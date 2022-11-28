Read full article on original website
Ohio’s Weeklong Deer Gun Hunting Season is Underway
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week is off to a good start, with hunters checking 17,193 deer on Monday, Nov. 28, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Sunday, Dec. 4, and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. In 2021, hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. From 2019-21, hunters harvested an average of 16,057 deer during the gun season opener.
Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures
Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
Delaware Gazette
Endangered species found in Olentangy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the first survey of its kind in more than three decades, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) Scenic Rivers Program has discovered two federally endangered mussel species in the Olentangy State Scenic River. The survey, funded by the Scenic Rivers Program, was conducted this summer.
WTAP
Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun hunting season is getting started in Ohio. Police in Washington County say that during this time, hunters must take time to refresh themselves to the rules and regulations for gun safety and hunting rules. This is not only for the sake of the...
Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs
A decade after the start of Ohio’s shale gas boom, counties with the most oil and gas production continue to have higher-than-average unemployment rates. A review of state data shows that unemployment rates in Belmont, Carroll, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson, Monroe, and Noble Counties have exceeded the statewide average every year since 2010, casting doubt on […] The post Why Ohio’s top oil and gas producing counties continue to lag in jobs appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Most popular baby names for girls in Ohio
Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
5 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. They're known for their Friday fish fries, which feature perfectly fried yellow perch from Lake Erie. Outside of Friday, you can get their fish sandwich, which has a beer-battered cod fillet, lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce on a toasted hoagie. Locals also recommend getting their house-made Irish egg rolls, which are filled with corned beef, cabbage, and Swiss and come with Thousand Island dressing and horseradish mayo on the side.
Most power restored in NE Ohio following winds
The month of November is going out with a bang as strong winds usher in December.
Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward
If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.
Food Stamps: Ohio Direction Card Schedule for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
whbc.com
Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
UPDATE: Hundreds remain without power following overnight storms
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE: 8:30 a.m. Hundreds of AES Ohio customers are without power across the Miami Valley Wednesday morning. As of 8:30 a.m., 741 customers are without power, according to the AES Ohio outages map. Outages are still being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 110. Clinton...
Twenty honored at Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A group of Ohio’s most distinguished veterans were honored with the achievement of a lifetime Tuesday. Twenty military service members from the Buckeye State were inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. For this group of veterans, the achievement isn’t a military award; it’s an appreciation for the selfless dedication […]
What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
Ohio flu hospitalizations spike: ‘We’re in for it’
During this time period, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are not only up, but they are also higher than in previous years during the same time period, data shows.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Defense: Ohio man had no reason to help family in killings of 8
WAVERLY, Ohio — An Ohio man accused of helping his family kill eight members of another family had no reason to take part and wasn’t even there, his attorney told trial jurors Tuesday during closing arguments. George Wagner IV, his brother and parents were charged in the 2016...
Local county in top 3 statewide in OSHP traffic report
While the Ohio State Highway Patrol tallied no fatal crashes in the tri-county area over the Thanksgiving weekend, Mahoning County was in the top three in the state for "reported activity."
Suspect in 1991 cold case murder in Columbus due in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The trial of a man accused of murder in a Franklin County cold case dating back more than 30 years began Tuesday morning. Robert Edwards, 67, is accused of killing Alma Lake on June 3, 1991. Court records allege Edwards raped and killed Lake before leaving her naked body in the […]
