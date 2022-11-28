ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur

You Can Train Your Brain to React to Stressful Situations Better. Here's the 3-Step Process.

By Aytekin Tank
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4630IM_0jQ7FDz400

Lyndon B. Johnson was known for his histrionics — his customary reaction to minor pain or illness was "frantic" and "hysterical," wrote Robert Caro for the New Yorker in 2012. But when under pressure — real pressure, as he was the day he became president after John F. Kennedy was assassinated — Johnson assumed a near preternatural calm.

As Caro writes, "Johnson's aides and allies knew that, for all his rages and his bellowing, his gloating and his groaning, his endless monologues, his demeanor was very different in moments of crisis, in moments when there were decisions — tough decisions, crucial decisions — to be made; that in those moments he became, as his secretary Mary Rather recalled, 'quiet and still.'"

Certain people seem designed to perform well under moments of intense pressure . As an entrepreneur, it's certainly a skill you'd do well to develop. Research conducted by TalentSmart found that 90% of top performers can manage their emotions in times of stress and remain calm and in control.

Although stress is an essential tool for keeping the brain alert, too much has harmful consequences. Here are some tactics to prime yourself to take difficult situations in stride.

Related: 7 Telltale Signs You're Ready to Quit the Rat Race and Become an Entrepreneur

Practice mindfulness

It works for yogis, and it can work for you, too.

Mindfulness is something you can develop over time, which you can then tap into when you need it most. One study from Harvard found that eight weeks of meditation resulted in both the growth of the hippocampus — the region of the brain that regulates emotion — and decreased density of the amygdala, which plays a role in anxiety and stress.

Meditating just a few minutes a day can help build mindfulness to the point that, when a stressful moment does arise, you'll be able to turn off the mental chatter and stay collected.

If you don't have a longstanding meditation practice to draw upon when you need it, you can try a technique that Forbes contributor Siimon Reynolds calls "the breath release." When you experience a stressful event, he writes, like an irritating phone call or a meeting that goes awry, try envisioning the situation. Then, take a slow, deep breath in and hold it. As you breathe out, picture all the stress leaving you. Do this three times in a row, and "you'll be stunned at how much your stress has been reduced," he says. Don't feel the need to limit yourself, either: Do the breath release throughout your work day whenever you feel yourself starting to spiral.

Related: How a Positive Mindset Can Transform Your Life

Avoid catastrophizing

Catastrophizing is a hard-to-say phenomenon that's easy to do when you're on the spot. In essence, catastrophizing is assuming the worst from a given situation. It's amazing how quickly our brains can spin out in a matter of milliseconds, taking a minor hiccup in a high-stakes conversation and blowing it up into the certainty that your company will fail and you'll never work again.

If you catch yourself doing this, it's important to de-escalate. Remember to breathe. Getting plenty of oxygen into your lungs fuels your brain and circulatory system.

Now that you've taken a few deep breaths, the next step is to avoid giving space to negative thoughts, because dwelling only makes these thoughts more powerful. Relatedly, you don't want to fall into the "what if" trap, life coach Trish Barillas tells Fast Company . Instead, replace "what if" with "what is." "'What if' produces anxiety because it places everything in the future, and we know anxiety loves to plant its roots in the past and the future," she says. "What we can be certain of, however, is fact-based answers grounded in the present moment."

If you have the chance, try to write down any negative and self-defeating thoughts, and read them over. Have you used the words "never," "worst," "ever," or similar? If so, your statements aren't based in fact. Separating facts from conjecture will help silence negative thoughts and create the space for a healthier outlook.

Related: Why Women Are More Likely to Experience Burnout (and 6 Ways to Prevent It from Happening)

Embrace empathy

Empathy isn't just about listening — it's about considering where someone is coming from. Practicing genuine empathy is a great way to put a situation in perspective and not take what's happening personally. If, for example, you're asked to explain why you've made a certain decision or taken a particular position, it's very likely that the person asking the questions isn't trying to attack you — they genuinely want to understand.

It took me a long time to learn to think this way. There have certainly been times since I founded my company, Jotform, when I've been inclined to get defensive or over-explain myself. If you've found you've been put on the spot in a tense context, Harvard Business Review contributor Amy Jen Su points out that empathy isn't about being passive or letting yourself get walked on.

