6 Family-Friendly Festive Holiday Events Happening in Salem!Dianna CarneySalem, MA
Students react to Massachusetts gubernatorial election, ballot questions 1, 4The Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Tufts prepares for various outcomes in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts Daily
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
Photos: Prince William and Kate sit courtside at Celtics game
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wednesday night’s Celtics game as part of their three-day stay in Boston. The pair sat alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect (and former professional basketball player) Maura Healey to watch the team play the Miami Heat. Here are the best photos of...
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown Listed As Questionable Tonight Against Miami Heat
The Miami Heat could receive a break tonight if Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is unable to play. Brown is listed as questionable on the injury report because of neck stiffness. He is averaging 26.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally Sports...
Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well
Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been a welcome addition to the red-hot Boston Celtics. The post Malcolm Brogdon Appreciative of Being a Member of the Boston Celtics and Encourages Others To Be as Well appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl
Nobody said life in the NBA was easy. This is an intensely competitive league. Meanwhile, it has 30 teams. Only a small handful will be seriously in the running for the NBA title in a given season. Some hoped they would be, and by now, feel disappointed. The Brooklyn Nets...
Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker
The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season, but this matchup will look much different. The Timberwolves (10-11) will be without Karl-Anthony Towns after he suffered a calf strain injury. Towns has been one of the toughest players for the Grizzlies to guard the last two seasons. His performance in the 2022 postseason series against the Grizzlies led Memphis to removing Steven Adams from the starting lineup.
Tacko Fall is all-in on the Jaylen Brown All-Star campaign
Tacko Fall will not rest until Jaylen Brown gets the respect he deserves. The former Celtics big man, who is currently playing overseas in China, has long been a big fan of Brown, his teammate for two seasons in Boston from 2019 to 2021. Back in August when trade rumors were swirling around Brown and Kevin Durant, Fall called Brown a "great player" who is "very disrespected."
Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing
Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
Celtics-Heat takeaways: Tatum's masterclass lifts C's to victory
BOSTON -- The Miami Heat put up a fight, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are just too good. The Celtics defeated Miami 134-121 on Wednesday night at TD Garden in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with Prince William and Princess Catherine in attendance. The C's have now won five in a row and 18 of their first 22 games.
Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Listed As Questionable Wednesday Versus Boston Celtics
Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. The Heat say Jovic is dealing with a foot injury. He didn't play in Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET. Where: TD Garden. TV: Bally...
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics scorch Hornets with an NBA record-breaking performance
The Boston Celtics did it all during their blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. They racked up 140 points, had players set career highs, and tied an impressive league record. After a 45-point first quarter from the Celtics, the game was over before it started. The Green Team shot an...
Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121
BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
Marcus Smart's Improvement As A Playmaker Has Made Boston Celtics More Dynamic
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston Celtics stars but Marcus Smart but is arguably the anchor for the team. Known for his defense, he is developing as a playmaker this season. Smart already has five double-digit assist games, matching last year's total with 61 games remaining. His seven assists a game rank eighth in league entering Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
Celtics vs. Heat odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 30 predictions from proven computer model
The Miami Heat will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Boston is 17-4 overall and 10-1 at home, while the Heat are 10-11 overall and 2-7 on the road. The two franchises will be incredibly familiar with each other after playing a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference Finals last year and meeting last month in Miami.
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Bol Bol Drawing Comparisons To Victor Wembanyama
The NBA is patiently awaiting the arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama next season. He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. At 7-4, he possesses all the skills of a shooting and point guard. While teams wait, another player is showcasing those same skills. Orlando ...
Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview
The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
Agents believe Xander Bogaerts will make 'many tens of millions' more than Boston's final offer
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, Xander Bogaerts, one of the premiere free agent shortstops available this offseason, will sign for "tens of millions of dollars more" than the Boston Red Sox's final offer. Per Olney, agents not representing Bogaerts speculate that the shortstop will do "very well" on the open...
