Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman speaks out after sister attacked by dogs on west Tulsa trail
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman said her family’s life will never be the same after her sister was mauled by two pit bulls and had to have her leg amputated. The attack happened while Tina Garner’s sister, Tammy Copeland, was walking in west Tulsa on Nov. 7.
KOKI FOX 23
Oologah girl writes and publishes book at only 4-years-old
OOLOGAH, Okla. — A 4-year-old girl from Oologah, Oklahoma has written and published her own book. It’s called, “The Day Little Peanut Became a Unicorn,” and it’s all about her adventures with her pony. Adaline Harold is reading from her favorite book , the one...
news9.com
Family Of Victim In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash: "We Forgive You"
The family of a Broken Arrow man killed in a Tulsa crash said they will think of him every single day. Tulsa Police said Joshua Clark was on his motorcycle when the driver of a minivan turned in front of him, from a neighborhood. The most recent memories Patrick Fahlen...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Pawnee Bill Ranch celebrates birth of baby bison
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — There’s a new resident at the Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum. A baby bison named Doc Holliday was born Tuesday night. This is the second calf born on the ranch this year. Kathryn, named after the artist Kathryn Woodman Leighton, who painted a portrait of Pawnee Bill displayed inside the museum, was born in October.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee KFC selected as only Oklahoma test kitchen for funnel cake fries
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) is debuting a new menu item, however Oklahomans will only be able to try it in Muskogee or cross state lines. Funnel cake fires are being tested by KFC in 77 of its locations across the country. The Muskogee KFC, off Main...
KOKI FOX 23
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
KOKI FOX 23
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
High 5 Entertainment moving in near Jenks Riverwalk Crossing
JENKS, Okla. — High 5 Entertainment is bringing 24 lanes of bowling, a two-story laser tag arena and axe throwing all to Jenks as part of the Oklahoma Aquarium development. The entertainment venue has previously only had locations in Austin, Texas. “We are excited to welcome them as the...
ocolly.com
Christmas lights people must see in Oklahoma
As the semester wraps up, many students are looking for fun activities they can do over winter break. The festive spirit of the holiday season takes hold of people worldwide, and with Christmas in the middle of winter break, it seems appropriate to go Christmas light-looking. Taking place through December,...
KOKI FOX 23
Memorial service to be held for Muskogee tow truck driver
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A funeral service, as well as a couple other events, will be held to memorialize the Muskogee tow truck driver, John Mills, who was struck by a vehicle and killed in November. The memorial service will be held at Timothy Baptist Church on Saturday, Dec. 3...
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
Ponca City News
Former resident in bodybuilding finals
Body Former Ponca City resident Amanda Burnett of Tulsa has qualified for an international bodybuilding competition to be held in Las Vegas in December. Burnett will compete in the Ms. Wellness Olympia portion of the event on Dec. 16, which features bodybuilders from around the world. She is a 2002...
KOKI FOX 23
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
Fire destroys multiple homes in south Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon near 81st Street and Lewis.
KFC’s Funnel Cake Fries coming to 1 Oklahoma location
Tested in Kansas City, KFC expands Funnel Cake Fries to dozens of locations in St. Louis as well as parts of Nebraska, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow woman dies after collision with tractor trailer on Turner Turnpike
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — A woman died after a car she was riding in collided with a tractor trailer on the Turner Turnpike Wednesday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Betty Turner, 74, of Broken Arrow was a passenger in a car when the driver, Sarah Ready, 29,...
This Must See Christmas Movie Was Filmed in Oklahoma
Hit play on this holiday favorite that was filmed right here in Oklahoma. You'd be surprised at how many movies were shot in the Sooner State, including several Christmas movies. We're quickly becoming the premier location for Hollywood studios and filmmakers. Oklahoma is known for its diverse land types and scenery which makes it the perfect location to accommodate various environments all in one place.
KOKI FOX 23
Bristow Public Library debuts new indigenous research room
BRISTOW, Okla. — The Bristow Public Library debuted their new genealogical, indigenous and local history research resource on Wednesday. In honor of Native American Heritage Month, this project was funded by the Bristow Library Board Inc. and is known as the Choska Talfa Room, pronounced “chus kuh / tall fuh.”
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
Report: LIV Golf to hold event at Cedar Ridge in Broken Arrow
LIV Golf is expected to hold an event at Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow in 2023, according to a report.
Comments / 1