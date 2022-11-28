ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Pay raises expected for some Henderson workers

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — For some Henderson workers, their paychecks might see a bump at the start of the new year. At the most recent commission meeting, an ordinance was proposed that would increase pay for hazardous duty employees by $5,000 yearly, as well as non-hazardous city employees by three percent. Henderson Mayor-elect Brad Staton […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Cargill announces acquisition of Owensboro grain company

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Cargill and Owensboro Grain Company, a fifth-generation family-owned soybean processing facility and refinery, announced Monday that they are now part of Cargill. “We are excited for this new chapter in the life of Owensboro Grain Company and believe an acquisition by Cargill will ensure the long-term success of the company,” said […]
OWENSBORO, KY
spencercountyonline.com

Dubois County Court News – November 28, 2022

Seatbelt Violation: Kameron S. Korvela; Julia A. Thomas; Ian D. Allen, $25. Speeding: Damian Regalado-Sandoval; McKenzi A. Brackett; Karen S. Eigel; Cameron N. Dorsey; Calvin S. Gessner, $141; Tracy R. Prechtel; Jonathan L. Frizzell; Shana L. Parker, found guilty, sentenced to pay $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jayme R. Fest;...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Penn Station East Coast Subs coming to Jasper in January

A Penn Station East Coast Subs will open on Jasper’s northside in January. An ownership group based in Jeffersonville plans on bringing the national chain to Jasper next door to the new Starbucks (The Starbucks opens on Thursday, December 1, for those wondering). This is the same group that opened Zaxby’s across the street.
JASPER, IN
evansvilleliving.com

A Warrior for Warrick County

Through a lifetime of service, Howard Nevins has left his mark on places and people who changed the landscape of our community. From service projects to the creation of Warrick Trails, he was – quite literally – a trailblazer. Many Evansville and Newburgh, Indiana, residents remember Nevins as...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County

After spending the first decade of his professional career in education, Jeremy took a leap of faith to lead Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro Daviess County. Jeremy became a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity back in his college days. He wanted to help make an impact in his community and at the same time help build homes to give others a hand up. He also wanted to have a bigger impact and use his faith for God's glory.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Afghan refugees open new restaurant in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro’s newly opened “Pamir Afghan Cuisine” restaurant is owned by three refugees who say they hope to create an environment that can bring a taste of home to the Midwest. Edris Akbari is one of the three co-owners of Pamir. The restaurant’s been...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Food truck park coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Finding the right food truck throughout the city of Owensboro is difficult for many, but now many trucks will be in one location. A food truck park is coming to Owensboro on 400 E. Fourth St. This is happening thanks to Ben Skiadas, who currently owns...
OWENSBORO, KY
daviessky.org

Driver Licensing Regional Office Open on December 3

The KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Office will be open on Saturday, December 3 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. as part of a pilot program. Driver licensing services will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to walk-in customers from any county. No appointment needed!. This pilot program does not...
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky College Student Decorates Houses For Christmas To Help Pay For School

One Kentucky College Student is taking advantage of his love for Christmas lights and talent for decorating and helping his parents to pay his way through school. Carter Hoagland, from right here in Owensboro has loved decorating for Christmas for several years now. Carter became Owensboro famous when he decided he would put up Christmas lights in the midst of COVID to bring cheer to such a dreary time.
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Worker Killed On The Job In Owensboro Identified

Daviess County Deputies were called to the Stonegate neighborhood in Owensboro Monday afternoon. It was for a tree trimming employee with a traumatic injury. The worker had partially fallen into a wood chipper. The man was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. He has been identified as 46 year...
OWENSBORO, KY
daviessky.org

Free Community Night for Christmas at Panther Creek

Owensboro Health will be providing FREE admission to Christmas at Panther Creek on Thursday, December 15, 2022. The lighted driving tour will be available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights. Gather your family and head to Panther Creek Park to create a...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Thrift Gifters – Here are 10 Thrift Stores in the Evansville Area to Shop this Holiday Season

Growing up, we never had a lot of money, making bargain shopping a necessity. However, my mom always showed me how much fun it could be to go thrifting. Anytime we went clothes shopping or on the hunt for a specific item we needed, her excitement over a great find was nothing short of contagious. How can you not share the sentiment when your 5'6" momma is standing in the middle of an aisle holding the next best thing exclaiming "Look what I found!"
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson holiday tradition shines bright 20 years later

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A tradition a little over two decades in the making continues on in Henderson. Around 22 years ago, homeowner Susan McVicar decided she wanted to do something special for the holiday season. Icicle lights had just come out, and it gave her the perfect idea. That year, all six houses along […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy