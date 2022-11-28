Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
USMNT's Christian Pulisic Taken to Hospital, Diagnosed With Pelvic Injury
The United States men’s national team advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. Now, the Americans will be holding their breath until they find out whether they’ll have their star player in the Round of 16. Christian Pulisic...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?
With the tournament underway and all 32 teams having played at least once, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings. There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others and there have been some big shocks to impact the chances of some powerhouses lifting the famous trophy.
NBC Sports
Mexico fall short of miraculous escape in win over Saudi Arabia
Mexico scored the first goals and picked up their first win at the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday, beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 to close out play in Group C, but the margin of victory wasn’t large enough to advance to the knockout rounds. Instead, Poland (4 points) will join...
NBC Sports
Cameroon vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Cameroon needs to upset qualified Brazil and get help from the other Group G game when the World Cup group stage hits Lusail on Friday. Beating tournament favorites Brazil is a big ask but it will be a heavily-rotated and Neymar-less Selecao who faces Cameroon. Brazil blanked Serbia 2-0 in Lusail before beating Switzerland 1-0 in Doha.
NBC Sports
Anna Shcherbakova, Olympic figure skating champion, extends competition absence
Olympic figure skating champion Anna Shcherbakova will miss the Russian Championships because she has not fully recovered from August knee surgery, a representative for the skater said Tuesday. Shcherbakova, 18, has been sidelined from competition since the surgery. All Russian skaters are banned from international competition due to the war...
NBC Sports
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 29
The days of setting your alarm clock to 5 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT is now a thing of the past. Tuesday’s 2022 World Cup action is the first day of the third and final group stage of games ahead of the Round of 16. Through two rounds...
