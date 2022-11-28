Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas ends regular season ranked No. 20 in committee rankings
It was an up and down season for the Texas Longhorns, in which one week they were ranked in either the AP Poll or, later, the College Football Playoff committee’s rankings, then not, and then back again, and then not, again. That’s just how life is here in Austin in 2022.
Burnt Orange Nation
2024 4-star CB Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
On Tuesday, 2024 Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton announced his decommitment from the Texas Longhorns. The 5’10, 175-pounder originally committed to Texas back in February, but has seen his recruitment mature significantly in that time with offers from Michigan, Texas A&M, LSU, Alabama, Michigan State, and Ole Miss, among others. So with Hampton’s desire to take visits to other schools entering his recruitment, it makes sense for him to back away from his pledge to explore those options. But, as Hampton mentioned, the Longhorns will remain in the mix, although recommitments are rare in recruiting, even for players who fit the profile of Hampton.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Bijan Robinson is a Doak Walker Award finalist
Texas Longhorns junior running back Bijan Robinson has been named a finalist for this year’s Doak Walker Awarded, an honor earned by the nation’s top running back each year. Joining Robinson in the top three for this year’s awarded are the Illinois Illini’s Chase Brown, a super senior,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas WR Troy Omeire is ‘looking for a new school’
With the Texas Longhorns coaching staff holding post-regular season meetings with individual players this week, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Troy Omeire tweeted on Tuesday that he’s “looking for a new school.”. And while the tweet doesn’t explicitly state that the 6’3, 213-pounder will enter his name in the...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas OL/TE Andrej Karic to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore offensive lineman/tight end Andrej Karic announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. The 6’5, 306-pounder from Southlake Carroll was a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 364 player nationally and the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Karic committed to Texas in July of 2019 over 20 other offers, including Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Oregon, and TCU.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas CB Jamier Johnson to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns sophomore cornerback Jamier Johnson announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. A 6’0, 175-pounder from Pasadena (Calif.) Muir, Johnson was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class ranked as the No. 276 player nationally and the No. 26 cornerback, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Johnson committed to Texas in July of 2020 over 13 other offers, including Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.
universitystar.com
Texas State's next head coach will be...
Jake Spavital’s time as head coach of the Texas State football program has come to an end as he was informed on Sunday, a day after the team wrapped up its season, that he would not be returning in 2023. Spavital met with Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers 3-star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt
The Longhorns continue to stay busy on the recruiting trail, as they continue evaluate senior film heading into December. The Longhorn defensive staff already had a couple lines in the water as far as defensive tackle prospects go, but last night they added another one by offering Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon three star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt.
Longhorns Assistant Gary Patterson Connected With Yet Another Head Coaching Job
The head coaching rumors surrounding Longhorns special assistant to the head coach Gary Patterson just won't go away
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas edge Prince Dorbah to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore edge Prince Dorbah will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he confirmed to Orangebloods. A 6’2, 226-pounder, Dorbah was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class ranked as the No. 127 prospect and the No. 7 outside linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He committed to the Longhorns in the summer of 2019 over 12 other offers.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas freshman redshirt tracker following regular season
The regular season is over for the Texas Longhorns and with the Horns eliminated from the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday, there’s only one game remaining in the 2022 season. So it’s a good time to check in on the freshman redshirt tracker after 12 games. Quarterback...
Burnt Orange Nation
Watch: Steve Sarkisian speaks following the home finale
The Texas Longhorns managed to overcome a late-game deficit against the Baylor Bears by leaning into what they do best, closing the regular season out on a high note. The Longhorns nearly fumbled the game away after a late-game strip sack, but put the ball in the hands of Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to seal the game and put an exclamation point on two storied careers. Texas now waits to see its bowl future in Year Two under Steve Sarkisian, with a likely trip to the Alamo Bowl in the cards for them.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Top 25
With many of the top-ranked teams in college basketball losing over the holiday, including the top-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels losing twice, the Texas Longhorns moved up to No. 2 nationally in the AP Top 25 on Monday following two blowout wins in the Leon Black Classic last week to move to 5-0 on the season.
Alamo or Cheez-It? Longhorns prepare for 1st bowl game under Steve Sarkisian
In Monday's postseason press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled the curtain back a little bit on his philosophy on preparing for a bowl game. In his coaching career, Sarkisian is 2-2 in bowl games as a head coach, winning the 2010 and 2014 Holiday Bowls with Washington and Southern California.
Why changes are necessary for BYU football
BYU coach Kalani Sitake and the Cougars must take full advantage of new defensive coordinator hire, other changes, NIL and transfer portal to be competitive in Big 12
kslsports.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
kslsports.com
How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
Austin State Hospital is almost finished. Will it be effective?
The new Austin State Hospital, which promises to be more effective in treating people with severe mental health issues, should be finished next year.
espn960sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
