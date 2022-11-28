Read full article on original website
Related
Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil's last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday. Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Soccer-Messi misses penalty as Poland hold Argentina scoreless at halftime
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved a Lionel Messi penalty as Argentina dominated the first 45 minutes of their World Cup Group C clash at Stadium 974 but have nothing to show for it with the halftime score 0-0. With Mexico and Saudi Arabia also goalless in the other game in the group, as things stand Poland will top the pool with five points and meet Australia in the last 16, while Argentina will finish second and take on champions France in the next round.
FOX Sports
World Cup Daily: Brazil, Portugal move on to Round of 16
Brazil and Portugal secured spots in the World Cup knockout stage, while every other team in action Monday avoided elimination either by mounting an incredible comeback or catching a break in another game. Here's everything that happened in the World Cup on Monday — the highest-scoring day in the tournament...
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Casemiro, Brazil top Switzerland, 1-0
The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Monday with Brazil defeating Switzerland 1-0 at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar. With the win, Brazil (2-0-0) secured a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup despite being without superstar captain Neymar, who was injured in the team's first group-stage match.
France 24
Ghana beat South Korea, keeping World Cup hopes alive
Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping the Black Stars in contention for a place in the last 16. Against the run of play, Ghana went ahead in the 24th...
‘I got carried away’: Canelo Alvarez apologises to Lionel Messi after World Cup threat
Canelo Alvarez has apologised for publicly threatening Lionel Messi after he took offence to a dressing-room video that appeared to show the Argentine striker nudging away a Mexican jersey on the floor with his foot.Messi scored in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico at the World Cup on Saturday and Alvarez, who has 2.2 million followers on Twitter, said that the striker “should ask God that I don’t find him” having taken offence at the video.On Wednesday, however, Alvarez tweeted that he got carried away and apologised to Messi and the people of Argentina.“These last few days I got carried...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Rest easy, soccer fans. Lionel Messi will grace the World Cup stage at least one more time. The Argentina great had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez and advanced to the last 16.
Yardbarker
Watch: Lionel Messi misses crucial penalty for Argentina in huge clash with Poland
Lionel Messi has missed a penalty in Argentina’s crucial match with Poland after Wojciech Szczesny denied the PSG superstar with a strong right-hand. The first half has been Argentina vs the Poland goalkeeper, with the former Arsenal man pulling off a number of big saves. However, the Juventus star...
FOX Sports
Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar stayed at the team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle Monday while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for...
World Cup 2022: Argentina into last 16, crunch time for Germany and Belgium – live
Join Martin Belam for a look back on Tuesday’s action and all the buildup to the final games in Groups E and F
Yardbarker
Argentina-Poland Matchup Not Duel Between Barcelona Star, Messi, Polish Manager says
When Poland faces off against Argentina on Wednesday in the last group stage fixture, it will be a matchup that pins two great players against one another: Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski. However, Polish manager Czeslaw Michniewicz believes it’s a clash between Poland and Argentina, not Lewandowski and Messi. This...
Portugal vs Uruguay LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Bruno Fernandes penalty seals progress
Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for the World Cup knockout stage.The Europeans had dominated possession before Fernandes’ 54th minute cross floated past Uruguayan goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, who was rooted to the spot as Cristiano Ronaldo rose to head the ball and initially celebrated the goal as his.Fernandes scored the second in injury time after a penalty was awarded for handball following a video review.Uruguay, who had knocked Portugal out of the 2018 World Cup, will rue a string of chances...
NBC Sports
Brazil vs Switzerland, live! Score, updates, stream link, video highlights
Opening match winners Brazil and Switzerland meet Monday at Stadium 974 in Doha. FIFA world No. 1 Brazil broke through pesky Serbia for a 2-0 win In Lusail to start the tournament as Richarlison scored two goals — one a ridiculous bit of technique — to get the Brazilians off on the right (and left) foot.
Canada vs Morocco predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture today
Morocco’s history makers will hope to go one step further on Thursday when they face Canada in a decisive group stage game.Having beaten Belgium 2-0 last time out, the Atlas Lions claimed a first triumph at a World Cup since 1998 - but it’s all the way back to 1986 the last time they reached the knockout phase.Walid Regragui’s team will achieve that feat if they beat Canada in this final Group F fixture, though even failing to win will be enough to progress if Belgium don’t bounce back to beat Croatia.Canada are already out, exiting after two defeats...
sporf.com
Rodrigo Bentancur sets 21st Century World Cup record in 2-0 defeat to Portugal
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur registered a brilliant stat during his country’s 2-0 defeat to Portugal at the World Cup. The record, which Stats Perform’s South American Twitter account highlighted, demonstrates just how impressive Bentancur was on Monday night. Per OptaJavier (via Twitter), the Spurs midfielder recorded nineteen ball...
NBC Sports
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
Yardbarker
Inter Striker Lautaro Martinez To Start For Argentina In Do-Or-Die Group Stage Clash With Poland At FIFA World Cup, Argentine Media Report
Inter striker Lautaro Martinez is set to start for the Argentine national team in their World Cup group stage clash with Poland this evening. This according to Argentine news outlet Ole, via FCInterNews, who report that Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni will continue to put his faith in the Nerazzurri striker for the decisive match to reach the knockout stage of the tournament.
Soccer-Brazil to rest starters for group game v Cameroon
DOHA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazil coach Tite is expected to rotate his World Cup squad for their final Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, with a view to keeping some players fresh for a likely last-16 match on Monday if they finish top of their group.
Comments / 0