Mounds, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Oologah girl writes and publishes book at only 4-years-old

OOLOGAH, Okla. — A 4-year-old girl from Oologah, Oklahoma has written and published her own book. It’s called, “The Day Little Peanut Became a Unicorn,” and it’s all about her adventures with her pony. Adaline Harold is reading from her favorite book , the one...
OOLOGAH, OK
news9.com

Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"

The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing

JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
JENKS, OK
ocolly.com

Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma

As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
MUSKOGEE, OK
Ponca City News

Former resident in bodybuilding finals

Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
PONCA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
SKIATOOK, OK
KLAW 101

This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma

Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Bristow Public Library debuts new indigenous research room

BRISTOW, Okla. — The Bristow Public Library debuted their new genealogical, indigenous and local history research resource on Wednesday. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, this project was funded by the Bristow Library Board Inc. and is known as the Choska Talfa Room, pronounced “chus kuh / tall fuh.”
BRISTOW, OK
tulsapeople.com

Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4

Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
TULSA, OK

