Popular burger chain opens new location in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Houston Adds Abreu? The League Might Have A ProblemIBWAAHouston, TX
Revolutionizing Future Lives: City of Houston's New Pilot Program Teach Low-income Neighborhood Citizens to Use ComputerClarence WalkerHouston, TX
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Missing 59-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe, police say
CONROE, Texas – A missing Conroe man with dementia who was reportedly last seen Tuesday was found safe Wednesday and has been reunited with his family, officers with the Conroe Police Department said. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Belvedere St. Tuesday after receiving reports...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old found shot to death inside his Mustang in northwest Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Harris County sheriff’s deputies said they are searching for a suspect who fatally shot an 18-year-old that was found inside his vehicle in northwest Harris County Tuesday. Deputies responded to what they said was a medical call in the 7900 block of Shady Grove, located in...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southwest Houston, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Darius Lamont Davis-Woodard, 22, is charged with murder in the 182nd State District Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Christopher Flores.
Click2Houston.com
Woman fatally struck by driver who accidentally hit gas pedal, crashed into USPS building in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after a driver accidentally crashed into United States Postal Service office in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Rogerdale. Authorities said an elderly woman was pulling into the...
Click2Houston.com
17-year-old shot, killed inside vehicle after argument near Heights area, police say
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old was shot and killed and another person was grazed while inside a vehicle near Houston’s Heights area Saturday evening, according to police. According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 600 block of East 11 1/2 Street near Beverly Street at around 8 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: 5 bulldogs stolen from Jersey Village apartment
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, the Jersey Village Police Department responded to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Jones Rd., in reference to a burglary in progress. The...
Click2Houston.com
Spring man believes thieves followed him from Galleria to Spring, stealing thousands worth of goods from his vehicle
SPRING – A ride home from the Galleria Mall on Black Friday ended with thousands of dollars worth of gifts stolen from the back of a family’s S.U.V., according to one of the victims, who asked to remain anonymous. He suspects he was followed from valet parking at...
Click2Houston.com
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
Click2Houston.com
30 residents displaced after someone intentionally set apartment manager’s office on fire in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Dozens of residents were displaced from their homes Wednesday following an arson fire at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex, located in the 220...
Click2Houston.com
‘Cameron Joshua did not shoot Takeoff’: Man faces weapon charges in connection to Migos rapper’s death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 22-year-old man is awaiting a bond hearing for weapon charges stemming from a shooting at a downtown Houston bowling alley that claimed the life of Migos rapper, Takeoff, whose birth name is Kirsnick Khari Ball. Cameron Isiah Joshua was taken into custody on Nov....
Click2Houston.com
Man’s body found floating on water at Houston Ship Channel is believed to be missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch says
HOUSTON – A man’s body found floating on water at the Houston Ship Channel on Friday is believed to be that of missing 26-year-old Delano Burkes, Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller told KPRC 2 on Monday. Houston police said tugboat employees found the man floating in a body...
Click2Houston.com
Missouri City man says St. Luke’s Hospital mistakenly sent him sympathy letter for his wife who is still alive
MISSOURI CITY – Three weeks ago, a Missouri City man, Eric Stafford, said he received a letter from Baylor St. Luke’s in the Texas Medical Center from the Director of Spiritual Care. When he opened the letter and read it, he said he became upset and frustrated. “I...
Click2Houston.com
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Houston SPCA shares graphic video of man throwing husky puppy from second-story balcony in east Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA said it rescued a puppy Tuesday afternoon in east Houston after a man threw it from a second-story balcony. The husky pup landed on the concrete approximately 15 feet below. Video from the 13900 block of Victoria Street also shows the man returning back...
Click2Houston.com
Cypress area Girl Scouts say thief stole $2,000, purchased gift cards at Kroger
CYPRESS – Members of a Girl Scout troop in Cypress say they are heartbroken after having to cancel field trips after the troop leader says someone stole thousands of dollars they earned selling cookies over the past several years. They say it happened in broad daylight at Central Park...
Click2Houston.com
Power outages, no water, mold and pests are just a few complaints from residents at Cabo San Lucas apartment complex in SE Houston
HOUSTON – People who live at the Cabo San Lucas apartments complex near the Gulf Freeway say broken mailboxes are nothing compared to them having to use flashlights to get around their moldy homes. Plus, the residents claim they can’t cook or clean, and on top of all that,...
Click2Houston.com
Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues
HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
Click2Houston.com
These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022
The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
Click2Houston.com
‘Jesus told her to open the plane door’: Woman flying from Houston bit someone on flight in effort to open plane door at 37,000 feet, doc says
HOUSTON – A woman who the FBI said forced a Southwest Airlines plane from Houston to Columbus, Ohio, to make an emergency landing in Little Rock, Arkansas on Saturday said in midflight that “Jesus told her to open the plane door,” court documents released Monday said. Documents...
Click2Houston.com
Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for an overdue boater near Galveston, Texas. The search began Sunday night when a 51-year-old man didn’t return as planned after leaving the Galveston Yacht Marina at 2:30 p.m. He rented a boat with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset, authorities said.
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of residents without power after fire at welding gas supplier in Brazoria County
FREEPORT, Texas – A large fire has been reported at a welding gas supplier Wednesday in Brazoria County, according to the Freeport Fire Department. Officials said a CenterPoint substation caught on fire located at Praxair, Inc., located at TX-332, southeast of Highway 288. The substation feeds power to the...
