Ohio State

themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Endangered species found in Olentangy

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs

A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8

WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

