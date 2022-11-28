Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Holiday man found laying in St. Pete driveway with multiple gunshot wounds
A man from Holiday was found laying in the driveway of a St. Pete home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Suspect arrested in Sarasota 'suspicious death' case
A suspect was arrested on Monday, one week after officials opened a homicide investigation in Sarasota.
Bay News 9
Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
iontb.com
Man shoots brother multiple times and now charged with attempted murder
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are on scene of a shooting incident in Unincorporated St. Petersburg. The initial report of a domestic situation came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 5820 66th Lane North. According to detectives, when deputies arrived on...
Florida woman who allegedly killed man found partly unconscious with note about funeral arrangements
TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who allegedly stabbed a man to death in Sarasota, Florida, was found partially unconscious with a handwritten note about funeral arrangements, police say. According to a news release from the Sarasota Police Department, Eugenia Bright, 43, has been arrested and is facing second-degree murder...
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Graffiti artist leaves his calling card
Criminal mischief: Graffiti sprayed on a location on Legacy Trail brought police to the location where a city staff member said a volunteer reported previously seeing graffiti sprayed there. The officer walked to the part of the trail where there were numerous “tags” advertising the creator "@itsDBob" sprayed in red paint.
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
Motorcyclist dies in crash near Busch Gardens
A motorcyclist died in a crash near Busch Gardens on Wednesday.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County woman accepts plea after two youngest daughters die in aggravated manslaughter crash
Joyce Zamago, 45, accepted a plea deal to go to jail for 18 years after letting her teenage daughter drive before crashing and killing two of her youngest children. Zamago pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated manslaughter of a child. The seven other felonies Zamago faced got dropped...
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
Complaints pile up against driving school, as parents claim their teens were left waiting
All Florida Safety Institute is in the spotlight as customers want to know why instructors stopped showing up for lessons and why the company stopped answering their calls.
To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece
Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
St. Pete man killed after pointing gun at officers during welfare check, sheriff says
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in St. Petersburg Sunday.
WINKNEWS.com
Consequences for Lee County dog after second biting incident
In 2018 a dog attacked a 4-year-old boy outside of a Winn Dixie in St. James City, and after the same dog recently attacked another dog, the family is being asked to give the dog up. In 2018 the incident resulted in a citation from the county rather than taking...
With Florida’s lead Oath Keeper facing prison time, another Tampa Bay defendant remains eager for his day in court
Kelly Meggs, retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown and many other Oath Keepers claimed they went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to provide security for speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally.
Sarasota schools face 2nd superintendent scandal in 3 years
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools is in the midst of yet another disruption involving the superintendent in three years. Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced on Monday that he has agreed to step away from the school district. This comes after he was negotiating with the Sarasota School Board to resign from his position.
Hillsborough County woman raising 9 children gets help on Giving Tuesday
Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County dedicated its "Giving Tuesday" to raise nearly $13,000 for the construction of a large family's new home.
