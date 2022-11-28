Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Man arrested in relation to Provo Towne Center Mall bomb threat
PROVO, Utah — After a man was fired at Provo Towne Center Mall, he sent a text to his boss saying there is a bomb in the building, according to arrest documents. Forty-three-year-old Bryan Lind was fired after his employer believed him to be intoxicated on the job. According...
False alarm leads to police swarming West Valley City school
Police evacuated a West Valley City school after a false alarm led to reports of shots possibly being fired. However, officials later said a shooting had not taken place and there was no danger.
West Valley elementary school families relieved incident was false alarm
When word of a possible incident at a West Valley City school got out on Monday, panicked and confused parents soon began showing up with more questions than answers.
utah.gov
Joint Statement – West Jordan SWAT Called on Possible School Shooting
Earlier this week, West Jordan patrol officers and tactical operators were called to the scene of a possible active-shooter situation at an elementary school in a neighboring community. We are relieved that this was a false-alarm, and while we hope that these kind of events never occur in our community, we train for the possibility that they may.
KUTV
Suspect in custody after cameras located in University of Utah bathrooms
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are investigating after cameras were located in bathrooms in the Student Life Center at the University of Utah. One person has been taken into custody in relation to the incident. Officials said someone found a camera taped under a sink in a third-floor...
kslnewsradio.com
Officer-involved shooting causes delays on I-15 in Davis County
LAYTON, Utah — A police chase that included an officer-involved shooting in Layton closed southbound I-15 at Hill Field Road in Davis County Wednesday morning. By 9:30 a.m., three lanes of southbound I-15 were reopened. Layton Police Lt. Travis Lyman told KSL that someone called the police to report...
ABC 4
Layton police involved in I-15 shooting, one in custody
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – One man was taken to the hospital after getting into a shootout with Layton Police Department on I-15 on Wednesday morning. Layton Police told ABC4 the incident started around 6:30 a.m. when they received a call from a homeowner that a man was asleep in a car outside their home. Police say the man had a gun on him, and when he saw the officers, he tried to flee, hitting a patrol car in the process.
Arrest made after investigation of two law office break-ins in Salt Lake City
A man, accused of breaking into two separate Salt Lake City law offices in a single day, has been arrested.
eastidahonews.com
Man shot, arrested following ‘extremely dangerous’ shootout on I-15
LAYTON, Utah (KSL.com) — A man who police say fired at officers while driving on I-15 during the busy morning commute Wednesday was shot by police and arrested. Despite multiple shots being exchanged, the man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, and no one else was hurt.
ABC 4
Utah teen sentenced in fatal robbery of Lindon teen
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah teen involved in the robbery and death of Lindon teen in August has been sentenced into the custody of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Youth Services until he reaches the age of 25. The teen will also be required to serve 100...
Juvenile from outside Park City School District rode school bus and entered junior high classroom
Last Tuesday, a boy rode a Park City School District bus to Treasure Mountain Junior High, went to a class with a friend who attends the school, and told students he was there to see friends. According to a parent whose student is enrolled in that class, the boy doesn’t...
KUTV
Documented gang member named as 'high-priority' capture for Utah County Sheriff's Office
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parolee with a violent criminal history who has absconded from parole supervision is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. The Utah Board of Pardons and Parole issued a warrant for the arrest of Hamilton Milina Tabanico, 27, on August 1st. Tabanico has been in and out of jail and prison in his short life and has been booked into the Utah County Jail 11 times.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Charges filed against Payson man accused of crashing into horse in Spanish Fork parade
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Nov. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Payson man’s blood alcohol level was more than four times Utah’s legal limit Saturday when he crashed into a horse and rider during a Spanish Fork parade, police said. Police say Dionicio Vasquez, 57, was driving a...
Police shooting shuts down I-15 for hours during morning commute in Davis County
A police shooting Wednesday morning temporarily shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Davis County, causing massive backups as drivers embarked on their morning commute.
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
KSLTV
Deputies: Driver arrested in Utah County had blood alcohol level 8 times legal limit
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of DUI after deputies said she drove erratically on a road near the sheriff’s office, ultimately damaging her car to the point where it was no longer operable. Sgt. Spencer Cannon said just after 8...
Driver extricated after TRAX accident in West Valley City
One person in an unknown condition has been extricated after a UTA TRAX train crashed in West Valley City on Tuesday.
Driver over eight times legal limit stopped in Utah County, police say
A woman was arrested for DUI in Utah County after being stopped and testing eight times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
KSLTV
SB I-15 closed in Layton following police chase
LAYTON, Utah — State troopers have closed southbound Interstate 15 at Hill Field Road due to a police incident. Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said all southbound lanes are closed between mileposts 330 and 332 and drivers should use an alternate route. Layton dispatchers confirmed there...
Utah man pleas guilty after running over, killing 13-year-old boy
A Utah man has pled guilty after running over and killing a West Jordan teen in late April.
Comments / 6