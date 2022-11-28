Read full article on original website
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
MV Realty Targets Vulnerable & Elderly GA Homeowners into 40-year Contracts; 71% are in 'Majority Black Neighborhoods'Zack LoveColumbus, GA
WATCH REPLAY: Kadie the Cow on the “mooooove” to new home
A Columbus icon moved to a new home Tuesday morning. Kadie the Cow left her asphalt pasture in the parking lot of a shuttered electronics store off the Manchester Expressway. Next stop? A nice little piece of Chattahoochee riverfront property along Front Avenue in downtown Columbus. You can watch Kadie’s move through Columbus on the video […]
Iconic Columbus landmark Kadie the Cow makes the trip to a new pasture downtown
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — It was a big day for an iconic Columbus landmark. Kadie the Cow – a Columbus fixture since 1967 – has a new home on Bay Avenue along a beautiful and busy stretch of the Chattahoochee Riverbank. She took quite the trip Tuesday. “Tuesday, November 29th is Cow moving day,” said […]
WTVM
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!. Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!. According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded...
German holiday market to bring new shopping experience to downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Looking for a unique shopping experience? Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse in downtown Columbus will host a new German-inspired holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be German inspired food as well as local artists and makers. Admission will be free. Verronica Smith, who is in charge […]
WTVM
LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!. We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in...
WTVM
LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times. We’ve compiled a list below:. Chambers County School District: Two-hour delayed opening. Harris County...
wrbl.com
A brush with cold weather then back to being unsettled
Columbus, GA (WRBL)- The air behind this system is much colder than what we’ve been experiencing, however, it will not last long before the warm air returns. There will be a chill in the air with values feeling like freezing or below. The forecast will keep us clear for...
WTVM
Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house. “Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing...
WTVM
Columbus PD: Shooting investigation underway on Illges Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting on Illges Rd in Columbus. According to officers, one person has been taken to the hospital due to the shooting. No word on any arrests. This incident is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
Uptown Columbus to hold holiday parade, tree lighting and other activities
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — To celebrate the start of the holiday season, Uptown Columbus will hold a Broadway holiday parade and tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 2. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m. and go through the 900 to 1200 blocks of Broadway. At 7 p.m., Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson will light the city Christmas tree. […]
WTVM
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus. According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Second Empire House, 1885, Columbus
Some of you may have noticed that I’ve been posting from all over the place, unlike my usual fashion of posting multiple locations from a more specific area. I’m presently cleaning up thousands of old photos on the website, as well as repairing issues that happened when I rolled all the websites into one. It’s a grueling background process which will make Vanishing Georgia infinitely better, but much of it won’t be obvious for a long time. In the process of doing this work, which will take about a year, I’m discovering many photographs that somehow never got published. I just wanted to let everyone know. Thanks as always for your support.
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Mayor Suspends Rules at Opelika Cemeteries for the Holidays
OPELIKA — Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller has conferred with Public Works Director Mike Hilyer and has issued an order to “suspend” the rules at city of Opelika cemeteries starting on Dec. 5, 2022, through Jan. 3, 2023, governing the placement of floral arrangements, wreaths and trinkets on graves, allowing loved ones to place extra holiday wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container) and trinkets on the graves.
NATAS holding Southeast Emmy meet and great breakfast in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be holding a Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This networking event will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. in Columbus. Topics […]
WTVM
Opelika police find missing 63-year-old man with dementia
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department finds a missing man with dementia. Authorities say 63-year-old John William Heptinstall has been located.
Lanett Police investigate shooting at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive
LANETT, Ala. (WRBL) — A shooting in Lanett, Alabama, left one victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Lanett Police Department. At around 11:50 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lanett Police received a call regarding a victim with gunshot wounds at Lanett Fire and EMS. The victim told officers he was shot at the intersection […]
WSFA
2 Macon County railroad crossings to close for repairs Tuesday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The closures of two Macon County railroad crossings could impact the commute for some on Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the following crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:. The crossing on Alabama Highway 199 at Old...
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for several counties
ATLANTA, Ga. — A line of severe storms is moving through metro Atlanta. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said there is a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather in parts of northwest Georgia. Other areas are under a Level 1 out of 5 risk.
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
opelikaobserver.com
First UMC of Opelika Finds New Life for the Holidays
OPELIKA — The congregation at First United Methodist Church of Opelika had a little extra to be thankful for during this Thanksgiving season. After about four years of planning, designing, COVID delays and construction work, renovations were completed for the 143-year-old building that stands at the corner of Avenue A and South 7th Street in downtown Opelika.
