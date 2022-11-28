Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
New York TSA Agents Find Unexpected Stowaway In Traveler’s Bag
With holiday travel at full tilt, millions of Americans are taking to the skies for vacations and family time. Of those millions, a pretty large percentage will pass through one of New York’s airports. While New Yorkers fly, TSA agents work hard to keep the skies safe. Grumble about...
Woman arrested for trying to bring loaded revolver onto LaGuardia flight
A Louisiana woman was arrested Monday after TSA officers at LaGuardia Airport stopped her from carrying her loaded handgun onto a flight.
PICS: 90 pounds of weed found in checked bag at JFK Airport
TSA officials discovered a checked bag filled with about 90 pounds of weed at John F. Kennedy Airport last week, authorities announced on Monday.
Teen traveled from Brooklyn to Lyndhurst, NJ to make bomb threat
LYNDHURST — A 15-year-old Brooklyn boy was charged in connection with a bomb threat against Lyndhurst High School on Oct. 7. The teen traveled to the Bergen County community on Oct. 7 via public transportation and met up with students from the school around 11 a.m., according to police Lt. Vincent Auteri. The students went back to class while the teen called a bomb threat through 911.
fox5ny.com
Man steals shopping cart full of thermostats from NYC Home Depot
NEW YORK - A man casually walked into a closed Home Depot store through an unlocked door and left with a shopping cart full of Google Next Thermostats. The NYPD says it happened the day before Thanksgiving at a store on Hamilton Ave. in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn. The...
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
brickunderground.com
I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping
A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
2 sets of NYC triplets born days apart celebrate 1st birthday
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two moms who delivered triplets just days apart at the same New York City hospital came together to celebrate the first birthday of their “miracle triplets.” Luz Cruz and Yazmin Hoyos met during their high-risk pregnancies a little over a year ago. Both were in the same maternity ward at Jamaica […]
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
Toddler left alone in South Carolina, while parents on trip to New York.
Donald Gekonge and Darline Aldrich, the parents of a two-year-old child are currently in police custody. They left their toddler alone with no supervision at their apartment in Charleston, South Carolina while on a “business trip” to New York, Charleston police confirmed.
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Say cheese! Staten Island families pose for their holiday cards with the Advance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Advance/SILive.com gave back to loyal subscribers this holiday season with free professional portraits. After being randomly selected, several families gathered last weekend inside the Tuscan Garden at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden for their close-ups. Each beautiful family posed for our Advance...
pix11.com
Customers work to save East Village candy store
Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution. Fried Oreos, french fries and egg creams have made Ray’s Candy Store a popular destination in the city, but it's owner Ray Alvarez who makes it a New York institution.
BMW carjack-attempt in Oakwood shopping plaza lands suspect, 20, in prison
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A plot to carjack a man in February has come to a crashing halt for one Staten Island defendant. Shiquan Smith, now 20, of the 200 block of Osgood Avenue in Stapleton, was sentenced last week in state Supreme Court, St. George, to 3 1/2 years in prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with the Feb. 28 incident, which authorities said unfolded in the parking lot of what typically is a bustling shopping center in Oakwood.
Can I smoke marijuana in my backyard?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Marijuana has been legal in New York State for medical use since 2014. In March 2021, the Marihuana Regulation & Taxation Act was signed into law, opening recreational use for adults 21 and older. Still, some have questions about where they can consume cannabis in its many forms. The short answer is […]
paramuspost.com
ACCURATE LAUNCHES LEASING FOR CITIZEN BAYONNE
BAYONNE, NJ – Accurate is expanding its Citizen brand of residential lifestyle communities with the launch of leasing at Citizen Bayonne, a new collection of 252 studio, one- and two-bedroom rental residences on Bayonne’s fast-growing waterfront peninsula. The new community is located at 155 Goldsborough Drive, near Bayonne’s...
Suspected subway pickpockets caught on camera in Brooklyn
Investigators say one of the women approached the 38-year-old victim on the Q train platform and spoke to her in a language she didn't understand.
Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are asking the public to help identify a suspect who attacked a Hispanic man aboard a subway train in the Bronx. The attack took place on November 20th, but police released a photo of the suspect early Wednesday morning. According to police the man approached a Hispanic man aboard the southbound 6 train. The suspect then started shouting anti-Hispanic slurs at the man while he assaulted him, punching the 26-year-old male in the head. The New York City Police Department’s 43rd Precinct is investigating the attack. The post Hispanic man assaulted on NYC subway train while attacker shouted racial slurs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mother, 4 kids struck by hit-and-run car in Brooklyn; police searching for driver
Police are searching for the driver who took off after hitting a mother and her four children in Brooklyn on Wednesday.
Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop
NEW YORK, NY – Police officers from the New York City Police Department’s 104th Precinct in Queens rescued a female Great Dane and her seven puppies. Officers conducted a stop on a vehicle and noticed a severely malnourished adult female Great Dane inside an undersized pet carrier, along with seven puppies inside a second carrier located in the back seat of the vehicle. Police arrested and charged the man accordingly for the neglect and abuse of the dogs. The mother dog and her puppies were taken to a local animal hospital for treatment. Police did not release the name of The post Malnourished and mistreated Great Dane puppies rescued during NYPD traffic stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
