West Valley City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Man arrested in relation to Provo Towne Center Mall bomb threat

PROVO, Utah — After a man was fired at Provo Towne Center Mall, he sent a text to his boss saying there is a bomb in the building, according to arrest documents. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Lind was fired after his employer believed him to be intoxicated on the job. According...
PROVO, UT
utah.gov

Joint Statement – West Jordan SWAT Called on Possible School Shooting

Earlier this week, West Jordan patrol officers and tactical operators were called to the scene of a possible active-shooter situation at an elementary school in a neighboring community. We are relieved that this was a false-alarm, and while we hope that these kind of events never occur in our community, we train for the possibility that they may.
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Officer-involved shooting causes delays on I-15 in Davis County

LAYTON, Utah — A police chase that included an officer-involved shooting in Layton closed southbound I-15 at Hill Field Road in Davis County Wednesday morning. By 9:30 a.m., three lanes of southbound I-15 were reopened. Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman told KSL that someone called the police to report...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
LAYTON, UT
eastidahonews.com

Man shot, arrested following ‘extremely dangerous’ shootout on I-15

LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, and no one else was hurt.
LAYTON, UT
ABC 4

Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
LINDON, UT
KUTV

Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

SB I-15 closed in Layton following police chase

LAYTON, Utah — State troopers have closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road due to a police incident. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said all southbound lanes are closed between mileposts 330 and 332 and drivers should use an alternate route. Layton dispatchers confirmed there...
LAYTON, UT