"Recognize as you make more room for emotion that you are actually helping to discharge it," she writes . "By allowing the other person to vent, you also gain access to other important facts, assumptions, and constraints at play — all critical information for bridging the gap between you and the other person."

Practicing empathy also means not making assumptions. There is any number of reasons why someone might be coming across as argumentative or impatient, and they don't necessarily have anything to do with you. People have different styles of expressing themselves; they also have bad days. Keep this in mind if you're tempted to go into fight-or-flight mode yourself.

Being an entrepreneur means that you'll find yourself put on the spot a lot. Learning how to stay cool under pressure will make your life easier because being constantly anxious and on edge isn't good for anyone. But it will also make you a more effective leader and allow you to navigate whatever challenges you face with confidence.

Related: 5 Key Tips to Successfully Ride the Rollercoaster of Being an Entrepreneur

Comments / 11

Related
shefinds

2 Spices That Have Been Proven By Science To Promote A Flatter Stomach

Whether your goal is to lose weight in your midsection or relieve a bloated stomach, both of these can be accomplished by a well-balanced diet. We reached out to gut health experts for two timeless spice suggestions that contain antioxidants, promote healthier digestion and boost metabolism. Read on to learn more about the many gut health benefits (and helpful studies) of turmeric and ginger from Dr. M. Kara, digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert and creator of KaraMD, Joanna Wen, health coach and founder of Spices & Greens, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.
Ingram Atkinson

After coming out of 5-year coma, boy shocks the world with his words

Martin, then 12 years old, had a sore throat when he got home from school. After a few days, he was so worn out that he nearly lost control of his body and slept nonstop. Eventually, he began to lose his memory, and a few days later, he entered a coma. After some time, the doctor declared that there was nothing more they could do for Martin because he had entirely lost contact with the outside world.
shefinds

3 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Weight Gain And Inflammation

This post has been updated since its original publish date to include more expert insight. If you frequently suffer from inflammation, it’s vital to reevaluate the beverages that you consume daily, health experts tell us, to determine what triggers this for you. Many of us sip on inflammatory drinks without even realizing their power to also cause bloating, cramps, weight gain, indigestion, etc. With that said, we checked in with health and nutrition experts to learn more about 3 drinks anyone who commonly experiences inflammation (and who wants to prevent weight gain) should avoid, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and nutrition expert.
Richard Scott

Scientists found the most common habit could cause Alzheimer's and dementia.

this habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia.cottonbro studio/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. As per the new research, the most common habit could increase the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia. Many people might find nose picking as a disgusting or gross habit, but no one thought it could be life-threatening.
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
Rabih Hammoud

“Forbidden” Pleasures Make You More Spiritual

Woman with bracelet taking bathPhoto byPhoto by Sunsetoned. As souls, we needed a tool that allowed us to experience life in the physical plane. Alfred Russell Wallace said “Nature never over-endows a species beyond the needs of everyday existence.”
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
shefinds

The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist

A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
The Independent

3 signs you’re drinking too much water

We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
shefinds

Doctors Say You Shouldn’t Waste Your Money On This One Type Of Vitamin–It’s Practically Useless!

While it’s important to get as many nutrients as possible into your daily diet, we’re all bound to run into gaps and deficiencies sometimes. That’s where supplements come in. Supplements are a fantastic way to ensure your body is getting everything it needs to function properly and stay as healthy as possible. However, it’s important to note that not all supplements are created equally. In fact, there’s one kind of vitamin that experts say you should skip altogether. Believe it or not, it’s a multivitamin—especially the gummy kind.
Mark Randall Havens

Opinion: The mind games of narcissists, explained in plain English

Narcissistic triangulation is when your partner has a limited amount of narcissistic supply or has suffered a narcissistic injury. Often, they'll even bring in a third party to validate their point of view. They'll also send you photos to keep you in the game. Narcissistic triangulation can be confusing and frustrating, but there are some things you can do to deal with it.
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Ingram Atkinson

Meet the smartest person in all of history

William James Sidis photographed at his Harvard graduation in 1914.Wikipedia, Public Domain. You might be surprised to learn that some of the smartest individuals to have ever lived, including Nikola Tesla, Albert Einstein, and Leonardo da Vinci, didn't even come close to matching this person’s IQ. Let's start with defining IQ. The term "IQ" stands for "Intelligence Quotient," and it refers to a series of tests that determine how smart and capable the human brain is.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy