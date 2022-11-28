On Tuesday, 2024 Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton announced his decommitment from the Texas Longhorns. The 5’10, 175-pounder originally committed to Texas back in February, but has seen his recruitment mature significantly in that time with offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ole Miss, among others. So with Hampton’s desire to take visits to other schools entering his recruitment, it makes sense for him to back away from his pledge to explore those options. But, as Hampton mentioned, the Longhorns will remain in the mix, although recommitments are rare in recruiting, even for players who fit the profile of Hampton.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO