Omaha, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Marcus Satterfield confirms hiring, role on Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff

Marcus Satterfield has a new home. The former South Carolina offensive coordinator is set to take the same position at Nebraska. He joins the Huskers’ staff under new head coach Matt Rhule. Satterfield has worked under Rhule in the past. The two were together at Temple, Baylor and the...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska adds Barthel, Peetz to football coaching staff

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule has hired two more assistant coaches to his staff. Nebraska hired E.J. Barthel as running backs coach on Tuesday and Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coach on Wednesday. Barthel comes to Lincoln from Connecticut. Barthel previously worked with Rhule with the NFL's Carolina...
LINCOLN, NE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Prep Leads Team to Undefeated Season, Could Win Heisman

Before JJ Kohl and Kadyn Proctor, there was Max Duggan. The four-star quarterback out of Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa was one of the most sought-after recruits in the country before deciding to play for Texas Christian University. Not only did he field offers from Iowa and Iowa State, but according to 247Sports, schools like Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, and others came calling with scholarship offers.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
creightonian.com

Men's soccer shocks Tulsa, advances to Elite Eight on late penalty

The men’s soccer teamdefeated 14th ranked Tulsa in the Sweet 16, coming from behind to solidify their 2-1 win over the Golden Hurricane and advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. On Nov 26, despite heavy rain in Tulsa, the Bluejays defeated the Golden Hurricane, scoring both goals in the second...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

'Sounds like me': Matt Rhule leaves strong early impression on Nebraska QB Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson lingered on the second-floor balcony of the Hawks Center watching as Matt Rhule finished his last round of interviews on the turf below. The Nebraska quarterback didn’t see the main press conference in person Monday afternoon, instead streaming it on BTN while watching game film in North Stadium. He studied the Iowa game and the college quarterbacks he usually checks in on like Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).
LINCOLN, NE
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska football introduces Matt Rhule as the program's new head coach

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule detailed his goals for the Husker program during his introductory press conference on Monday. “This is a place that is committed to greatness,” Rhule said. Rhule said he wants to build a Husker team that's “tough and hard-working.”
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule arrives in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — New Husker football coach Matt Rhule and his family arrived in Lincoln on Monday morning. The Rhules were greeted at the Lincoln airport by Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts and his wife Angela. They then went directly to Memorial Stadium, including a brief stop at the...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
LINCOLN, NE

