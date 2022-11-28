Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now
Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
CNET
Find 8 Walmart Cyber Monday Deals With Prices Amazon Can't Beat
Amazon has dominated the online holiday shopping season so much in recent years that it's easy to forget that Walmart used to be the king of low prices. In fact, there are still lots of bargains to be had at Walmart, some at prices that are much lower than at Amazon. On Cyber Monday, Walmart still has some of the best sales that you'll find in real life or online, despite intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers.
CNET
Final Day to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you're looking to save even more money on the items you buy, the online giant has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
CNET
Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Digital Trends
You can buy an Apple Watch for $149 for Cyber Monday (seriously)
As we continue to monitor Cyber Monday deals, we’ve found a great one at Walmart on the Apple Watch SE, a smartwatch that has a lot of features without hurting you too much in the price department. In fact, while this deal is still on, you can pick one up for just $149. That’s $130 down from the typical price of $279. You won’t get another chance to buy the Apple Watch SE for this cheap because there are no more major shopping events happening this year. If you missed out on Black Friday, don’t pass on this offer, especially if you want to get the smartwatch before the holidays.
CNET
81+ Cyber Monday Deals Under $25 at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and More
It's Cyber Monday and that can only mean one thing: more deals! With huge sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and many other stores, there are major discounts to be found. And if you're wanting to make your budget stretch further, we've dug up some of the best deals you can find for $25 or less, whether you're shopping for tech, toys, your home, or fashion and beauty staples.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2022: don't be a sucker and miss out
Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2021: Jump to... There are still Cyber Monday Roomba deals available, even this late in the game. So, if you're only just joining the fray now, know that there are still plenty of incredible discounts across a range of devices. These sought-after robot vacuums are some...
Cheap adjustable dumbbells on sale: Save on these Cyber Monday deals
Enjoy huge Cyber Monday savings with these cheap adjustable dumbbells, and widen your weight training routine.
CNET
Cyber Monday Deals: Last Chance to Grab Discounted Beats Headphones
Cyber Monday deals have now transitioned into Cyber Week sales. While these Beats models are no longer at their all-time lowest prices, these deals come pretty close and make great gifts for the holidays. Beats deals include the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and one of our favorites, the Beats...
Save 40% on these sporty wireless earbuds in the Amazon Cyber Monday sale
You can save £30 on Jabra's four-star Elite 3 wireless earbuds, which are reduced by up to 40% at Amazon today. That's a steal, and here's why...
CNET
Walmart Cyber Monday Deals: All the Best Discounts Available Today
Cyber Monday has arrived and there are tons of Walmart deals now available in the online shopping event. It's a great sale to shop if you're looking for tech gifts with discounts on Apple's first-generation AirPods Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and smartwatches from Apple, Samsung and Fitbit. There are plenty of home and toy deals to be found, too.
Cyber Monday deals on power meters
Here are the biggest discounts and the most wallet-friendly models currently available
TechRadar
Forget Cyber Monday - Amazon just slashed $40 off the all-new Apple Watch 8
While Cyber Monday might be over, the deals still roll on at Amazon, like this $40 discount on the all-new Apple Watch 8 with Cellular. Once you apply the $40 coupon at checkout, that brings the Series 8 smartwatch to $449, which is the best deal you can find right now.
TODAY.com
Last call on Cyber Monday Apple deals: Up to 57% on iPads, AirPods and more
Every holiday season, Apple's tech products are always among the hottest gifts on everyone's lists. And while we'd love to get all of our nearest and dearest a new pair of earbuds or a handy smartwatch from the brand, the products are typically pretty pricey — and they don't go on sale very often. So we couldn't believe our eyes when we saw that so many of Apple's bestselling gadgets (and accessories!) were on sale for Cyber Monday.
CNET
Get Cozy for Less With These Aerie Cyber Monday Discounts
As December approaches, it's time to whip out the plaid pajama set and cozy sweaters. If you're looking to replace your old pajama set from last year, then don't miss out on Aerie's major Cyber Monday sales. Right now you can get 50% off all Aerie pajamas, bralettes and accessories on the Aerie site. Customers can also take 40% off sweaters, sweatshirts and leggings with 30% to 50% off everything else on the website.
Refinery29
Clean Up With $200 Off A Dyson Cordless Vacuum Through Cyber Monday
Imagine not having to worry about tripping over an annoying cord while pushing a vacuum in your living room. Or, better yet, imagine using a vacuum cleaner that doesn’t weigh as much as your loveseat. When it comes to vacuums, the best are definitely cordless ones, and when it comes to cordless vacuums, well, it doesn’t get much better than Dyson — and the beloved brand is having some incredible Cyber Monday deals right now.
Stock Up On Seiko Watches This Cyber Monday
AmazonThis might be your last chance for deep, deep savings.
CNET
These Apple Cyber Week Deals Are Almost Gone: Last Chance to Save on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and More
Even though the day has passed, Cyber Monday deals on everything Apple are still going strong, but they certainly won't last much longer. Whether you're looking for sales on AirPods, Apple Watches, MacBooks or iPads, these final days of Cyber Week are the time to snag those discounts. After all, no one wants to miss out on the chance to upgrade their gear or treat someone to their next favorite Apple product this holiday season.
Comments / 0