KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
Weekend fentanyl arrest largest in South Dakota history, sheriff says
A Roberts County deputy and a Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Tribal Officer have made the largest fentanyl seizure in South Dakota history, according to a Facebook post by the Roberts County Sheriff's Office (RCSO).
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the December locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in November, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct checkpoints in 14 checkpoints in 12 counties in December. In a press...
wearegreenbay.com
Two-day, multi-agency, Highway Criminal Interdiction in western Wisconsin leads to 14 arrests
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol and local law enforcement executed a two-day Highway Criminal Interdiction throughout two counties in western Wisconsin earlier in November that resulted in 14 arrests. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the interdiction was conducted in La Crosse and Monroe counties along I-90 on November...
Dangerous, potentially deadly distracted driving remains a hard habit to break in South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
Sioux City Journal
Editorial Roundup: South Dakota
Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 28, 2022. Editorial: Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting. To the best of our knowledge, there have never been any serious questions raised about the South Dakota election process in general. And yet, Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson is apparently determined to make some crucial...
Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday that a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
Sioux City Journal
Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday
SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
KELOLAND TV
Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient
MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
KCRG.com
Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years
Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
Man sentenced to 20 years for fatally striking woman during Uptown protest
A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for driving into an Uptown Minneapolis protest last year, killing Deona Marie Knajdek. Nicholas Kraus, 36, of St. Paul, was sentenced to 240 months in prison in Hennepin County Court Thursday. On the night of June 13, 2021, Kraus drove...
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Company: Nearly 60% of Iowa landowners sign easements for CO2 pipeline
GALVA, Iowa -- Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions touted the progress they've made getting landowners to sign voluntary easements for a carbon dioxide pipeline, during a media tour Wednesday at an ethanol plant near Galva. "We're really excited about our project. We're making great progress," said Jake Ketzner, vice president...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa Teacher of the Year finalists include Siouxland educators
SIOUX CITY — The Iowa teacher of the year was announced Monday, with some of the finalists from Siouxland. Krystal Colbert, a 16-year veteran teacher, was selected as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Colbert is a second grade teacher at Southeast Polk Community School District, according to an Iowa Department of Education news release.
