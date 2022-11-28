Pearl Ruth Huskins Buchanan, age 102, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Greens of Spruce Pine. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of the late John Banner “JB” and Kansas Mae Autrey Huskins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Buchanan, son: Howard Buchanan; daughter, Anita Butner; brothers: Floyd Huskins and Fred Huskins; granddaughter, Michelle Buchanan and great-grandson, Austin Chrisawn. Pearl was a member of Crabtree Chapel Baptist Church and was avid about reading her Bible. She enjoyed making Christmas wreaths, gardening, quilting, crochet visiting her friends and walked everywhere.

