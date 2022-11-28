Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Get up to $1,200 from the stateR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Related
brickunderground.com
5 NYC ground-floor apartments for sale under $500,000
If you’re in the market to buy a New York City apartment and need a place where you can skip the stairs or get away with making noise, a ground-floor apartment may be a good fit. These apartments usually get a bad rap because they can lack privacy and...
This $10 Million Brooklyn Townhouse Has an Unexpected Kitchen, and Twitter Is Loving It
Talk about bang for your buck. Over on Zillow, a listing for $9.95 million will not only get you a Brooklyn townhouse, but also your very own 1950s diner. The 7,000-square-foot property, located right on Prospect Park West, features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a dining room and kitchen with a bay-windowed breakfast nook. It also has a library and office, a powder room, a laundry room, six fireplaces, and a spacious living room with a turn-of-the-century chandelier and a wraparound balcony on the second floor.
See inside a spacious, and super-cheap, $350-a-month Manhattan studio
This native New Yorker boasts the city’s greatest gift: An incredible apartment deal. Indeed, a New York City resident named Akasha has lived in the boroughs her entire life and now kicks up her feet in a jaw-droppingly cheap unit: a rent-controlled studio that costs just $350 a month. “I’ve toured over 200 apartments in New York City and we have officially found the cheapest one,” said creator Caleb Simpson at the beginning of his viral profile of one lucky Manhattanite’s enviably affordable pad. (Previously, he’s done videos about New Yorkers living in a former laundromat, an ambulance and a penthouse.) Exactly how...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Inside A $33,000,000 Triplex Upper East Side Penthouse
Today Architectural Digest brings you to Manhattan's Upper East Side for an all-access tour of the triplex penthouse at 180 E88th Street, currently on the market for $33,000,000. Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths and a full roof terrace with incomparable views, the penthouse at 180 E88th is New York living at its most elevated.
Commercial Observer
NY Studio Factory, Brooklyn Prospect Charter School Lease 71K SF at Sunset Yards
Two new tenants have leased a total of 70,820 square feet in Sunset Yards at 341 39th Street in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Brooklyn Prospect Charter School took 50,732 square feet while coworking space New York Studio Factory signed on for 20,088 square feet, both in long-term leases, to open new locations in the building, according to Newmark, which represented landlord New Gables Capital. Newmark declined to provide the asking rent.
therealdeal.com
MOVING TO AND IN NYC
It may be known as the city that never sleeps — and when it comes to real estate, the people in NYC are always on the move, literally. Because it’s like no other city, moving in and out of NYC is not like making a move anywhere else. No matter if you’re moving into a 1 bedroom in the quaint Forest Hills neighborhood in Queens or moving out of your townhouse on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, there’s a whole different world to navigate when it comes to moving in NYC.
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
retrofitmagazine.com
Landmarked Building in Manhattan Is Revitalized as a Destination Office
MdeAS (em-dee-a-s), a New York-based architecture firm known for modern design and focused on redefining Class A buildings, interiors and public spaces, has been working on the revitalization of the historic McGraw-Hill building at 330 West 42nd Street in Manhattan. The firm worked extensively to ensure that the landmarked building’s upgrades met the proper guidelines while adding elements that would reestablish the property as a destination office location for decades to come. MdeAS is part of a top-tier team assembled by Resolution Real Estate Partners, a New York-based asset management firm specializing in Manhattan office re-positionings.
therealdeal.com
Rockefeller descendants list 54-acre parcel from Greenwich estate
A group of Rockefeller descendants are looking to part with the final piece of a former family estate. The Indian Spring Lake Company, which counts more than 100 of William’s descendants as shareholders, listed a 54-acre parcel of forestland in Greenwich for $21.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The acreage at 181 Glenville Road in the wealthy Connecticut enclave is the last large holding from the former Rockefeller family estate.
One Of The World’s Best Holiday Markets Is Here In NYC
From the Winter Village at Bryant Park to the Grand Central Holiday Fair and the Columbus Circle Holiday Market, there’s no shortage of spots for New Yorkers to head to during the holiday season for shopping and tasty treats. But one market stands out from the rest as it was just voted one of the best Christmas markets in the world–the Union Square Holiday Market! Global travel site Big 7 Travel put together a list of the 50 Best Christmas Markets in the World, based on factors such as attendance numbers, social media popularity, vendor, food, and entertainment options, and more. And the Union Square Holiday Market came in at number 13 on the list!
‘Terribly’ delayed affordable NYC housing finally opens after 20 years
It took two decades, but the ribbon has at last been cut at a Brooklyn apartment complex that marked its long-in-the-making grand opening on Sunday. The Culver El Affordable Housing Development had been in the works for 20 years, but a succession of issues kept the Borough Park development in limbo until this week. “It took much longer than it should have taken, and we have to learn from that actually, because we need to produce housing a lot faster,” city comptroller Brad Lander said at the reception for the nine-building, 36-unit 37th Street project, AMNY reported. “I think it’s important to...
Construction worker plummets four floors off NYC building
A construction worker plummeted four floors to his death at a landmarked building on the Upper West Side on Monday morning, police said. The 36-year-old hardhat was on scaffolding at 263 West End Ave. in Manhattan on the Upper West Side when he tumbled to his death around 11:25 a.m., cops said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t clear what type of work the man was doing at the building between West 72nd and West 73rd streets, cops said. The real estate website StreetEasy.com describes the structure as an “elegant prewar co-op building with 22 floors and 125 apartments.” It was originally constructed in 1929, records show. Previous 1 of 3 Next
amny.com
NYC Parks unveils new multi-million dollar Lower East Side waterfront space
The New York City Parks Department (NYC Parks) cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new $26 million waterfront area on the city’s Lower East Side. The new area, a recreation deck at Pier 42, is an ESCR mitigation project and features a 2.3-acre deck space with a turf soccer field, tennis courts, half-basketball courts and other amenities.
See floor plans, images of new $92M recreation center coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Wondering about the layout of the new recreation center coming to the borough’s North Shore? We’ve got you covered. Earlier this month, the city’s Parks Department and Department of Design and Construction (DDC) presented plans for the new Mary Cali Dalton Recreation Center to Community Board 1, providing borough residents their first look at the state-of-the-art facility that’s expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
chainstoreage.com
Katz picked to serve as Starbuck’s real estate broker in Brooklyn and Staten Island
Katz & Associates, which has been Starbuck’s exclusive broker in Long Island for the past year, will now cover more ground in the New York Metro for the chain. The ever-expanding coffeehouse brand has announced the appointment of The Englewood, N.J.-based company as its exclusive broker in Brooklyn and Staten Island. Handling that new territory will be brokers Russel Helbling, Michael Peguero, and Sean Philipps.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
TikTok investor Tim Gong buys two condos at 111 W. 57th St.
Make a video of this big-dollar purchase go viral!. TikTok investor Tim Gong has just plunked down roughly $34 million for two luxe homes at 111 W. 57th St., the world’s skinniest supertall building that’s located on Billionaires’ Row in New York City. Susquehanna International Group, LLP,...
thefordhamram.com
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
Thrillist
Where to See Dazzling Christmas Light Displays in NYC This Year
Celebrating the most wonderful time of year in the most remarkable city on Earth should never be taken for granted. Each December, the five boroughs come to life with holiday markets, ice rinks, and unmatched Christmas light displays powerful enough to excite Scrooge himself. Now that Thanksgiving is in the...
Experts Say Don’t Take Your Date to this Hudson Valley City
Experts have compiled a list of cities that are terrible for single people and a city in the lower Hudson Valley ranked one of the worst places. Are you single? If not, how did you and your partner meet for the first time? Did you meet them at a bar, restaurant or maybe a park? Maybe you met them through mutual friends. I met my wife on a blind date set up through some friends? Does that even happen anymore? How do people even get dates anymore? Do they meet in person or are have dating app become the new norm?
NYC opens new mega shelter in Midtown for migrant families
City Hall is opening a new mega shelter in Midtown that can hold some 600 migrants from the southern border — even as the flow of buses has slowed to a trickle, city officials said Tuesday. The new facility at the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Avenue will be run by the city’s Health and Hospitals Corporation and Office of Emergency Management. It will replace the 300-room shelter and migrant welcome center that is already in the building and being operated by the Department of Homeless Services. It’s slated to open sometime between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, according to an internal email obtained by the post Current residents will be given a choice to remain at the hotel or move to a new shelter run by DHS. This new facility will be the fourth mega-shelter opened inside a hotel to house the recent arrivals from the southern border, many of whom are seeking refugee status after fleeing the violence and chaos in Venezuela. The other three emergency sites — known as HERRCs — are located at The Row NYC Hotel, The Watson Hotel and The Wolcott Hotel. Details about the expected cost of the operation were not immediately available.
Comments / 0