Yancey County, NC

Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Wednesday, Nov 30th and Thursday, Dec 1st

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Yancey Board of Ed 11/21 Meeting

The regular monthly meeting of the Yancey County Board of Education was held at East Yancey Middle School in the gym on Monday, November 21, 2022. Mr. Edwin Fortner shared information provided by Mr. Jason Wheeler about a club called Hot Rodders of Tomorrow. Mr. Wheeler asked the Board to review the proposal of purchasing 2 engines for the students to work on for competition.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Spruce Pine Fire Department

Your community needs you. Make a difference and become a volunteer of the Spruce Pine Fire Department. * Training and meeting nights every Monday at 6:00 P.M. * No prior experience is needed. * Various benefits are offered. * Many opportunities are available. * Stop by our Monday training or...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
ourstate.com

Three Days in Yancey County

When Heather and Sean Busher first toured the old dude ranch near Burnsville that had sat empty for five years, the amount of work the place needed to turn it into comfortable lodging seemed daunting. But the view from the front of the main lodge — lush rolling land with the Black Mountain range framed in the distance — made all the difference. “I thought if I lived around so much beauty, it would be worth it,” Heather says.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Juanita McKinney Woody

Juanita McKinney Woody, age 88, of Old U.S. 221-North in Marion, the Woodlawn community, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022 at the Mitchell House in Spruce Pine. Arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced once they have finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to...
MARION, NC
WJHL

‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mabel (Smith) Pittman

Mabel Pittman, age 96, of Asheville, passed away peacefully at Mountain Ridge Health and Rehab on November 24, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1926, to the late Lonnie and Angie Black Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Phillip Pittman.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Hurricane Ridge fire grows to 500 acres, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - US Forest Service and North Carolina Forest Service said the Hurricane Ridge fire is 25 percent contained and has grown to 500 acres in the Harmon Den area of Haywood County. Officials said the fire growth was fueled by dry conditions and low humidity,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

