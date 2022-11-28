Clarksville police arrest man accused of robbing Regions Bank

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has arrested a man who allegedly robbed a Regions Bank Monday morning.

Police responded to the bank located in the 2100 block of Lowes Drive at around 11 a.m., according to a CPD news release. Police said the suspect, described as an older man, about 5’3″ tall with grey hair, entered the bank and “produced a note demanding money.” There was no weapon seen, according to the CPD.

Through photographs of both the suspect and getaway vehicle, police were able to identify 55-year-old William Marlow as the suspect.

Bank Robbery Suspect (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Bank Robbery Suspect (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Bank Robbery Suspect (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Bank robber suspect vehicle (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Bank robber suspect vehicle (Source: Clarksville Police Department) Bank robber suspect vehicle (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

On Tuesday, police announced Marlow had been arrested and had bond set at $75,000. He is also currently on parole for bank robbery from another jurisdiction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.