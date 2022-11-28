ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Crypto Exchange Kraken Lays Off 1,100 Employees

Kraken, the world's third-largest crypto exchange by volume, is laying off about 30% of employees, its CEO said. The company pointed to slowing macroeconomic and geopolitical factors as driving the weakening in crypto markets. It comes on the same day that DoorDash announced 1,250 job cuts and amid massive turmoil...
CNET

Maximize Your Tax Refund in 2023: End-of-Year Tax Checklist

Your income tax return for 2022 won't be due until April 18, 2023 -- you can't file it until late January at the earliest -- but there are several actions you can take now that could help you out when it comes time to complete your 1040 form. The end of the year is a great time to review your tax situation and make any changes to reduce tax liability and maximize your tax refund.
BUCKSCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
GOBankingRates

What Are the Five Stages of Retirement?

Some people start thinking about retirement soon after beginning their first full-time job, and it's certainly never too early to begin planning for it. Social Security: Considering Taking Benefits...
KTEN.com

Advisors Should Understand These 2023 Tax Changes Now

As the New Year arrives, financial advisors should be looking ahead to 2023, understanding what tax changes will impact clients and what they can do to plan ahead. For financial advisors, the 2023 tax year won’t be chock-full of major tax surprises. Still, advisors should update and maintain financial planning strategies to accommodate any tweaks and updates.
TechCrunch

How much tax will you owe when you sell your company?

After an exit, some founders may pay a 0% tax while others pay over 50% of their sale proceeds. Some founders can walk away with as much as two times the money as other founders at the same sale price — purely due to circumstances and tax planning. Personal tax planning can ultimately impact a founder’s take-home proceeds as much as exit-level valuation changes can.
Kearney Hub

New 2022 IRA RMD Tables: What Every Retiree Must Know

IRAs play a crucial role in helping millions of Americans save for retirement. But once you retire, traditional IRAs force you to start taking money out once you turn 72. Fail to take out your required minimum distribution (RMD) on time, and you'll face a harsh IRS penalty of 50%.
KXLY

Social Security: 3 Ways to Pay Less Income Tax on Your Benefits

Most people collecting Social Security rely on the program for a big part of their retirement income. So it’s not surprising that when many hear that the IRS might be in line to take back a portion of their monthly Social Security checks, they’re pretty unhappy and ready to do just about anything they can to avoid it.
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Brookings Institution today, and investors will be listening for any clues on whether the central bank will slow or stop interest rate hikes. After four straight 0.75 percentage point increases to tame high inflation, many expect a smaller 0.5 percentage point increase at the Fed's meeting next month. A pause in rate hikes, or a pivot, would likely send markets higher. Stock futures were up ahead of Powell's speech and as the market awaited other economic data expected Wednesday, including the ADP private payrolls report and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.
Portsmouth Herald

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries

Money Talk: New IRS guidance provides relief from RMD penalties for some beneficiaries. Recall that the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act of 2019, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, changed the rules for some beneficiaries who inherit tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Specifically, in cases where the original account owner dies after Dec. 31, 2019, non-spouse beneficiaries of employer-sponsored retirement plan accounts and IRAs (both traditional and Roth), are no longer able to stretch required withdrawals from these accounts over their own life expectancies. Instead, these accounts must be fully distributed by the end of the tenth year after the original owner’s death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy