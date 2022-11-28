Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
New House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is fraternity brother of U.S. Rep. Troy Carter
WASHINGTON – Among the first comments Louisiana Congressman Troy Carter shared about Wednesday’s historic election of the first African American to the top party leadership post in the U.S. House of Representatives was that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a fraternity brother. Behind closed doors, Democratic representatives elected their...
WCVB
Rep. Katherine Clark, of Mass., nabs No. 2 post among Democrats in US House
Congresswoman Katherine Clark secured a new role as the whip for U.S. House Democrats on Wednesday, elevating the Revere resident to the No. 2 role in her caucus amid a historic changing of the guard. After winning the support of her colleagues behind closed doors, Clark, who is currently assistant...
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress.
Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker touts business record, says Warnock 'never built anything'
Georgia Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker touted his business record on Sunday, while slamming incumbent Democrat opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, as someone who has "never built anything" and has leeched a living off of his parishioners. Walker, a former college and professional football star and first-time candidate, appeared on "Sunday...
Pelosi orders Capitol flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half staff to honor Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who died Monday night after a long battle with cancer. “Speaker Pelosi has ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff due to the passing...
Hakeem Jeffries officially declares candidacy to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries, the New York representative who is widely expected to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as leader of the House Democrats next year, officially threw his hat into the ring on Friday for the upcoming Democratic leadership elections taking place on 30 November.In a letter to incoming Democratic members of the 118th Congress, Mr Jeffries said he was “humbly” asking his colleagues for support as they “once again prepare to meet the moment” when the 118th Congress convenes on 3 January 2023.The Brooklyn Democrat, who has served in the House since 2013, said he...
Several Top Democrats Announce Bids to Replace Pelosi, Hoyer
Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially announced his bid to take over leadership of the Democratic Party after Nancy Pelosi announced she would be stepping down from the role earlier this week, The Hill reports.
Hakeem Jeffries is 'the total package': Rep. Jim Clyburn weighs in on future of the Democratic party
US Representative Jim Clyburn talks to Christiane Amanpour about the future of the Democratic party.
Who is Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the new House Democratic leader?
CNN's Eva McKend recaps the background of New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who was elected by House Democrats to replace Rep. Nancy Pelosi as their leader.
Presidential powers under the law
Litigation is with us in President Joe Biden’s efforts to give students relief from their student loans. As a background to that issue, it will be useful to review the foundational case on presidential power: Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952), especially Justice Robert H. Jackson’s famous concurring opinion. In April...
Hakeem Jeffries Becomes First Black Congressional Party Leader
New York Representative Hakeem Jeffries has been elected head of the House Democratic caucus, becoming the first Black lawmaker to lead a major American party in Congress. Jeffries was elected in a unanimous, closed-door vote on Wednesday. Jeffies will become the House minority leader following the November midterm elections, in which Republicans managed to secure a slim House majority. In his first press conference following his election, Jeffries said he stood “on the shoulders of people like Shirley Chisholm and so many others.” Chisholm, a Democrat, was the first Black woman ever elected to congress in 1968, and was the first...
Alabama Senator Richard Shelby reflects on most effective U.S. President, favorite colleagues
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby is retiring from the Senate following a 36-year career that began during the second presidential term of Ronald Reagan. His overall congressional career began 44 years ago, after being elected to represent Alabama’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House in 1979. AL.com recently sat...
Dale Strong, north Alabama’s new congressman, backs Trump, invites him for rally
Dale Strong, elected earlier this month to replace the retiring Mo Brooks in Congress, has made his preference known for the 2024 presidential election. Strong -- who will represent the 5th Congressional District that includes Huntsville, Decatur and Athens – announced on his campaign Facebook page Tuesday that he is backing former President Donald Trump in a bid to return to the White House.
Nanette Barragán nominates Hakeem Jeffries as next house Dem leader
Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-San Pedro, was the lead nominator Wednesday for New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives. Jeffries takes over the Democratic leadership position from Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, who served as both Speaker of the House and minority leader since 2007, but stepped aside after Republicans regained control of the chamber in the Nov. 8 election.
Comments / 0