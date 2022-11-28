ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Red Sox Star Undergoes Apparent Jersey Number Change

The Boston Red Sox haven’t been overly active in the first weeks of free agency, but they’ll still have a new look in 2023. One glance at the Red Sox’s official team roster will provide Boston fans with a sneak peek at some change for next season, as pitcher Garrett Whitlock is listed as No. 22.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Photos: Prince William and Kate sit courtside at Celtics game

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended Wednesday night’s Celtics game as part of their three-day stay in Boston. The pair sat alongside Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor-elect (and former professional basketball player) Maura Healey to watch the team play the Miami Heat. Here are the best photos of...
BOSTON, MA
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Features Jakob Poeltl

Nobody said life in the NBA was easy. This is an intensely competitive league. Meanwhile, it has 30 teams. Only a small handful will be seriously in the running for the NBA title in a given season. Some hoped they would be, and by now, feel disappointed. The Brooklyn Nets...
Yardbarker

Knicks Ex Kemba Walker Finds a New Home - Tracker

The Dallas Mavericks are set to sign former Knicks point guard Kemba Walker. The 32-year-old spent last season in New York after 10 prior seasons between Charlotte and Boston, making four NBA All-Star appearances. The 32-year-old signed a two-year, $17.8 million deal with the Knicks last season but appeared in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: live score updates

The Memphis Grizzlies will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time this season, but this matchup will look much different. The Timberwolves (10-11) will be without Karl-Anthony Towns after he suffered a calf strain injury. Towns has been one of the toughest players for the Grizzlies to guard the last two seasons. His performance in the 2022 postseason series against the Grizzlies led Memphis to removing Steven Adams from the starting lineup.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Tacko Fall is all-in on the Jaylen Brown All-Star campaign

Tacko Fall will not rest until Jaylen Brown gets the respect he deserves. The former Celtics big man, who is currently playing overseas in China, has long been a big fan of Brown, his teammate for two seasons in Boston from 2019 to 2021. Back in August when trade rumors were swirling around Brown and Kevin Durant, Fall called Brown a "great player" who is "very disrespected."
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Boston hosts Miami following Tatum's 49-point showing

Miami Heat (10-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 49 points in the Boston Celtics' 134-121 win over the Miami Heat. The Celtics are 12-4 in conference matchups. Boston is...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Heat takeaways: Tatum's masterclass lifts C's to victory

BOSTON -- The Miami Heat put up a fight, but Jayson Tatum and the Celtics are just too good. The Celtics defeated Miami 134-121 on Wednesday night at TD Garden in an Eastern Conference Finals rematch with Prince William and Princess Catherine in attendance. The C's have now won five in a row and 18 of their first 22 games.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Royal night: Tatum scores 49, Celtics hold off Heat 134-121

BOSTON (AP) — Camera phones throughout Boston's TD Garden were fixed on the seats adjacent the Celtics' bench as the Prince and Princess of Wales sat courtside in the city's hallowed arena on Wednesday. Yet it was the Celtics' reigning basketball prince who ultimately owned the night. Jayson Tatum...
BOSTON, MA
InsideTheHeat

Marcus Smart's Improvement As A Playmaker Has Made Boston Celtics More Dynamic

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the Boston Celtics stars but Marcus Smart but is arguably the anchor for the team. Known for his defense, he is developing as a playmaker this season. Smart already has five double-digit assist games, matching last year's total with 61 games remaining. His seven assists a game rank eighth in league entering Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
All Hornets

Charlotte Hornets vs Boston Celtics Game Preview

The Hornets face off against last year's Eastern Conference champs, the Boston Celtics in TD Garden at 7:30 PM EST. The Celtics are without a doubt the best team in the NBA currently, as they hold a record of 16-4. The Celtics have won their last 12 out of 13 games, with their only loss coming to the Chicago Bulls over that stretch. The Hornets are coming off of two straight wins, which is the first time they've accomplished that feat this season. The Celtics are 9-1 at home this season and they've won their last eight at home. The Hornets are 3-8 on the road and they've lost eight out of nine road games. The Hornets certainly have a tough task ahead of them tonight.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy