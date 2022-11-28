ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

'She's Definitely a Nugget:' McDonald's Employees Help Woman Give Birth on Bathroom Floor

By Sam Silverman
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tBrki_0jQ7F9XP00

Thanksgiving came early — and with a Happy Meal — for a Georgia mom who gave birth on a McDonald's bathroom floor.

The day before Thanksgiving, Alandria Worthy and her fiancé, Deandre Phillips, were on their way to the hospital to deliver their bundle of joy, but a quick pitstop turned the fast food chain's bathroom into a birthing room. Luckily, several McDonald's employees jumped to the mother's aid.

The parents left for the hospital at 7:30 a.m. when Worthy's contractions were about a minute and a half apart, they told local Atlanta outlet 11Alive . But while on their 45-minute drive from their Airbnb to the hospital, Worthy got the sudden urge to use the bathroom and they stopped at McDonald's Fulton Industrial Boulevard location. Her fiance waited for her in the car.

"I went into the bathroom and my water broke immediately," Worthy recalled to the outlet. "It was an experience because it happened so fast."

At that point, Worthy screamed for help, alerting the location's general manager, Tunisia Woodward. "I thought they was joking, and I open this door, didn't see anyone, but I saw feet [under the door]," Woodward told the outlet. "I opened, and she was on this toilet lying back, screaming. Then I knew to tell my crew; we're having a baby today."

Once Philips realized his fiancee's bathroom break was taking too long, he went to check on her to find Woodward and two other employees, Sha'querria Kaigler and Keisha Blue-Murray, helping her through labor.

"She was on the toilet screaming," Phillips retold to the local news outlet. "I was trying to calm her down because she was frantic. I was like just breathe. I got her on the floor, and I took off my clothes. The ladies at McDonald's were at her front side, holding her hands, I had her feet propped up on my knees. We told her to push three pushes. She was a fighter."

Philips and the McDonald's crew were receiving instructions over the phone from emergency dispatchers, who said Worthy was moments away from giving birth on the road if it wasn't for the "divine intervention" that brought her to her McDonald's midwives.

"We all are mothers and so we put our heads together and all we needed daddy to do was catch the baby. And he did," Woodward said. "It's a day I'll never forget. I'm going to tell this story from here on out."

After less than 15 minutes of labor, Nandi Ariyah Moremi Phillips was born.

However, the parents said they are going to give her a fitting nickname: Little Nugget.

"She's definitely a nugget," Phillips said. "My parents loved the name, too. We were like, okay, it fits her. My little nugget."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Missing Boy, Who Got Lost in N.C. Woods While Skipping School to Play Xbox, Slept in RV and Befriended a Cat

FBI and local police helped search for Bentley Stancil, who found shelter, fed himself and could be heading home with a new pet, according to his aunt A young boy was found after he got lost in the woods when he tried to skip school earlier this week to play video games. According to NBC affiliate WRAL, 9-year-old Bentley Stancil was seen running into the woods near his home in Wendell, North Carolina, on Tuesday morning instead of boarding his bus to school. FOX affiliate WGHP reported...
WENDELL, NC
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Edy Zoo

Opinion: A two year old child starves to death because good neighbors are hard to find in America

Why do we seem so quick to ignore our neighbor's needs, and what can we do to change that?. A bone-chilling air rolled off the shores of Seneca Lake and crashed against Geneva, NY. In that cold, officers conducted a welfare check on a man and his toddler who lived on Hamilton Street. David Conde Sr. and his son David Conde Jr. hadn't been heard from in over a week.
GENEVA, NY
Ingram Atkinson

After being ‘dead’ for 5 days, woman comes back to life perfectly fine

What would you do if you found a loved one in a dire situation?. A neighbor in 2012 found Li Xiufeng, a 95-year-old Chinese woman, motionless and unresponsive in her bed. On his usual journey to bring her breakfast, the neighbor had stopped by, but by the time he tried furiously to shake her, it was already too late. He reasoned that Li must have died from her wounds because she had fallen and struck her head the week before.
Abby Joseph

Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served

When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Ingram Atkinson

After a single mom was struggling to pay the bills, her 13-year old son buys her a car

Imagine waking up one day to find out you have a new car from none other than your thirteen-year old son. In 2019, Crystal Preston, a single mother of three from Nevada, was going through a difficult time. She's been having a hard time making ends meet while having to feed three mouths and had no money to buy food. Her son was worried when she found out that his mother was having a hard time. Her 13-year-old son, William, was determined to help her. He had recently been mowing lawns as much as he could for money, which she very much appreciated. But one day he came home unexpectedly and told her that he had just bought a car. Thinking it was some kind of joke, she quickly walked away, but when William insisted he was serious, she followed him outside.
NEVADA STATE
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

76K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy