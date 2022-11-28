Read full article on original website
This Asus RTX 3070 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is so good I just bought it
This powerful Asus Tuf Dash 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is $500 off at Best Buy right now. But hurry — it could quickly disappear.
Digital Trends
Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday
The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
CBS News
Black Friday PS5 surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Build an excellent 1440p gaming PC for under $800 with these Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday PC component deals can help you put together an incredible rig for an affordable price. Here's how you can build a great 1440p gaming desktop for under $800 by taking advantage of Cyber Monday discounts.
TechRadar
Cyber Monday Samsung deals 2022: last chance TV, soundbar and phone sales
Samsung has been a breakout Cyber Monday deals star, with price drops on top-notch TVs, soundbars and home audio equipment, and even great phone deals. If you're looking for a deal on the best TV Samsung makes, or the cheapest tablet, or anything in between, there are still Cyber Monday Samsung deals to be found.
Holy cow! Surface Pro 8 is $400 off for Cyber Monday deal
One of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Surface Pro 8 starts at just $799 right now.
TechRadar
I can't believe Roomba robot vacuum prices just dropped even lower for Cyber Monday
IRobot has really been bringing the heat in this year's Cyber Monday sales, and now it's slashed the prices on some of its best robot vacuums even further to all-time low prices. I've become somewhat of a robot vacuum fangirl in the last year (after years of swearing they were...
Best Cyber Monday PC and Laptop Deals
We've gathered the top Cyber Monday pre-built desktop and laptop deals you can find.
TechRadar
Why the Xbox Series S has been the biggest gaming win this Cyber Monday
In terms of the best Cyber Monday deals that we've seen, the Xbox Series S in both the US and the UK has to take the top spot as one of the better offers of the weekend. The wallet-friendly console was already seeing considerably cheaper than its more full-on sister. Still, the savings available has meant a certified win for the gaming landscape that doesn't break the bank at the tail end of 2022.
TechRadar
These are the worst gaming deals I saw over Black Friday and Cyber Monday
I'm all about some great gaming deals. What could be better than getting your hands on an awesome new peripheral for your console of choice? A headset to bring the environment to life? A new racing wheel to get you closer to the virtual tarmac? A thumbstick extender to extend your... what? That's right. For every good great accessory, there are a hundred pieces of useless tat, too.
TechRadar
These Cyber Monday vacuum deals are a must grab before the sale event ends
I’m sure you’ve seen many Cyber Monday deals on vacuums. And I’m sure a chunk of those are on robot ones. But, honestly, if you’re serious about keeping your home clean, especially when you’ve got pets around, you’ll want to skip the robot and go cordless instead.
Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: Best post-Black Friday sales on Samsung, Surface, MacBook and Huawei laptops
November is nearly over and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday has come to an end. But, fear not, for Cyber Monday brings with it some just as amazing – if not even better – bargains.The shopping bonanza saw prices cut on everything from laptops, gadgets and TVs to beauty, toys and clothing. And we’ve already seen some great deals from Very, Boots, Currys and Amazon, with all of them offering huge discounts across technology, televisions and laptops.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere, we’re focusing on the best Cyber Monday 2021 laptop deals...
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti GPU could arrive soon – but at what cost?
Nvidia’s RTX 4070 Ti has been spotted in an online filing of multiple models from Gigabyte, indicating that we might see the graphics card released soon enough, as previous rumors have suggested. Gigabyte filed the various RTX 4070 Ti models with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), as flagged up...
TechRadar
These are the first 3 games you need to play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED
Having a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED is pretty amazing, but you need to pick up a few games that really make use of its fancy screen, ones that are packed with vibrant colors. There were some excellent Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals recently, along with all the great Black Friday...
Don't miss this RTX 3060 Ti rig that's going for less than $950 this Cyber Monday
Considering the GPU alone is about half that price, it's a damn good deal.
laptopmag.com
Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
TechRadar
Here's how to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate much cheaper for three years
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has proved itself to be one of the better value-for-money options in the last few years whether you're gaming on a console or PC. What's better than having a wealth of top-tier titles able to download and stream to your platform of choice? Being able to do it cheaper!
TechRadar
Mac Cyber Monday deals are hard to find... but we found some great secret offers!
If you're on the hunt for Mac Cyber Monday deals, you may have been a bit frustrated. While there have been plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks, Mac Cyber Monday deals have been harder to find. However, we've been searching high and low, and have...
TechRadar
Cyber Monday TV deals extended - the 9 best offers still available
While Cyber Monday might technically be over (it is Tuesday, after all), Cyber Monday TV deals still live on from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. That means if you didn't grab a massive discount on a gorgeous OLED TV or snag a cheap budget set during the holiday weekend, it's not too late to do so now. To help you find the top leftover offers, we've rounded up the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available today.
