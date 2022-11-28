Imagine being silenced for developing something that would change the course of humanity as we know it. This was probably the reality of this one man. Who murdered the man who developed a car that runs on water? In 1996, one gallon of water may take Stanley Allen Meyer's invention 180 kilometers. People came from all over the nation to see the car in operation because they believed that his innovation had the potential to transform the world. However, that's when everything started to go south. On March 21, 1998, Stanley was given some cranberry juice when he and his brother were dining out with two prospective foreign investors.

16 DAYS AGO