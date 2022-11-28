Read full article on original website
As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
yankodesign.com
This shape-changing Mercedes-Maybach has a canvas for digital artists to explore
There are eye-popping concept cars, and then there are some that are totally bonkers. This Mercedes-Maybach concept is exactly what I mean. The grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads is straight out of “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” handbook with its extra-elongated shape, and that’s where it’s Cyberpunkish appeal lies.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Renowned Jewelry Artist Daniel Brush Dies
Daniel Brush, a widely feted jeweler whose work has been featured in museums around the world, died on Nov. 26, according to posts from the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) and the Noguchi Museum. He was 75. Brush was born in Cleveland in 1947. His parents owned a children’s...
petapixel.com
Rare Collection of Early-Color Photos That Can Never See the Light of Day
Autochromes were the first widely available form of color photography but they are so light-sensitive that putting them on display could ruin them forever. Patented in 1903 by brothers Auguste and Louis Lumiére, autochromes sparked worldwide excitement when it was shown to the public. One demonstration at the Royal Photographic Society in London was so oversubscribed they “were almost unable to cope.”
This Is the Smartest, “Why Didn’t I Think of That?” Way to Display Large Pieces of Art
I’ve seen plenty of creative ways to display art in Apartment Therapy house tours over the years, and they usually fall into a few categories: pieces either hung on or leaned against walls or perched atop shelves, both typically in unexpected spots to truly be labeled as “inventive.” I’ve also seen gallery walls galore, grids, photo ledges, and more. Something you don’t always see, though, is freestanding art, which serves the dual purpose of giving a particularly special piece pride of place while also taking up some room real estate that might otherwise feel empty. Sometimes the best way to display a piece of art is also the most obvious. Enter: the humble easel.
Master seasonal magic with Frontgate’s Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection and other spirited decor
Whether you’re entertaining this season or not, your space should feel like a cozy, festive retreat from the hustle and bustle of the holidays. If that aesthetic sounds hard to achieve, it doesn’t have to be — even if you haven’t started decorating yet. Frontgate helps you bring the magic of the season home with its customer-favorite Christmas Cheer Greenery Collection. This brand also offers all of the ingredients – from ornaments and garlands to serveware and decor – that you’ll need to create your dream holiday home.
Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection
“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
Hypebae
We11Done Plays With Texture in SS23 "Rough Strokes" Collection
South Korean-based brand We11Done has unveiled an otherworldly Spring/Summer 2023 collection inspired by Impressionist artist Édouard Manet. Merging their punk aesthetic with the painter’s delicate approach, the SS23 drop delivers truly inventive garments. The collection is filled with juxtapositions and contradictions as the romanticism of the 19th century joins forces with the brand’s rebellious nature to offer mohair knits are paired with expertly tailored jumpsuits with effortlessly cool and versatile detachable biker jacket sleeves crafted from sumptuous shrunken calfskin or vegan leather.
intheknow.com
Nail artist, Gina Oh, combines her love for art and fashion in her eye-catching designs
While traditional manicures make for a pleasant outing, expressing yourself with some stylish, next-level nail art is the perfect way to take advantage of the mini canvases on your fingertips. As NYC-based nail artist Gina Oh (@ohriginails) puts it, “When you see that your hands are beautiful with beautiful nail art, it just makes everything better.”
gathered.how
Create stunning textured drawings with cross hatching
If you’re looking to improve your pencil drawing skills, cross hatching is a brilliant shading technique to explore. Cross hatching adds texture to your drawings, creating contrast and depth, making the technique an essential component for any sketch artist. Cross hatching can also help to give you a better understanding of how to use light and shade in your drawings, as well as creative ways to add texture to your artwork.
Owners of Bob Dylan’s Machine-Signed Art Prints Will Get Refunds, in Return for Sending Back Certificates of Authenticity
The U.K. gallery that sold a lion’s share of the prints of Bob Dylan’s paintings, Castle Galleries, has issued a statement offering full refunds for customers who bought “hand-signed” items that have been revealed to have actually been machine-autographed. They’ll get to keep the prints, but will apparently have to send back the certificates of authenticity that came with them to have the refunds processed, getting back a certificate that attests the prints are auto-signed, in return. The gallery’s Sunday morning post announcing the refunds followed Dylan’s own post of “regret” on Friday night. In a highly uncharacteristic public statement, he...
artandeducation.net
The Drawing Year 2022 End of Year Exhibition
As they emerged from two years of lockdowns, this years’ Drawing Year 2022 End of Year Exhibition, showcasing over 400 works from graduating students at our Shoreditch Gallery Studios, reflects an unprecedented year of turmoil—with political uncertainty across the world, a cost of living crisis and climate change. This historical year has been closely observed, experienced and recorded in the body of work the artists have produced. The pieces exhibited are politically charged, and deeply felt.
