Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3

WATCH REPLAY: Kadie the Cow on the “mooooove” to new home

A Columbus icon moved to a new home Tuesday morning. Kadie the Cow left her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus.  You can watch Kadie’s move through Columbus on the video […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

A brush with cold weather then back to being unsettled

Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The air behind this system is much colder than what we’ve been experiencing, however, it will not last long before the warm air returns. There will be a chill in the air with values feeling like freezing or below. The forecast will keep us clear for...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Illges Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Rd in Columbus. According to officers, one person has been taken to the hospital due to the shooting. No word on any arrests. This incident is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
COLUMBUS, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Second Empire House, 1885, Columbus

Some of you may have noticed that I’ve been posting from all over the place, unlike my usual fashion of posting multiple locations from a more specific area. I’m presently cleaning up thousands of old photos on the website, as well as repairing issues that happened when I rolled all the websites into one. It’s a grueling background process which will make Vanishing Georgia infinitely better, but much of it won’t be obvious for a long time. In the process of doing this work, which will take about a year, I’m discovering many photographs that somehow never got published. I just wanted to let everyone know. Thanks as always for your support.
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Mayor Suspends Rules at Opelika Cemeteries for the Holidays

OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has conferred with Public Works Director Mike Hilyer and has issued an order to “suspend” the rules at city of Opelika cemeteries starting on Dec. 5, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, governing the placement of floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves, allowing loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container) and trinkets on the graves.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

NATAS holding Southeast Emmy meet and great breakfast in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be holding a Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This networking event will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. in Columbus. Topics […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

2 Macon County railroad crossings to close for repairs Tuesday

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The closures of two Macon County railroad crossings could impact the commute for some on Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the following crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:. The crossing on Alabama Highway 199 at Old...
MACON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
PIKE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

First UMC of Opelika Finds New Life for the Holidays

OPELIKA — The congregation at First United Methodist Church of Opelika had a little extra to be thankful for during this Thanksgiving season. After about four years of planning, designing, COVID delays and construction work, renovations were completed for the 143-year-old building that stands at the corner of Avenue A and South 7th Street in downtown Opelika.
OPELIKA, AL

