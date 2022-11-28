ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023

One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today

Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jewelry store in North Liberty is facing its busiest time of the year without full shelves because of a break-in. The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Retail Security Survey. In the latest survey, from 2021, about 69% of retailers said they had seen an increase in organized retail crime activity over the past year.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023

If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades

Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Plane Crashes After Leaving Waterloo Airport

Passengers and crew are safe after a flight leaving the Waterloo Regional Airport crashed earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, a plane coming from the Cedar Valley airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas. There were seven people on board this flight: two flight crew members and five passengers. Two of these people were injured following the crash.
WATERLOO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Fired Managers At Tyson Waterloo Sue For Lost Bonuses

Back in 2020, Tyson Waterloo made national headlines after seven area managers were fired when an investigation found they were betting on how many workers would get COVID-19. In a report from December 2020, Don Merschbrock a former manager said that the managers conducted the office pool in the spring just moments after mass testing of the plant’s roughly 2,800 workers.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Nice start to the work week, storm system follows

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly. Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy