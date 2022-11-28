ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Daily Telegram

Presidential powers under the law

Litigation is with us in President Joe Biden’s efforts to give students relief from their student loans. As a background to that issue, it will be useful to review the foundational case on presidential power: Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952), especially Justice Robert H. Jackson’s famous concurring opinion.  In April...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black Congressional Party Leader

New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries has been elected head of the House Democratic caucus, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a major American party in Congress.  Jeffries was elected in a unanimous, closed-door vote on Wednesday. Jeffies will become the House minority leader following the November midterm elections, in which Republicans managed to secure a slim House majority.  In his first press conference following his election, Jeffries said he stood “on the shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm and so many others.” Chisholm, a Democrat, was the first Black woman ever elected to congress in 1968, and was the first...
AL.com

Dale Strong, north Alabama’s new congressman, backs Trump, invites him for rally

Dale Strong, elected earlier this month to replace the retiring Mo Brooks in Congress, has made his preference known for the 2024 presidential election. Strong -- who will represent the 5th Congressional District that includes Huntsville, Decatur and Athens – announced on his campaign Facebook page Tuesday that he is backing former President Donald Trump in a bid to return to the White House.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
HeySoCal

Nanette Barragán nominates Hakeem Jeffries as next house Dem leader

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-San Pedro, was the lead nominator Wednesday for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. Jeffries takes over the Democratic leadership position from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, who served as both Speaker of the House and minority leader since 2007, but stepped aside after Republicans regained control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 election.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy