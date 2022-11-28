Read full article on original website
Freight rail workers at the biggest unions split over their contract deal, raising the specter of a strike
Workers at two of the country's biggest rail unions split over a tentative contract their leaders had hashed out with freight rail companies — leaving open the possibility of a debilitating rail strike in the middle of the holiday season. The 28,000-member SMART-TD union, which represents rail conductors, rejected...
Seneca Nation receives $7.6 million for new Southern Tier regional transit hub
IRVING, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Wednesday announced that the Seneca Nation would be receiving $7 million for a new Southern Tier transportation hub. The funding would be provided through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) to help combat the bus shortage. The facility will be a combined bus storage facility and transit hub that the Seneca Nation Department of Transportation (SNDOT) and the Seneca Transit System (TST) will operate.
Cass Scenic Railroad Working with WVDOT to Replace Bridge
CHARLESTON, WV – The Cass Scenic Railroad has been a popular attraction for rail enthusiasts and the general public since it opened in 1963. A portion of the railroad, the line between Cass and Durbin, has not been used since 1985 when the Trout Run Bridge was washed away by a flood.
For Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
Report: ‘Critical Structural Finding’ Causes MBTA to Shut Down JFK/UMass Station Entrance
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. According to a Boston Herald report, a “critical structural issue that was threatening public safety” was discovered this past weekend during an inspection at the entrance to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) JFK/UMass Station from Columbia Road to the pedestrian concourse leading to the station headhouse.
Narcity
Over 19K People Have Signed A Petition To Stop Ontario's Hwy 413 & Here's What You Need To Know
Over 19,000 people have signed a petition asking the federal government to put an end to Ontario's Highway 413 proposal. The appeal, addressed to Canada's Minister of Environment and Climate Change, was created by the David Suzuki Foundation. It argues that — if built — the highway would destroy southern Ontario's "last remaining countryside" and threaten the province's ecosystem.
RTD Resumes Full Service on R Line
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. Following a derailment that occurred in Aurora on Sept. 21 that impacted the R Line, the Regional Transportation District (RTD) has restored full service to the affected four-mile stretch of the corridor from Aurora Metro Center to the 13th Avenue Station with additional safety measures in place.
Canada solicits climate change proposals for rail infrastructure
Canadian Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra last week called for proposals that will address the impact of climate change and extreme weather on rail infrastructure. The proposals are part of the government's Climate Change and Adaptation to Extreme Weather Infrastructure initiative, which aims to address how climate change affects those who live along rail lines, Transport Canada officials said in a press release.
Transport Canada to Address Climate Change Impacts on Rail
Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. Transport Canada has launched its first climate change-focused call for proposals to help ensure “railway infrastructure is resilient to extreme weather events.”. Transport Canada has launched its first climate change-focused call for proposals to help ensure “railway infrastructure is resilient to...
Lincoln Memorial Bridge closure date set
We’re learning more about plans to close down a local bridge. George Rogers National Historical Park in Vincennes says some pedestrian areas in the park will close when the Lincoln Memorial Bridge closes. The bridge is set to close on January 9th for restoration work. GRC officials say during...
