Worcester Man, 31, Killed In Car Crash Known For 'Living Life' To Fullest

Randy Adonoo Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe, "Randy Adonoo Funeral & Memorial Fund"

A 31-year-old Worcester man who died in a two-car crash on his way to work last week is being remembered as a warm light who "would brighten up anyone's day," according to his friends.

"Randy was a dedicated son, brother and irreplaceable friend," a GoFundMe organized on his behalf reads. "He was indeed the glue and foundation for all of his friendships. Randy was a true believer of enjoying and living life to the fullest."

Randy "Icey" Adonoo worked at AT&T for six years and eventually worked his way up to being a Store Manager, the campaign reads. His promotion led him to become one of a select few candidates for the 2022 Management Development Program.

"Although his schedule was very career-focused, he would always find a way to make time to create everlasting memories with family and friends," the GoFundMe continues.

Unfortunately, Adonoo died when a woman lost control of her car and smashed into Adonoo's car near Exit 70 on I-495 North in Bolton on Monday, Nov. 21, as previously reported by Daily Voice. Adonoo's car then swerved into the median and both cars rolled over as a result.

"Randy’s unexpected passing brought tremendous emotional and financial distress to his loved ones," the GoFundMe continues. "Randy will forever hold a place in our hearts, and his legacy will live on forever! We genuinely appreciate and are thankful for your continued support and prayers."

Adonoo is survived by his mother Shelia and two sisters, Vanessa and Tatianna. His funeral has been scheduled for Dec. 17. People can donate by clicking here.

