Independent
2d ago
What neighborhood do you live Charlie? I have been Seriously Afraid to walk through my neighborhood in the Valley for the last 10 years, especially after dark. and new Sidewalks won’t help.
John E Forbes
2d ago
Build sidewalks and plow them while they still walk in the streets anyways? Liberal logic!
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
Oops. Green ink. Stray marks. Inside the largest hand recount in Onondaga County history
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The largest hand recount in the history of Onondaga County elections began on Tuesday in an atmosphere resembling a standardized test. Officials, volunteers and lawyers began the painstaking process of counting more than 93,000 ballots by hand in a non-descript room in the Onondaga County Board of Elections.
Centro providing transport to Lights on the Lake for members of Syracuse Youth Centers
Update 9:20 a.m. Wednesday 11-30-2022 – Some more clarification on this program arrived Wednesday morning from a Lights on the Lake spokesperson: “The way city parks organized this and have advertised in-house was this is for the youth and the families of their youth centers. They will be registering from each of the centers.” SYRACUSE, […]
Matt Driscoll, former Syracuse mayor, to step down from NY Thruway Authority
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse Mayor Matthew Driscoll will step down as executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority, a spokesperson confirmed. Driscoll, 64, was named director by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017 to oversee that state’s 570-mile superhighway. Before that, he was the Department of Transportation’s commissioner.
Onondaga County to start planning Micron-fueled communities. No ‘bottom feeding’ allowed
Syracuse, N.Y. – Long before Micron Technology starts construction on a chip fab, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon is ramping up plans for housing and commercial development related to the massive semiconductor project planned in the town of Clay. McMahon will ask county legislators next week to approve hiring...
Black leaders in Syracuse angered and mystified by lawsuit that halts years of work on I-81
Syracuse, N.Y. – For more than 15 years, various Black leaders in Syracuse have pushed for the removal of a crumbling elevated highway that carries 100,000 cars a day past public housing and through poor neighborhoods on the South Side. By removing the eyesore and diverting most of the...
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
Around 1,000 in Onondaga County without power, road closed, wind advisory in effect
Update 9:50 p.m. Wednesday: Only 18 power outages remain in Onondaga County, according to the National Grid. The power company is reporting no outages in Oswego and Madison counties. Update 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Power outages in Onondaga County are still affecting 117 customers with 92 affected customers in Syracuse. Oswego...
Syracuse landmark near downtown to be turned into apartments
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A landmark building built in 1893 as a grain warehouse is set to join the many historic Syracuse buildings that have been turned into apartments. The VIP Structures engineering and architectural firm plans to convert One Webster’s Landing into 34 one-bedroom market-rate apartments, according to plans submitted to the city.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22
On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
syracuse.com
Toby Shelley’s plan for his first months as Onondaga County’s 1st new sheriff in 8 years
Syracuse, N.Y. — In just over a month, Toby Shelley will take over the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the first new sheriff in eight years. He plans to start with audits to look for any financial mismanagement as well as to examine how the workforce is used. He also wants to review the office’s internal affairs unit.
On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
Downed tree closes NY State Route 174 in Onondaga County, road closed for 2 hours
Camillus, N.Y. - A tree collapsed onto N.Y. State Route 174 Wednesday, causing all lanes to close for the next two hours, according to a state reporting system. The tree collapsed onto the road around 1:25 p.m., closing a portion of the highway between Forward Road and Elm Street in Camillus.
Can you bring a gun to the zoo? On a bus? Syracuse judge eagerly rewrites NY firearms law
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse federal judge has taken a prominent role in the nation’s legal battle over gun control after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a century-old New York gun law. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby has welcomed a chance to do what the Supreme Court...
Syracuse common councilor gets help after domestic violence arrest; protection order scaled back
Syracuse, NY -- Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers has enrolled in an anti-domestic violence program after being arrested following a woman’s 911 call in September, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told Syracuse.com. Gethers, 27, a Democrat, appeared briefly Wednesday in Syracuse City Court so both sides could update...
Syracuse killer claims judge has no power over him; taken away to begin 20-to-life anyhow
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ernest Johnson wasn’t getting anywhere with repeated attempts to withdraw his guilty plea for the 2019 murder of Shondell Days. So Johnson, 46, resorted to a desperation tactic: he claimed the judge on his case no longer had jurisdiction over him.
cnycentral.com
You can ride a Centro bus through Lights on the Lake
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Lights on the Lake and Syracuse City Parks are teaming up to make the annual light show more accessible to everyone. Each Thursday through January 5th, besides December 22nd, two Centro buses will pick up 60 people from one of the five Syracuse City Parks Community Centers and bring them to Lights on the Lake. The Community Centers participating in this program will be Kirk Park, McChesney Park, Westmoreland Park, Schiller Park, and Wilson Park. Participants, who will register through Syracuse City Parks within the community centers, will meet at the designated community center at 5pm to board the buses with departure scheduled at 5:30pm. Participation is free.
Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
27 new businesses in Central NY, including more beauty and grooming services
Twenty-seven new businesses filed with county clerk’s offices in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. Continuing a trend that began last week, they included a new barbershop, hair, cosmetic and esthetic services.
Syracuse’s baby twin elephants need names: You can help! (photos, video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Twin elephant babies born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse last month need names, and the zoo wants your help. A naming competition begins today and will run until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release from Onondaga County. Voters will have the chance...
Oneida Sheriff’s ask for kids to stop posting “joke”- like materials on social media
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a possible social media threat at approximately 7:59 a.m. on November 29. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol, an onsite Special Patrol Officer assigned to Vernon-Verona-Sherril (VVS) was notified by school administrators of a possible social media threat. At that […]
