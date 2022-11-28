ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Burnt Orange Nation

2024 4-star CB Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas

On Tuesday, 2024 Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton announced his decommitment from the Texas Longhorns. The 5’10, 175-pounder originally committed to Texas back in February, but has seen his recruitment mature significantly in that time with offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ole Miss, among others. So with Hampton’s desire to take visits to other schools entering his recruitment, it makes sense for him to back away from his pledge to explore those options. But, as Hampton mentioned, the Longhorns will remain in the mix, although recommitments are rare in recruiting, even for players who fit the profile of Hampton.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas WR Troy Omeire is ‘looking for a new school’

With the Texas Longhorns coaching staff holding post-regular season meetings with individual players this week, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire tweeted on Tuesday that he’s “looking for a new school.”. And while the tweet doesn’t explicitly state that the 6’3, 213-pounder will enter his name in the...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas OL/TE Andrej Karic to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore offensive lineman/tight end Andrej Karic announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. The 6’5, 306-pounder from Southlake Carroll was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 364 player nationally and the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Karic committed to Texas in July of 2019 over 20 other offers, including Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, and TCU.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas CB Jamier Johnson to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns sophomore cornerback Jamier Johnson announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. A 6’0, 175-pounder from Pasadena (Calif.) Muir, Johnson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class ranked as the No. 276 player nationally and the No. 26 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Johnson committed to Texas in July of 2020 over 13 other offers, including Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Texas State's next head coach will be...

Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers 3-star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt

The Longhorns continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they continue evaluate senior film heading into December. The Longhorn defensive staff already had a couple lines in the water as far as defensive tackle prospects go, but last night they added another one by offering Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon three star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas edge Prince Dorbah to enter NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore edge Prince Dorbah will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed to Orangebloods. A 6’2, 226-pounder, Dorbah was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class ranked as the No. 127 prospect and the No. 7 outside linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to the Longhorns in the summer of 2019 over 12 other offers.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas freshman redshirt tracker following regular season

The regular season is over for the Texas Longhorns and with the Horns eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, there’s only one game remaining in the 2022 season. So it’s a good time to check in on the freshman redshirt tracker after 12 games. Quarterback...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale

The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25

With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
kslsports.com

How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
espn960sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy