical movie business. Films that used to spend months in theaters now spend weeks — or days, or no time at all — before debuting on streaming. Even after the world adjusted to life with covid, even after theaters reopened, even after restrictions lifted, many studios began hustling their films onto home video in as little as 45 days after their big-screen premieres.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Dwayne Johnson Reveals Warner Bros. Didn’t Want Henry Cavill To Return As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is celebrating the success of Black Adam in theatres and on iTunes. As everyone knows, Henry Cavill made a cameo as Superman, something that Johnson “fought hard” for despite Warner Bros. not initially keen on bringing back the actor. In a video posted on Twitter, the DC star said he wanted to establish Black Adam “as the most powerful, unstoppable force in the DC universe.” To manage the latter, Johnson said, “We have to bring back the most powerful, unstoppable force of all time in any universe. And you guys know who I’m talking about? Of course, that is...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Kevin Costner Speaks on When He'll Leave the Show
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has stayed on the show much longer than even he anticipated. On the eve of the show's fifth season premiere, Costner said he will continue playing John Dutton for as long as he wants. Costner has played the Dutton family patriarch since the show since 2018, and it was the first regular TV series role of his four-decade career.
ComicBook
James Gunn Angers Fans After Revealing How Nebula Gets Bucky's Arm in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived on Disney+, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe another Christmas-centric entry to watch during the holidays. The Special Presentation itself also gave watchers and Rocket Raccoon alike the best Christmas present a fan could ask for. During the special's closing moments, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts Rocket the arm of one Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
Channing Tatum to star in "new take on James Bond" from Bullet Train director
David Leitch will helm the spy thriller
‘Cocaine Bear’ Trailer Promises Drug-Fueled Mayhem and Carnage in Elizabeth Banks Comedy
A bear goes on quite the drug-fueled adventure in the outrageous first trailer for Universal Pictures’ aptly titled dark comedy Cocaine Bear. Inspired by bizarre real events from 1985, director Elizabeth Banks’ film focuses on a bear that ingests a monumental amount of cocaine following a drug runner’s plane crash, leading an array of authorities, criminals, teens and tourists to make their way to a forest in Georgia, where the fired-up animal is out for blood. The film, hitting theaters Feb. 24, 2023, features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale and the late...
ComicBook
Is Cocaine Bear Actually Based on a True Story?
Cocaine Bear is taking the internet by storm. Monday, Universal released the first teaser poster for the upcoming thriller, giving the masses their first earnest look at the picture. Across the top of the poster in big, bold letters reads "inspired by true events," akin to something you may see from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre or The Conjuring franchises. While the "true events" banner is often inflated to allow for a feature film, Cocaine Bear is an event, that by all accounts, actually happened. While the Elizabeth Banks film is set to take some creative liberties as it transforms into a thriller following a drug-fueled bear as it. stalks the woods while hunting campers down, the narcotics-related premise is as real as can be.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
ComicBook
Indiana Jones 5 Star Antonio Banderas Shares Disappointing Update About His Role
Indiana Jones fans are not only looking forward to the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 to get to see the beloved archaeologist brought back to life by Harrison Ford, but also for the various other new additions to the franchise, such as Antonio Banderas. Despite the excitement of Banderas joining the project, the actor recently shared the disappointing news that his involvement in the picture isn't as thorough as some fans would like, and his involvement is little more than a glorified cameo. Still, even a cameo appearance from Banderas will still have viewers excited about the project. Indiana Jones 5 is slated to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.
The Lifetime Movie That Stars Taraji P. Henson
Lifetime movies are a guilty pleasure for a whole host of people all over the world. If the movie has enough drama in it to fill the entirety of "Love Island," it's going on our must-watch list. It's even more of a must-see if it stars any of our favorite celebrities, many of whom got their start on the channel (via People). Seeing well-known actors take on the most melodramatic, nail-biting tales is hugely entertaining.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Indiana Jones 5: release date, cast, plot, new picture and more
Indiana Jones 5, set in the 1960s, is on its way with Harrison Ford starring. We can't wait!
A new movie called Cocaine Bear is as crazy as the title suggests
What if an absolutely massive bear ate a massive stash of cocaine and went on a massive rampage? That’s the central question at the heart of new movie Cocaine Bear, which looks just as crazy as you’d expect. Pitch Perfect star Elizabeth Banks directs the horror-comedy which, as the name suggests, sees a bear go on a drug-fuelled murderous rampage.The film stars The Americans actor Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr, and Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.It’s also one of the final roles late actor Ray Liotta gave before his death in May this year.Sign up...
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
ComicBook
Gerard Butler's Plane Gets New Release Date After Meme-Like Response
Gerard Butler's upcoming action thriller film, Plane, has had its release date pushed up by two weeks (via Deadline). The film, which was previously set to open on January 27, 2023, will instead now open on January 13th. This shift in release date comes after the film received meme-like reaction from fans on social media following the trailer being seen ahead of recent movies. This new release date means that Plane will go up against Warner Bros. House Party reboot, Columbia Pictures' A Man Called Otto which stars Tom Hanks, and Samuel Goldwyn Films' The Devil Conspiracy at the box office.
Comments / 0