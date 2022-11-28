Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Pay raises expected for some Henderson workers
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For some Henderson workers, their paychecks might see a bump at the start of the new year. At the most recent commission meeting, an ordinance was proposed that would increase pay for hazardous duty employees by $5,000 yearly, as well as non-hazardous city employees by three percent. Henderson Mayor-elect Brad Staton […]
Cargill announces acquisition of Owensboro grain company
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company, a fifth-generation family-owned soybean processing facility and refinery, announced Monday that they are now part of Cargill. “We are excited for this new chapter in the life of Owensboro Grain Company and believe an acquisition by Cargill will ensure the long-term success of the company,” said […]
Demolition Set for Owensboro Municipal Utilities’ Elmer Smith Stacks
When something has been around your entire life--something that's as much a part of your "hometown DNA," shall we say, as anything could be--it's weird when it's no longer there. In 2020, I stood and watched as the wrecking ball brought down Gabe's Tower, a local icon that was once...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Court News – November 28, 2022
Seatbelt Violation: Kameron S. Korvela; Julia A. Thomas; Ian D. Allen, $25. Speeding: Damian Regalado-Sandoval; McKenzi A. Brackett; Karen S. Eigel; Cameron N. Dorsey; Calvin S. Gessner, $141; Tracy R. Prechtel; Jonathan L. Frizzell; Shana L. Parker, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jayme R. Fest;...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January
A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
14news.com
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools approve memorial dedicated to former teacher
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The latest Greater Jasper School Board meeting featured a proposed memorial. Carma Thimling was a teacher for 31 years at the former 10th Street Elementary. She retired in 2019 to help her mother who was battling illness. In July 2022, Thimling unexpectedly passed away at 58 years old.
evansvilleliving.com
A Warrior for Warrick County
Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
New holiday business to ‘light up’ Gibson County
Tis the season to light up your house! Gibson County CEO program students have come up with a new business for the holiday season.
Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County
After spending the first decade of his professional career in education, Jeremy took a leap of faith to lead Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County. Jeremy became a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity back in his college days. He wanted to help make an impact in his community and at the same time help build homes to give others a hand up. He also wanted to have a bigger impact and use his faith for God's glory.
14news.com
Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
14news.com
Food truck park coming to Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
daviessky.org
Driver Licensing Regional Office Open on December 3
The KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office will be open on Saturday, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as part of a pilot program. Driver licensing services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to walk-in customers from any county. No appointment needed!. This pilot program does not...
Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School
One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
104.1 WIKY
Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified
Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
daviessky.org
Free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek
Owensboro Health will be providing FREE admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Gather your family and head to Panther Creek Park to create a...
Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season
Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
Police investigating property damage in downtown Owensboro
(WEHT) - Owensboro Police are investigating reports of property damage in the downtown area possibly caused by shots from a bb or pellet gun.
14news.com
Webster, Daviess counties randomly selected to undergo election audit
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Two local Kentucky counties will have their elections audited. The Attorney General’s Office says Webster and Daviess counties will be looked at to see if anything unusual happened. The audit is part of state law, and the counties are selected at random. Now that the counties...
Henderson holiday tradition shines bright 20 years later
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A tradition a little over two decades in the making continues on in Henderson. Around 22 years ago, homeowner Susan McVicar decided she wanted to do something special for the holiday season. Icicle lights had just come out, and it gave her the perfect idea. That year, all six houses along […]
Vanderburgh Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help Locating Two Evansville Shoplifters
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying and locating the two individuals above who they say shoplifted items from a Dollar General location in the area. It's easy for our first reaction when we see stories like this to judge the person or persons who were...
