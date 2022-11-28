Read full article on original website
Related
Don & Candus Wells named, Children’s Advocacy Center files answer in Reward Fund suit
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New motions have been filed in the Summer Wells Reward Fund lawsuit. The Church Hill Rescue Squad filed the lawsuit on June 30, 2022 asking for a judge to determine who gets the $40,305.47 of the Summer Wells Reward Fund. Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have been added as defendants […]
WLOS.com
With slight increase in hospitalizations, mountain health officials encourage vaccinations
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There was an uptick in hospitalizations across Western North Carolina over the holiday weekend, leaving some patients waiting in emergency departments for inpatient beds. Dr. Teresa Herbert, chief medical officer of AdventHealth, tells News 13 there are a number of respiratory illnesses impacting the community...
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Board of Ed 11/21 Meeting
The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held at East Yancey Middle School in the gym on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mr. Edwin Fortner shared information provided by Mr. Jason Wheeler about a club called Hot Rodders of Tomorrow. Mr. Wheeler asked the Board to review the proposal of purchasing 2 engines for the students to work on for competition.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Weds Nov 30th
The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Spruce Pine Fire Department
Your community needs you. Make a difference and become a volunteer of the Spruce Pine Fire Department. * Training and meeting nights every Monday at 6:00 P.M. * No prior experience is needed. * Various benefits are offered. * Many opportunities are available. * Stop by our Monday training or...
Wildfire burns 500 acres in North Carolina
Firefighters are working to put out a wildfire in the mountains of Haywood County that has burned over 150 acres.
ourstate.com
Three Days in Yancey County
When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Juanita McKinney Woody
Juanita McKinney Woody, age 88, of Old U.S. 221-North in Marion, the Woodlawn community, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine. Arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they have finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to...
WBTV
NC’s first ‘Safe Haven Baby Box’ to be unveiled in Ashe County
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first-ever “Safe Haven Baby Box” will be unveiled in Ashe County on Tuesday. That new box will be located at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office. A Safe Haven Baby Box is a secure place for a mother to surrender...
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Crews continue to fight wildfire off I-40 near Pigeon River Gorge in North Carolina
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Forestry crews in North Carolina continue to battle a wildfire in the Pigeon River Gorge area near Interstate 40 just south of the Tennessee state line. According to the U.S. Forest Service, roughly 70 firefighters are working to contain a fire on Hurricane Ridge, which...
WLOS.com
Code Purple issued for Wednesday & Thursday ahead of cold, rainy weather system
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Homeless Coalition announced Tuesday that a Code Purple will be in effect for Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursday, Dec. 1, due to dangerous weather conditions. A Code Purple is called when temperatures drop to freezing or below. The program offers a warm...
This Is the Largest Snow Tubing Park in North Carolina
Hawksnest Snow TubingPhoto byHawksnest Snow Tubing/ Facebook. Hawksnest Tubing Park is one of the East Coast's largest snow tubing parks and the longest snow tubing run in North Carolina.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mabel (Smith) Pittman
Mabel Pittman, age 96, of Asheville, passed away peacefully at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehab on November 24, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1926, to the late Lonnie and Angie Black Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Phillip Pittman.
This Is The Weirdest Home In North Carolina
Cheapism found the most bizarre home in each state, including this unique dwelling in North Carolina.
iheart.com
Inmate Captured in Rutherford, Bridge Work Starting in WNC, Panthers Win
(Rutherford County, NC) -- The search for an escaped Rutherford County inmate is over. Aaron Langley ran from the jail while working as a kitchen trustee late Saturday afternoon. He was found at an abandoned residence around six-hours later. Potters Market Returns To WNC. (Asheville, NC) -- The Appalachian Potters...
WLOS.com
Work zone woes: Woman starts her own investigation after 'terrifying' crash on I-26
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On paper, Meredith Burroughs is just a number – one of the hundreds of people involved in crashes on Interstate 26 between Asheville and Hendersonville since expansion of that roadway began in October 2019. But the mother of five didn’t have many options in...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
Comments / 0