capcity.news
Alexis Johnson named Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Alexis Johnson, a senior at East High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 5. She was nominated by the selection committee because she has excellent attendance, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is one of East’s top 16 students for GPA out of 305 seniors.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to bill Laramie County $407K for Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne will be seeking $407,777.80 from Laramie County for work on the Laramie County Community College/Sweetgrass Underpass. The City Council approved the action on Monday as part of its consent agenda. Documents state the total cost for the underpass, which is now complete, as over $1.9 million. The Wyoming Department of Transportation provided $700,000 toward construction, and the city says the county owes the $407,777.80 based on “concept memorandum of understanding meeting held on October 25, 2019.”
cowboystatedaily.com
As City Faces Housing Crisis, Future In Limbo For Row Of Empty Historic Cheyenne Homes
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A row of gorgeous homes in a picturesque Wyoming landscape sit perpetually empty in Cheyenne even as the city is feeling the pinch of a severe housing crisis. The puzzlingly vacant properties lie on land shared by the High Plains Arboretum...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center to light Tree of Remembrance on Dec. 3
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Hospice and the CRMC Foundation are hosting the 27th annual Tree of Remembrance lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 at 1:30 p.m. in the Davis Hospice Center lobby, located at 6000 Sycamore Road. The 20-minute ceremony will include the tree lighting, a short...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Suburban house to transform into Christmas wonderland
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Imagine being asked to donate your house for a few days and allow a group of people to transform it into a Christmas wonderland. That’s what’s about to happen this weekend. For the last 54 years, the Women’s Civic League of Cheyenne...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Turk; Hunter Sr;
Barbara Mae Turk: May 8, 1932 – November 23, 2022. Barbara Mae Turk, 90, of Cheyenne, passed away on November 23, 2022 at the CRMC. She was born to Dan and Freda Heinbigner in Loveland, Colorado on Mother’s Day, May 8, 1932. Barbara was the proud granddaughter of...
capcity.news
Cheyenne council approves $40K to supplement small business rental assistance program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne small businesses in the city’s Historic Downtown District may find some assistance in affording their rent after City Council approved a subaward contract of $40,000 between the city and the Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority. No discussion took place on the matter as the contract...
Mountain Lion Sightings Reported in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says it has received some reports of a mountain lion roaming around in the county northeast of Cheyenne. According to a department Facebook post, the cat was spotted in the 1500 block of County Road 136. "If this mountain lion is spotted please call the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne hires Summit Engineering to design, bid for construction Highway 30 Greenway underpass
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Summit Engineering will be providing the design and bidding services for the construction of a relocated U.S. Highway 30 Greenway underpass following a Cheyenne City Council action Monday. The council, as part of its consent agenda, awarded Summit Engineering $84,300 for the work that must be...
capcity.news
Cheyenne City Council allows for year-round open container downtown in the new year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After discussion regarding an open container ordinance, downtown visitors will be able to drink in the area seven days a week beginning with the new year. The ordinance passed on final reading during the regular council meeting on Monday, Nov. 29. The ordinance allows members of the community to drink malt liquor in the downtown area throughout the year. The original documents stated the ordinance would be active between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., but after discussion and comments from businesses in the area, the council proposed a substitution for it to run from noon to 10 p.m.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Cheyenne housing projects in the works
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne city planners gear down the 2022 construction season, but that doesn’t mean that building has stopped completely. As weather permits, they still work on current housing units and anticipate next spring’s projects. “The total number of, between pre-application meetings or submitted...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Missing Laramie County Teen
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is asking for the public's help in finding a Laramie County teenager who has been missing since November 15. The Wyoming Missing Persons website, which is operated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation [DCI] includes the following listing for Christian Jenkins:. Missing Person,...
capcity.news
Public hearing for liquor license transfer from Poor Richard’s on Cheyenne council agenda
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a public hearing scheduled for tonight regarding the transfer of ownership of a retail liquor license from Poor Richard’s Restaurant to Andiamo 307. Poor Richard’s Restaurant previously stood at 1808 O’Neil Ave. until its demolition in June 2021 following its permanent closure during...
Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar Happening In Laramie
How's the holiday shopping going? Still got some on that list, but couldn't find anything during Black Friday and missed the bazaar last weekend?. Well, don't fret. We have another bazaar coming! The Snowy Mountain Christmas Bazaar is coming to Laramie this weekend. Join us for a day of shopping...
Douglas Budget
Highest-paying business jobs in Cheyenne
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Cheyenne, WY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/29/22–11/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County to winter storm warning
PINE BLUFFS - A total of five to nine inches of snow is possible in Kimball, Pine Bluffs, and Harrisburg according to a winter storm warning posted by the National Weather Service Office in Cheyenne. The warning for Kimball, Banner, and east Laramie County is in effect until to 2...
cowboystatedaily.com
No “Smash And Grabs” But Shoplifting In Wyoming Is Increasing And Driving Prices Up
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A shoplifter took $500 in merchandise from the Lander Safeway store at 5 p.m. Nov. 5, getting away in a Jeep Cherokee. A vehicle matching that description turned up later in Riverton, where hundreds of dollars worth of meat were reported...
UPDATE: No Unnecessary Travel Restriction Cheyenne South Lifted
UPDATE 8:30 a.m.--The restriction on unnecessary travel between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has been lifted. ORGINAL POST: As of 6 a.m., Interstates 80 and 25 were open in southeast Wyoming despite a storm that dumped several inches of snow on the region. But WYDOT was urging people to avoid...
capcity.news
Pine Bluffs police looking to identify two burglary suspects
PINE BLUFFS, Wyo. — The Pine Bluffs and Kimball Police Departments are asking for public assistance in identifying two individuals who are suspects in a string of burglaries that occurred over the Thanksgiving weekend. The burglaries occurred in Pine Bluffs on Thanksgiving morning and in Kimball, Nebraska, on Tuesday,...
