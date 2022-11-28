ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 sick jurors lost from deliberations at Masterson trial

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfbSU_0jQ7DkzL00

Two deliberating jurors at the rape trial of former “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson were dismissed Monday because they have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo replaced the jurors with two alternates and told the panel to start over with deliberations.

The jurors were returning Monday from a week off after telling Olmedo on Nov. 18 that they were deadlocked and could not reach a verdict on any of the three rape counts against Masterson after nearly three days of deliberations.

The judge told them it was too soon to declare a mistrial and to keep deliberating when they returned from the holiday break.

Masterson, 46, is charged with the rape of three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

He has pleaded not guilty, and the defense said the acts were consensual.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capitalandmain.com

Are Police Helicopters Worth the Cost?

Beni Benitez was 13, and lying in bed trying to fall asleep, when a bright flash made him open his eyes. His siblings were asleep on the bottom bunk. But a glaring light shone into the room, and the windows started shaking. His anxiety spiked as he heard the vibrating chop of a police helicopter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Alleged serial rapist arrested in Lancaster, additional victims sought

Los Angeles County sheriff’s investigators reached out to the public Wednesday in hopes of identifying possible additional victims of a man suspected of targeting more than a dozen victims — including four minors — in a series of sexual assaults, extortion attempts and threats that occurred across Los Angeles County.
LANCASTER, CA
L.A. Weekly

Attorney Jeff Serves the Underserved Communities of East Los Angeles

When you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck, an accident can change everything in your life instantly: lost wages, skyrocketing medical bills, and court costs, to name a few. Unfortunately, people in low socioeconomic classes often find themselves at a disadvantage when seeking justice after being wronged by others. On top of their financial status, factors like language barriers and unfamiliarity with the legal system can make getting justice difficult for them, resulting in delayed outcomes and unfair decisions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputy blames demotion on retaliation by Lieutenant close to Sheriff

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy is suing her employer, alleging she was wrongfully demoted earlier this year for resisting sexual harassment by a close associate of Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Deputy Lorraine Anda’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, retaliation, and harassment. She...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out

As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes.“Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life. My dad, my mom, and my sister,” Michelle Blandin said during a Wednesday press conference in Riverside. “He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so. Instead, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”The Riverside Police Department say that Austin Lee Edwards,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: Man climbs DTLA Ritz-Carlton hotel

LOS ANGELES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after he was seen climbing the exterior of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Authorities went to the 900 block of West Olympic Boulevard shortly before 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Firefighters were sent to the location on a report of a behavioral emergency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County DA sues publisher for allegedly selling subscriptions to unwitting customers

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is suing the Chatsworth-based publisher of magazines about naval and aviation history, alleging management continued to sell subscriptions to unwitting customers after the company temporarily ceased publishing in 2020. The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Challenge Publications Inc. alleges violation of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
75K+
Followers
112K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy