A Wichita man was killed in a crash Saturday evening near Kellogg and I-135. The crash was reported around 8:15 p.m. Police said 27-year-old Chandler Christiansen was driving west on Kellogg when he lost control of his pickup at the Washington exit. The pickup went off the roadway and hit two trees, and Christiansen was thrown out. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO