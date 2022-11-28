Read full article on original website
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023
One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
Popular Waterloo Café Closing Down for Good in December
With the hardships of the past few years including COVID and the economy, it's been a grind for many smaller operations, and a number of area ones have had to close as a result. It's always a sad day when you find out a business you've enjoyed is closing down....
cbs2iowa.com
Truck fire spotted outside West Side Transport in Cedar Rapids
A truck on fire was spotted outside of West Side Transport on 6th street on Cedar Rapids. The fire appears to have started from a trailer explosion. No one appears to be hurt.
Holiday Light Displays, Markets & Shows – Iowa December Events
December is going to be a busy month here in Eastern Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in the Cedar Rapids area... and beyond!. Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show - Reiman Gardens, Ames. Jolly Holiday Lights - Adventureland Park, Altoona. Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights - Midwest...
Take a Festive Holiday Tour of a 136-Year-Old Cedar Rapids Mansion
Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids is ready for the holidays! Thanks to a Facebook post, we found out last week that A Brucemore Christmas holiday tours have officially kicked off for the season. Brucemore Mansion, located at 2160 Linden Dr SE, was built back in 1886 by Caroline Sinclair. It...
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Could You Live in This 500 Sq. Foot Eastern Iowa House?
It seems like most things are getting bigger and bigger these days. TVs, phone screens, and me during the COVID pandemic (working on that now that we're past it). But what about homes?. Well, when it comes to a house, does everyone truly need a really big one? A jumbo-sized...
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Eastern Iowa Jewelry Store Loses Thousands in Merchandise Theft
This holiday season for a retail jewelry store in North Liberty may not be shining as brightly as most, as KCRG reports Jewelry By Harold was broken into on November 20. The culprits reportedly took nearly $30,000 in merchandise. Owner Harold Van Beek said:. In the afternoon, clear daylight, they...
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
KCRG.com
North Liberty jewelry store loses about $30,000 of merchandise after break-in
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A jewelry store in North Liberty is facing its busiest time of the year without full shelves because of a break-in. The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Retail Security Survey. In the latest survey, from 2021, about 69% of retailers said they had seen an increase in organized retail crime activity over the past year.
Running Event Held in Eastern Iowa to be Cancelled in 2023
If you are a fan of or have participated in the CRANDIC races in previous years, I have some bad news for you. This race has been canceled and will not be brought back in 2023. According to the Corridor Running board Facebook page, there are multiple issues preventing this race from happening next year. According to CBS2Iowa, the CRANDIC races began in 2018 as runners made their way from Cedar Rapids to Iowa City.
cbs2iowa.com
Some Iowa communities are getting high-speed internet service upgrades
Several Iowa communities are getting some of the fastest internet speeds available. Neighborhoods in Iowa City, Ankeny, Clive, Grimes, Hampton, Jewell, Johnston, Mason City, Sheffield, and Urbandale are getting fiber optic upgrades to their infrastructure. Metronet promises speeds of up to 2 gigabytes per second for residents, and 10 gigabytes...
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
Plane Crashes After Leaving Waterloo Airport
Passengers and crew are safe after a flight leaving the Waterloo Regional Airport crashed earlier this week. On Tuesday evening, a plane coming from the Cedar Valley airport had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas. There were seven people on board this flight: two flight crew members and five passengers. Two of these people were injured following the crash.
Fired Managers At Tyson Waterloo Sue For Lost Bonuses
Back in 2020, Tyson Waterloo made national headlines after seven area managers were fired when an investigation found they were betting on how many workers would get COVID-19. In a report from December 2020, Don Merschbrock a former manager said that the managers conducted the office pool in the spring just moments after mass testing of the plant’s roughly 2,800 workers.
KCRG.com
Nice start to the work week, storm system follows
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some quiet weather is in store to start off the work week, but things become more active quickly. Lows dip toward the low 20s tonight, with highs back in the mid and upper 40s Monday with some sunshine. Clouds build Monday night, and the chance for rain or a rain/snow mix arrives through the day on Tuesday.
