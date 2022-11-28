ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson reveals torn ligaments, broken bone in foot

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

Ohio State football running back TreVeyon Henderson was unavailable for the Buckeyes' final game of the 2022 regular season with a foot injury, but was on the sideline with a walking boot on his left foot.

After Ohio State's 45-23 loss to rival Michigan — the program's second loss to the Wolverines in two years — Henderson clapped back at a deleted tweet questioning the toughness and culture of the Buckeyes.

With that, he revealed the severity of an injury that kept him out against Rutgers, Northwestern, Indiana and Michigan, while keeping him limited against Maryland.

Ohio State football news: Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

"The culture here is just fine," Henderson tweeted Sunday night. "You try and come practice/play with torn ligaments and a broken bone in your foot every week.. My brothers know I been trying to do whatever it take to fight alongside of them every week. Carry on.."

In eight games, Henderson recorded 599 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 5,4 yards per play.

Ohio State running back Miyan WIlliams was also limited due to a foot injury in 2022, but played in 11 games in 2022, recording 844 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11oFOS_0jQ7EluH00

Against Michigan, Williams was limited to 34 rushing yards on eight carries, while running back Chip Trayanum , who came into the program from Arizona State expecting to play linebacker, led the team with 83 yards on 14 carries.

OSU attempted fake punt vs. Michigan: Did a botched fake punt change game for Ohio State football against Michigan?

Ohio State recruits talk Michigan game: 'One loss doesn't change anything': OSU football commits, recruits react to Michigan game

Freshman Dallan Hayden carried the load against Indiana and Maryland, recording 248 rushing yards and four touchdowns before recording seven yards on two carries against the Wolverines.

Ohio State finished the regular season with the third-best run game in the Big Ten, averaging 198.5 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry.

Ohio State football's 2022 schedule

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson reveals torn ligaments, broken bone in foot

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2024 LB Kristopher Jones Says Jim Knowles Told Him He Could Make "An Immediate Impact" for OSU and Luke Montgomery Gets an In-home Visit

A top Ohio State linebacker target in the 2024 class had a productive visit to Columbus last weekend. Four-star Virginia prospect Kristopher Jones told Eleven Warriors he enjoyed his experience in Columbus despite the Michigan loss as the Buckeyes continue to catch the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker’s eye. “My visit...
COLUMBUS, OH
fcnews.org

Stroud not rewarded for sacrificing personal life

COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud said he’s had no personal life during this football season to the point that there were times he chose watching film over taking phone calls from his mom. He did it to pursue a national championship and he did it to try to beat...
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player, Quarterback Of The Year

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was named on Wednesday afternoon the Big Ten's Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year. A redshirt sophomore from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Stroud has completed 66.2 percent of his passes this season for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns, which is tied with Houston's Clayton Tune for the most in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State's possible path to the College Football Playoff

For the second year in a row, Ohio State will not compete in the Big Ten championship game. As the Buckeyes watch Michigan play Purdue on Saturday, they instead will root for chaos and perhaps a way into the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s possible path to the College Football...
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Two Commitments After Dominating Ohio State

Winning "The Game" on the field is obviously priority No. 1 for Michigan and they did that with authority yesterday in Columbus. However, winning on the recruiting trail is also very important to U-M as a program as that's how a culture is formed and how a roster is shaped. When you beat up on Ohio State like Michigan did, kids pay attention — Ohio kids pay attention. After pounding OSU to the tune of 45-23, Michigan picked up a pair of commitments from Buckeye State prospects.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Big Ten Commissioner Reveals If Ohio State Deserves Playoff Spot

The long-awaited 2022 version of "The Game" took place between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday and the result was very lopsided. Michigan took over in the second half and pounded Ohio State 45-23 to advance to the Big Ten Championship Game against Purdue. This also got Big Blue to 12-0 on the season, while OSU dropped to 11-1.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Despite Michigan Loss, Recruits Impressed by The Game's Atmosphere and Conversations with Ohio State Coaching Staff

Ohio State didn’t get the job done on the field in its 45-23 loss to Michigan, but a plethora of recruits attending Saturday’s game still enjoyed their visit. Eleven Warriors caught up with 16 recruits who attended Saturday’s win and asked for their initial impressions and highlights from the visit. A quick note, a couple of premier prospects in the 2025 class that were scheduled to make the visit, Jadon Perlotte and Gideon Davidson, told Eleven Warriors they were unable to make it to Columbus this weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan OL Ryan Hayes calls out Ohio State backup for mocking his own starters

What a day it was if you are either part of the Michigan football program, or one of their supporters, as the Wolverines went into Columbus, stomped a mud-hole in the butt of Ohio State, and proceeded to walk it try. After trailing at halftime, the Wolverines absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in the second half, and it was obvious, once again, that Michigan was by far the tougher, and superior team on the field. Now, Wolverines OL Ryan Hayes has called out an Ohio State backup player for mocking his own starters.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Michigan Fan's Comment On Ohio Stadium Is Going Viral

At least one Michigan fan was brave enough to attend the Michigan-Ohio State game at the Horseshoe on Saturday. Or was he?. Usually, Ohio Stadium is regarded as one of the toughest places to play but that wasn't the case for this game, according to this Michigan fan. "I’m still...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Big Ten commissioner has controversial playoff opinion

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in a blowout win, severely hurting Ohio State’s chances of making the College Football Playoff. But Buckeye head coach Ryan Day thinks his team should still be considered for the four-team field, and so does Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy