Clarksville police arrest man accused of robbing Regions Bank
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Regions Bank Monday morning.
Police responded to the bank located in the 2100 block of Lowes Drive at around 11 a.m., according to a CPD news release. Police said the suspect, described as an older man, about 5’3″ tall with grey hair, entered the bank and “produced a note demanding money.” There was no weapon seen, according to the CPD.Man shot during robbery attempt in South Nashville
Through photographs of both the suspect and getaway vehicle, police were able to identify 55-year-old William Marlow as the suspect.
On Tuesday, police announced Marlow had been arrested and had bond set at $75,000. He is also currently on parole for bank robbery from another jurisdiction.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0