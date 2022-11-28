Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa erupts, officials warn people to prepare
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Waves of orange, glowing lava and smoky ash belched and sputtered Monday from the world’s largest active volcano in its first eruption in 38 years, and officials told people living on Hawaii’s Big Island to be ready in the event of a worst-case scenario.
wtmj.com
Correction: Hawaii Volcano story
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — In a story published Nov. 28 and 29, 2022, about the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, The Associated Press incorrectly described the mountain’s volume. It should have been expressed in cubic miles and cubic kilometers, not square miles and square kilometers. Copyright 2022...
wtmj.com
Tornadoes wrecking homes around South fueled by record highs
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi, while two people died as a tree crunched their mobile home in Alabama, authorities said Wednesday. The National Weather Service...
wtmj.com
Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were...
wtmj.com
GOP-controlled Arizona county refuses to certify election
PHOENIX (AP) — Republican officials in a rural Arizona county refused Monday to certify the 2022 election despite no evidence of anything wrong with the count, a decision that was quickly challenged in court by the state’s top election official. The refusal to certify by Cochise County in...
wtmj.com
No longer fringe, small-town voters fear democracy’s demise
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — In a picturesque corner of western Wisconsin, a growing right-wing conservative movement has rocketed to prominence. They see America as a dark place, dangerous, where democracy is under attack by a tyrannical government. They say few officials can be trusted, and believe neighbors might someday have to band together to protect one another. They have felt the contempt of people who see them as fanatics. But they insist they are just normal people who aren’t so different from the rest of America. And their views haven’t been swayed – not at all – by midterm elections that failed to see the sweeping Republican victories that many had predicted.
wtmj.com
Missouri prepares to execute man for killing officer in 2005
A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer he blamed in the death of his younger brother was scheduled to be executed Tuesday, barring a last-minute intervention. Kevin Johnson’s legal team doesn’t deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005, but contended in...
Comments / 0