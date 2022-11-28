ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

Missing 59-year-old Conroe man with dementia found safe, police say

CONROE, Texas – A missing Conroe man with dementia who was reportedly last seen Tuesday was found safe Wednesday and has been reunited with his family, officers with the Conroe Police Department said. Police said they were dispatched to the 800 block of Belvedere St. Tuesday after receiving reports...
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Caught on camera: 5 bulldogs stolen from Jersey Village apartment

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – Five French bulldogs were stolen from a Jersey Village apartment, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, the Jersey Village Police Department responded to the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments, located in the 8600 block of Jones Rd., in reference to a burglary in progress. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Your response to our ‘DRAINED’ KPRC 2 Investigation into City of Houston water issues

HOUSTON – Your response to our investigation of the Houston Water Department shows us the stories resonated. We spent months investigating and brought you a week’s worth of stories focusing on issues people in our area are having with the City of Houston water department. The KPRC 2 Investigates team is fielding your emails and phone calls while working on getting you help.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

These stories offer a glimpse into trauma, loss experienced in Houston area in 2022

The Houston area witnessed an onslaught of unimaginable crimes this year. Through Nov. 16, Houston police have reported 379 homicides this year -- 48 less than last year. Though the tally makes clear in concrete terms the violence Houston experienced in 2022, it doesn’t begin to capture the tragic stories of trauma and loss, the toll it took and still takes on families and communities.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coast Guard searching for overdue boater near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for an overdue boater near Galveston, Texas. The search began Sunday night when a 51-year-old man didn’t return as planned after leaving the Galveston Yacht Marina at 2:30 p.m. He rented a boat with the intention of visiting the SS Selma and returning before sunset, authorities said.
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy