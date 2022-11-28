CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After discussion regarding an open container ordinance, downtown visitors will be able to drink in the area seven days a week beginning with the new year. The ordinance passed on final reading during the regular council meeting on Monday, Nov. 29. The ordinance allows members of the community to drink malt liquor in the downtown area throughout the year. The original documents stated the ordinance would be active between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., but after discussion and comments from businesses in the area, the council proposed a substitution for it to run from noon to 10 p.m.

