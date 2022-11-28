Nampa woman dies in crash on I-84

A Nampa woman died in a vehicle collision Saturday on Interstate 84 near Mountain Home.

The 62-year-old was a passenger in a 2014 Mazda 2 that crossed over the right fog line and struck an unoccupied 1996 Honda Accord on the right shoulder of westbound I-84, according to an Idaho State Police press release.

The passenger, who died at a local hospital, was not wearing a seat belt, the news release stated. She was identified Tuesday by the Ada County Coroner's Office as Jeanette Perez.

The driver of the Mazda 2 was also transported to a local hospital but was wearing a seat belt, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation.