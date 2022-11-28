Some of you may have noticed that I’ve been posting from all over the place, unlike my usual fashion of posting multiple locations from a more specific area. I’m presently cleaning up thousands of old photos on the website, as well as repairing issues that happened when I rolled all the websites into one. It’s a grueling background process which will make Vanishing Georgia infinitely better, but much of it won’t be obvious for a long time. In the process of doing this work, which will take about a year, I’m discovering many photographs that somehow never got published. I just wanted to let everyone know. Thanks as always for your support.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO