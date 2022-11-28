Read full article on original website
Florence Diapo Patriarca
Florence Diapo Patriarca, age 68 of Burnsville, went home to be with the Lord on November 25, 2022. A resident of Yancey County, she was the daughter of Dioscoro and Constania Dagudag Diapo. Florence Patriarca was a fiercely loving person with an incredibly generous heart. She spent her life serving...
Mabel (Smith) Pittman
Mabel Pittman, age 96, of Asheville, passed away peacefully at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehab on November 24, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1926, to the late Lonnie and Angie Black Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Phillip Pittman.
Pearl Ruth Huskins Buchanan
Pearl Ruth Huskins Buchanan, age 102, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Greens of Spruce Pine. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late John Banner “JB” and Kansas Mae Autrey Huskins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Buchanan, son: Howard Buchanan; daughter, Anita Butner; brothers: Floyd Huskins and Fred Huskins; granddaughter, Michelle Buchanan and great-grandson, Austin Chrisawn. Pearl was a member of Crabtree Chapel Baptist Church and was avid about reading her Bible. She enjoyed making Christmas wreaths, gardening, quilting, crochet visiting her friends and walked everywhere.
Juanita McKinney Woody
Juanita McKinney Woody, age 88, of Old U.S. 221-North in Marion, the Woodlawn community, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine. Arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they have finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to...
Robert Lee Briggs
Robert Lee Briggs, age 76, of Green Mountain, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 26th, 2022. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late George and Dora Beaver Briggs. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Martin Briggs; a daughter, Angela Briggs; brothers: Ralph, Arnold, Rex, and Less; and a grandchild, Aaron Briggs.
Jennifer Barrier Hudson
Jennifer Barrier Hudson, age 56, of Jonas Ridge, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19th, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A native of Burke County, she was a daughter of Johnny Barrier and the late Bette Hollifield Barrier. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clarkston and Annie Belle Hollifield, and paternal grandparents, Lonnie and Pauline Barrier.
Wrestling Results (Hendersonville 54.0 Mitchell 30.0) – Varsity
Hendersonville vs. Mitchell @ Erwin, Hendersonville, Cherokee on 11/29/2022. 170: Alex Ashley (HEND) over Serenity Sobolefski (MITC) (Fall 0:24) 182: Marvin Santiago (HEND) over Fermin Garcia (MITC) (Fall 0:31) 195: Alex Maximov (HEND) over Camron Cook (MITC) (Fall 0:43) 220: Reece Wilson (HEND) over Israel Valezquez (MITC) (Fall 1:40) 285: Eli Kole-Davis (HEND) over Clayton Geouge (MITC) (Fall 0:25) 106: Alexander May (HEND) over (MITC) (For.) 113: Daniel Reyes (HEND) over Samuel Garcia (MITC) (Fall 0:27) 120: Noah Burk (MITC) over Donnie Black (HEND) (Fall 0:17) 126: Bryson Mcfalls (MITC) over Leland Carroll (HEND) (Fall 3:34) 132: Cody Hughes (MITC) over (HEND) (For.) 138: Ayden Tesseer (MITC) over Jamarion Davis (HEND) (Fall 1:48) 145: Walker Mains (HEND) over Joslynn Cook (MITC) (Fall 0:16) 152: Dennis Waters (HEND) over Caleb Whyatt (MITC) (Fall 1:49) 160: Jayden Burleson (MITC) over Chaz Johnson (HEND) (Fall 2:45)
Spruce Pine Fire Department
Your community needs you. Make a difference and become a volunteer of the Spruce Pine Fire Department. * Training and meeting nights every Monday at 6:00 P.M. * No prior experience is needed. * Various benefits are offered. * Many opportunities are available. * Stop by our Monday training or...
Yancey Board of Ed 11/21 Meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held at East Yancey Middle School in the gym on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mr. Edwin Fortner shared information provided by Mr. Jason Wheeler about a club called Hot Rodders of Tomorrow. Mr. Wheeler asked the Board to review the proposal of purchasing 2 engines for the students to work on for competition.
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 11/20 – 11/27/22
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Anthony Glenn Nail, 30 of Marion, NC. Deputy C. Laundress arrested Nail for misdemeanor warrants issued by McDowell County. He was issued $500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 12/7/2022. Citations issued:. Anthony...
