Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: South Dakota

Yankton Press & Dakotan. November 28, 2022. Editorial: Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting. To the best of our knowledge, there have never been any serious questions raised about the South Dakota election process in general. And yet, Secretary of State-elect Monae Johnson is apparently determined to make some crucial...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
98.1 KHAK

DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]

It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3 inches of snow on Tuesday

SIOUX CITY -- Drivers traversing snow-covered streets in Sioux City Tuesday seemed to fare better than they did amid patchy snowfall two weeks ago, according to police. "I think people were more prepared this time," said Sioux City Community Policing Sgt. Thomas Gill. Parts of Siouxland saw more than 3...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Psychiatrist gets more prison time for assaulting patient

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Twin Cities psychiatrist has been sentenced to spend additional time behind bars for repeatedly sexually assaulting a patient. Gavin P. Meany was sentenced to a term of 12¾ years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct. He was initially sentenced in 2020 to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCRG.com

Land to be returned to Iowa Tribe after nearly 200 years

Gov. Reynolds among 21 calling for repeal of COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the governors from 20 other states are calling on the Biden administration to repeal the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for people in the U.S. Armed Forces. Updated: 1 hour ago. Vice President...
IOWA STATE
Vail Daily

‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70

Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license

An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Company: Nearly 60% of Iowa landowners sign easements for CO2 pipeline

GALVA, Iowa -- Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions touted the progress they've made getting landowners to sign voluntary easements for a carbon dioxide pipeline, during a media tour Wednesday at an ethanol plant near Galva. "We're really excited about our project. We're making great progress," said Jake Ketzner, vice president...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Iowa Teacher of the Year finalists include Siouxland educators

SIOUX CITY — The Iowa teacher of the year was announced Monday, with some of the finalists from Siouxland. Krystal Colbert, a 16-year veteran teacher, was selected as the Iowa Department of Education’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. Colbert is a second grade teacher at Southeast Polk Community School District, according to an Iowa Department of Education news release.
IOWA STATE

