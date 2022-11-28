ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Star Press

Transfer portal tracker: Ball State running back Carson Steele enters portal

The transfer portal is in full swing and Ball State's best player doesn't look like he'll be returning to Muncie next season. Sophomore running back Carson Steele, who finished the regular season sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,556 rushing yards, announced his intention to enter the portal Saturday in a tweet, where he thanked God and Ball State's players, coaches and staff. ...
