New York City, NY

94.3 The Point

Teen traveled from Brooklyn to Lyndhurst, NJ to make bomb threat

LYNDHURST — A 15-year-old Brooklyn boy was charged in connection with a bomb threat against Lyndhurst High School on Oct. 7. The teen traveled to the Bergen County community on Oct. 7 via public transportation and met up with students from the school around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Vincent Auteri. The students went back to class while the teen called a bomb threat through 911.
LYNDHURST, NJ
Thrillist

Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year

Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 sets of NYC triplets born days apart celebrate 1st birthday

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two moms who delivered triplets just days apart at the same New York City hospital came together to celebrate the first birthday of their “miracle triplets.” Luz Cruz and Yazmin Hoyos met during their high-risk pregnancies a little over a year ago. Both were in the same maternity ward at Jamaica […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It

Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
BROOKLYN, NY
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
pix11.com

Customers work to save East Village candy store

Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution. Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
paramuspost.com

ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE

BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop

NEW YORK, NY – Police officers from the New York City Police Department’s 104th Precinct in Queens rescued a female Great Dane and her seven puppies. Officers conducted a stop on a vehicle and noticed a severely malnourished adult female Great Dane inside an undersized pet carrier, along with seven puppies inside a second carrier located in the back seat of the vehicle. Police arrested and charged the man accordingly for the neglect and abuse of the dogs. The mother dog and her puppies were taken to a local animal hospital for treatment. Police did not release the name of The post Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

